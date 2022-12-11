Ashley Quinto Powell once swore she’d never be her own boss again.
At 24, she’d started an online jewelry company, though online shopping hadn’t yet become popular and, as she puts it, she “knew nothing” about retail, tech or merchandising.
“I can't even imagine the amount of hubris it takes to think, ‘Yes, I will absolutely be successful at this.’ Looking back it's so ridiculous, but at the time, I was really hopeful,” Quinto Powell said. “I lost my shirt, so from that point, I said, ‘I'm never going to work for myself again.’”
Years later, though, she realized it wasn’t necessarily safer to put someone else in charge of her paycheck. “If somebody’s gonna mess it up, it might as well be me,” she said.
So in 2018, after working her way up the ladder in the tech industry, she launched Ashley Powell Consulting, focusing on public speaking and helping clients increase their sales. Last year, she founded myVA Rocks, a virtual assistant agency that matches businesses looking for remote help with workers — many of them moms — looking for flexible, work-from-home jobs. In March, she published her first book, “Executive Motherhood: The Art of Having It All (Without Doing It All).”
The common thread in all that work is self-advocacy, especially for women, Quinto Powell said. Often, that means countering the usual advice. “Anything that tells women to slow down, stop, take better care of themselves — I think it's all toxic,” she said. “It's just all a way of saying, ‘Stop doing the amazing work that you're doing.’ I think instead we need to empower women to do more, not less. I think that’s maybe where I’m incendiary.”
She spoke to the Cap Times about how the pandemic sparked her virtual assistant business, why women are still pulling too much weight at home, and how she accidentally became a basketball coach.
What exactly is a virtual assistant?
It’s a human being who comes in to help with all of the things that an executive assistant or a personal assistant might be able to handle for you, but they do it remotely and often on their own schedule. Little tasks are easy to hand off, but my virtual assistants (also) do social media posting, copywriting, newsletters, bookkeeping and business management. When everything is humming with a VA, you feel like you can accomplish five times more than the average human.
Who do you find is doing that kind of work?
The people that I hire are (often) moms. But also I've hired a lot of entrepreneurs who for whatever reason needed to take a step back from their own business. They have such great empathy for our clients (who) eat, sleep and breathe their business. (Our clients) have been doing it all themselves for typically two or three years. They feel like they could get bigger if they just had some help, but figuring out how to bring someone into something that has existed almost completely in your head is really difficult. And the most frustrating thing that can happen when you're finally at a point where you're asking for help is to have someone stare back at you doe-eyed and say, “Great, what do you want me to help with?” That’s not helpful at all. You need someone who will say, “OK, here's what I see. Here's where I can step in.”
What made you think this was a gap that needed to be filled?
When I first brought on a VA, it was because I was driving back and forth to Chicago, where I had a commuter apartment. It was driving me bonkers that I was up to date on every murder podcast on the internet but literally drowning in emails. And so I hired my first VA to read my email to me while I drove. It totally changed the game for me because I would get out of the car in Chicago on Sunday night at Inbox Zero, ready to take on the whole city and not have this gross burden.
And then, as I was consulting, I had been recommending and walking people through the process of hiring a VA and delegating stuff to them. That's actually where our name comes from. I kept saying, “You should talk to my VA. She rocks.”
How did your experience parenting during the pandemic prompt you to start your own virtual assistant agency?
The messaging that we were getting was like, “Enjoy the time. We'll never get it back.” That might be true, but it is very much like asking a drowning person to enjoy the pool. With other women, when we were talking privately, we were all hanging on by a thread, but publicly, you sort of had to grin and bear it. So I knew we were going to lose a lot of women from the workforce. I saw it as an untapped labor resource, and I wanted to put the two sides together.
I’m guessing that there's not really a clear end to your work as an entrepreneur. How do you decide when to stop on a given day? How do you create those limits for yourself?
That's a good question. I think people have trouble with those limits because business is fun. I really enjoy solving business challenges, but I’ve gotten really good about understanding what my capacity is and really shrewd about what I do versus what my team does. So I'm really doing only the things that only I can do or that I really enjoy. And I actually don't work that much. I would be shocked if I’d worked 40 hours in any week this year.
You started The Bossy, a networking group for executive moms, and you wrote a book about “Executive Motherhood.” What need did you think wasn’t being met?
I was in tech, which is dominated by young white men, much like sales, and I didn't see a lot of parents of teenagers. I was really interested in seeing role models. You'd see dads with little kids. You’d see moms with little kids. Where are they going? The kids get older, but it just wasn't something that was particularly visible. I started pulling people out, saying, “You seem like someone who really thrives at work … You've invested a lot in your education and in moving up a ladder, and you're not going to give it up for anything.”
What happened when you went looking for them?
They came out in droves. There was such a need to be able to say things that are sort of unpopular (like) that not all parts of parenting are joyous. Some parts of parenting are just real pains in the butt, and mostly, content for mothers is hot garbage. It's coupons and recipes, or it's advice about how to extricate yourself from a corporate environment so that you can concentrate more on your children. But there just was not a manual for “How do I stay in the game?”
Would you be willing to share one or two pieces of advice for those who are trying to succeed in their careers but also succeed as parents?
Of course. I think it's important to be really creative and really aware of the pressures on all sides: from work, from home, from the vision you have of your own mother doing this kind of work. Also, the project management of a household is a bigger deal than we tend to pay attention to. If you ask a group of women, “About when do you think you need to buy more toilet paper? When was the last time the bathrooms were cleaned? When is the dance recital form due and is it handed in?” — there's a constant mental load of things that we carry as parents, and overwhelmingly that cognitive load is carried by women.
Even as men are becoming incredibly helpful and very purposeful about it, the part that's often forgotten is the cognitive load. My husband is legendarily very handsome and very helpful. But early in my marriage, we would get into this fight where he would say, “I am happy to help, you just have to tell me what to do.” That is another task for me to get done. So he and I identified that that was something that was not working. You need to help me figure that out.
What’s one of the things you most enjoy doing outside of work?
At the moment, I am making a very long series of tiny models. I bought this dollhouse for my daughter not knowing that it was a model kit, and I got so into it. I made this super tiny couch that literally started with tiny pieces of wood, one square of faux leather, some batting and instructions. What came out was the cutest little leather couch. It's so satisfying. There's nothing else in my life that has clear instructions for success. You don't find that with children, and you certainly don't find it as a business owner. I worked on a (model) church and now I'm on the Titanic, and I have the White House on deck.
I hear you accidentally became the coach of your kids’ peewee basketball teams. Can you tell me about that?
Yeah. It was at our local YMCA. They know me there. There is no way that anyone has mistaken me for someone who even knows how to play basketball. But every parent is aware that there is a box that you don't check that says, “Would you be willing to volunteer?” (She checked that box.)
My husband, who actually did play basketball in high school, was like, “WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?” The assistant coaches were all these tall, athletic dads who clearly had sports experience. In one case, this super sweet man said, “I'm so excited to be on the coaching team with you, Coach Powell. Just so you know about my experience, I played basketball in high school and then in college and then a little bit after, but it's been a while since I've coached this age group, and so I am super excited to learn from you.” That is a horrifying thing to hear when you are sweating about how you're going to run a practice.
So I leaned very, very heavily on the people who had coaching experience. I had my virtual assistant team put together videos of peewee practices because I had never been in a peewee practice even as a child, and diagrams of basketball drills so that I would know what to do. And my VAs handle the parent emails and wrangling the snack moms.
It ended up being so fun. I eventually asked (the head of the West YMCA), “Why? You had to have reviewed the coaching list…”
And she said, “We were just looking for someone who could be enthusiastic and cheer kids on.” Yes, that's the part that I am amazing at.