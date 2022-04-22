To open doors and create a community for Black entrepreneurs, the Progress Center for Black Women will launch a new incubator program on Sunday, focusing on key aspects of running a business.
Sabrina Madison is a social entrepreneur who made supporting black women her full-time job with the Progress Center for Black Women, a local nonprofit for black women that offers co-working space and creates communities for business owners. The center moved from Fitchburg to downtown Madison on the Capitol Square in June 2021.
Madison said the incubator program builds on the center’s successes in serving Black women and families, taking that mission a step further.
“The idea for the program really came from taking all this energy, all this momentum, all of the help that we've been providing to entrepreneurs over the years, and creating a program that meets the needs (for Black entrepreneurs),” Madison said.
Seven Black women entrepreneurs will also pitch their businesses for the first time to a panel of judges Sunday to win one of three cash prizes. The top prize is $1,000. The center event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at the co-working space, 30 W. Mifflin St., Suite 702, and people can register to attend.
The incubator program is called F.O.C.U.S. — fundamentals, opportunities, consistency, understanding, success — and is individualized based on each entrepreneur and their respective needs, whether that be marketing, finding grants or help with taxes.
“We're seeing entrepreneurs who are consistently struggling in these key areas. Let's put together something that really puts them in a group so they have this community of entrepreneurs to lean on as they're learning,” Madison said. “Let's create a program that really allows them to focus in and hone in on those skills that they might need to strengthen, and then connect them with this more supportive network.”
It’s a personal mission for Madison.
When she quit her job in 2016 to create a nonprofit, she relied on a network of entrepreneurs from her time at Madison Area Technical College — and because of it, she was able to thrive.
“At the end of the day, I just really want them to come out of this feeling a stronger sense of being able to thrive both personally and professionally,” Madison said.
The program includes master classes, technical training, resources, wellness activities and mentorship while connecting participants to Dane County’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. It will have 12-week cohorts as well as individual trainings in operations, marketing, professional development and the wellness of the business and business owner.
Madison said the overall goal is for entrepreneurs to come out of the program more prepared to run their business day to day and to be more confident.
“They can use the resources available in this community to their needs because Madison has a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, but Black folks in particular are not benefiting from it as they should like the larger community does,” Madison said. “I want them to be tapped into this system and know how to use it to their benefit.”
She said that many people she meets don’t know about the resources available to them, either through the city or other networks. One goal of the program is to make those connections.
“As a Black person living in a place like Madison, it can be very hard. You can feel very secluded here,” Madison said. “Things are happening here but other communities have addressed this years ago.”
There’s a lot of work to be done in supporting and promoting Black businesses and business owners — and everyone can play a part in making the city more inclusive, Madison said.
She said people in the city need to think about their buying power more deliberately and make intentional decisions to support businesses run by people of color.
“If people were persistent in saying… I want some of my choices to be people who might not look like me, we’d be further along,” Madison said. “Because it makes for a healthier economy when Black folks are doing well and able to pass on wealth. We're so behind here.”