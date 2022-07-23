Lindsay Leno, the owner of Upshift Swap Shop, describes herself as a “walking advertisement” for swapping. “Every single thing I wear is from here, and I pride myself in dressing nice,” Leno said. “I really do believe that if you have stuff sitting in your closet, it's going to go to a good home within your community.”
The plywood mural that was once used to secure the windows of Upshift after an SUV drove into the building now decorates the walls of the fitting rooms. The mural was painted by local artist Steph Hagens.
Located at 836 E. Johnson St. in Madison, Upshift Swap Shop looks at first glance like any other thrift or consignment shops — 500 square feet filled with racks of blouses, skirts and pants for people of all genders.
But here, most items don't have price tags. That's because the founding premise of the nine-year-old shop is to swap, not buy, though owner Lindsay Leno recently added a buying option too.
Shoppers can bring in a bag of gently used clothing, pay $20 and then fill that bag with the second hand clothing of their choice. Other options include filling a bag, without swapping, for $30 or buying items individually for $2 to $10.
For Leno, swapping is a way of life,a model she believes offers fresh style with less waste.
“I truly believe that this swap system, if it became a mainstream way of retail, would completely change where consumerism is going,” Leno said. “You could still have a closet full of clothing, but without hurting the environment.”
