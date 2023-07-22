In a spare bedroom in her east side Madison home, Stephanie Prewitt of Queen P's Throne uses a 3D laser printer to cut and engrave a variety of products, but she's best known for her unique, bold earrings. 

Prewitt, who chooses her outfit based on the earrings she wants to wear, says that when she meets someone, she looks at their earrings before she looks at their eyes. With her business, Prewitt aims to give other earring enthusiasts options they wouldn’t find elsewhere, options that let them show their personality or their mood. 

“I just really want to provide people with a really dope pair of earrings,” Prewitt said. “You can go and get you some diamonds and pearls for those (fancy) occasions, but I like my earrings to have a statement.”

Biscuit the dog watches as his owner Stephanie Prewitt, owner of Queen P’s Throne, paints earrings at her home in Madison.
Prewitt paints what she calls "dope" earrings for her business, Queen P's Throne.
Prewitt works in her home studio on Madison's east side.
Prewitt paints wooden earrings.
A Glowforge 3D laser printer carves one of Prewitt’s designs from a thin sheet of wood.
Prewitt removes an engraved wooden design from a 3D laser printer.
Prewitt, owner of Queen P’s Throne, holds up an engraved wood design she made with her 3D laser printer.
Prewitt uses design software Inkscape to create engraved items.
Biscuit the dog peeks around a portable display case of statement earrings.
A bin of engraved wood jewelry pieces sits in the Queen P's Throne studio.
Stephanie Prewitt, owner of Queen P’s Throne, pets her dog Biscuit while working in her home studio.
Prewitt shows an Apple Watch band she engraved.
Prewitt tracks the states she's shipped orders to with a handmade map on display in her home studio.
Handmade necklaces hang on a display rack in Prewitt's home studio.
Stephanie Prewitt, owner of Queen P’s Throne, shows off some engraved nightlight inserts at her home in Madison.

