A former boutique on Madison's Monroe Street is now Torn Edge Arts, a metalsmithing and glass studio where adults and accompanied children can learn to make silver rings, stained glass and more.

The studio, which opened in February at 1639 Monroe St., offers an array of one or two-day classes where students learn by making a specific project to take home with them: enameled earrings, a broken China pendant, a bezeled silver sea glass ring.

The goal, Moberly said, is for students to learn the skill while putting their own twist on the design so that no two students leave with the exact same thing. Classes are capped at eight students, and Moberly will still teach even if only one student signs up. 

For those looking to work independently on their own projects, Moberly offers $50 punch cards good for five visits to the studio, where members can bring their own raw materials and use the studio’s tools.  

Sue Moberly demonstrates how to create copper rings during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts on Monroe Street in Madison.
Students create copper rings during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts on Monroe Street in Madison.
Sue Moberly demonstrates how to create copper rings during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts on Monroe Street in Madison.
Torn Edge Arts owner Sue Moberly demonstrates how to pound copper wire against an anvil to stretch the metal during a jewelry making class at her studio.
Mary Davis looks at an example of a finished copper ring as teacher Sue Moberly does a demonstration during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts.
Torn Edge Arts owner Sue Moberly demonstrates how to create copper rings during a jewelry making class at her studio.
Lorrie Meyer helps her granddaughter Sophia Camus (age 11) as they make rings during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts on Monroe Street.
Ben Camus (age 9) cuts a piece of copper wire for a ring during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts on Monroe Street in Madison.
Sophia Camus (age 11) sizes a ring during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts on Monroe Street in Madison. Most of the studio's classes are designed for adults, but some are also good fits for kids, accompanied by an adult.
A plate of beads, tools, ring sizers and other materials are available for students to use during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts on Monroe Street in Madison.
Examples of copper wire rings sit on a workbench during a jewelry making class at Torn Edge Arts on Monroe Street in Madison.
Lois Brooks, a member of Torn Edge Arts studio, solders stained glass for her first full stained glass art piece.

As the Cap Times' business and local economy reporter, Natalie Yahr writes about challenges and opportunities facing workers, entrepreneurs and job seekers. Before moving to Madison in 2018, she lived in New Orleans, where she trained as a Spanish-English interpreter and helped adult students earn high school equivalencies.

