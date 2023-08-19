Sophia Camus (age 11) sizes a ring during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts on Monroe Street in Madison. Most of the studio's classes are designed for adults, but some are also good fits for kids, accompanied by an adult.
A former boutique on Madison's Monroe Street is now Torn Edge Arts, a metalsmithing and glass studio where adults and accompanied children can learn to make silver rings, stained glass and more.
The studio, which opened in February at 1639 Monroe St., offers an array of one or two-day classes where students learn by making a specific project to take home with them: enameled earrings, a broken China pendant, a bezeled silver sea glass ring.
The goal, Moberly said, is for students to learn the skill while putting their own twist on the design so that no two students leave with the exact same thing. Classes are capped at eight students, and Moberly will still teach even if only one student signs up.
For those looking to work independently on their own projects, Moberly offers $50 punch cards good for five visits to the studio, where members can bring their own raw materials and use the studio’s tools.
