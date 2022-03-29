Hundreds gathered around Wisconsin’s State Capitol Monday evening to pick up where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left off 54 years ago.
The original Poor People’s Campaign, launched by King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1967, was designed to win Black Americans the economic security that would let them access the full benefits of citizenship.
“This will be no mere one-day march in Washington, but a trek to the nation’s capital by suffering and outraged citizens who will go to stay until some definite and positive action is taken to provide jobs and income for the poor,” King said.
It was King’s final work, the work that brought him to Memphis, where he was assassinated just days before he was set to march with striking sanitation workers seeking better conditions and recognition for their union. A month after his death, thousands of protesters poured into Washington, D.C. to follow through on the massive march and demonstration that King had planned. There they set up 3,000 wooden tents and occupied the National Mall until they were evicted six weeks later.
In 2018, that campaign was resurrected by North Carolina Bishop William J. Barber II, the originator of the Moral Monday protests, who envisioned an annual march on Washington, D.C. as a “national call for moral revival.” Each year, organizers stop in a different set of cities to rally participants for the June 18 event and to mobilize Americans to advocate for policies that “fight poverty, not the poor.”
This year, that itinerary includes Madison.
On Monday evening, while Barber led a simultaneous rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dr. Rev. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the campaign and a Milwaukee native, stood at the foot of the Capitol steps before a crowd of people of all ages. As they prepared to march two-by-two around the square, she told them the goal was to be heard by “those who have the power to say yes but who have been saying no — no to programs of social uplift, no to living wages, no to ending voter suppression … no to immigrant rights and trans rights and women’s rights.”
The U.S. is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But according to organizers, before the pandemic began, 44% of Americans — and 35% of Wisconsinites — were poor or low-wealth, such that a $400 emergency would push them into poverty. They anticipate that the fallout of the virus has only increased those numbers.
Of the Madison marchers, Reyah, 4, and Lumi, 2 months, were among the youngest, arriving with their mother, Sol Kelley-Jones. “I think it's an incredibly powerful movement and an important coalition bringing many different issues that affect our communities,” Kelley-Jones said, pointing to the homemade sign in her 4-year-old’s hands.
“Invest in kids not war,” read the colorful letters, urging spending money on education, health care, housing and livable wages instead. “These are issues we talk about in our family and we work for,” Kelley-Jones said. “I think it's important that families, especially, are gathering for justice and gathering for change.”
‘I don’t feel like a citizen’
“Somebody's hurting my brother and it’s gone on far too long, and we won’t be silent anymore,” the marchers sang as they rounded the Capitol. Then they flowed into First United Methodist Church for a mass meeting where half a dozen speakers recounted their own encounters with the challenges plaguing the most marginalized Americans.
Audrey Taylor, a Milwaukee fast food worker and an activist with the Fight for $15 movement, described working at Wendy’s for just over $8 an hour. “That wage doesn’t support me and my babies,” said Taylor, a grandmother. “Gas prices have gone up. Home prices have gone up … Guess what ain’t goin’ up? Our wages.”
Mark Denning, a Native American father from Milwaukee, recounted losing two children to suicide, one of them a University of Wisconsin-Madison student who struggled to get mental health help on campus following her brother’s suicide. “Complicity of economy and health care systems leaves the poor and fragile unprotected,” Denning said.
Marianne Oleson, an organizer with anti-incarceration group EXPO Wisconsin, recounted attending her first EXPO meeting after spending five year in prison. She was the only woman at the meeting who hadn’t become homeless upon release. Though she completed her prison sentence, she told the crowd that she’ll spend the next 21 years on extended supervision. During that time, she can work and pay taxes, but not vote.
“Am I a citizen or not?” Oleson said, noting that the American Revolution was fought, in part, over the idea that taxation without representation is unjust. “I don’t feel like a citizen.”
‘The powers-that-be start to quake’
Seated in a back pew of the downtown church, Madison resident Fawn Bilgere said these are the stories that the country should be paying attention to. She’s particularly concerned about Madison’s rising housing prices, and she calls Wisconsin’s $7.25 minimum wage “criminal.”
“No one can survive on that, let alone raise a family,” Bilgere said.
She’s seen growing attention to racial injustice, but she thinks economic issues are just as important. “We won't achieve justice without taking a hard look at poverty across all races,” Bilgere said. “When you get a lot of people standing up for economic justice, then the powers-that-be start to quake.”
The campaign organizers, then and now, agree. As the event wrapped up, Theoharis read an excerpt from a lecture King gave just months before he died. “There are millions of poor people in this country who have very little, or even nothing, to lose,” Harris read. “If they can be helped to take action together, they will do so with a freedom and a power that will be a new and unsettling force in our complacent national life.”
Before the crowd filed out of the sanctuary, Rev. Alvin O’Neil Jackson, executive director of the annual march and assembly, called on attendees to fly, drive, ride or walk to Washington, D.C. on June 18 to pressure elected leaders to use the country’s resources to help the poor.
“Our politicians are trapped by the lie of scarcity,” he said. “The only scarcity is of moral will to do what's right.”