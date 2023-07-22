In a spare bedroom in her east side Madison home, Stephanie Prewitt of Queen P's Throne uses a 3D laser printer to cut and engrave a variety of products, but she's best known for her unique, bold earrings.
Prewitt, who chooses her outfit based on the earrings she wants to wear, says that when she meets someone, she looks at their earrings before she looks at their eyes. With her business, Prewitt aims to give other earring enthusiasts options they wouldn’t find elsewhere, options that let them show their personality or their mood.
“I just really want to provide people with a really dope pair of earrings,” Prewitt said. “You can go and get you some diamonds and pearls for those (fancy) occasions, but I like my earrings to have a statement.”
