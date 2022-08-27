Dave and Jean Kollasch have grown and hybridized gladioli at the their home in Verona for 50 years. They currently grow about 120 varieties, including 51 that they've hybridized and registered themselves. They specialize in developing miniature varieties, which produce smaller flowers on shorter spikes, making them easier to place in arrangement than their larger and often-unwieldy cousins.
For about 15 years, they've sold their flowers at a self-serve stand in their front yard, drawing locals and out-of-towners throughout the July to September season.
But they’ve put a note inside the money box in the stand letting customers know it’s their last year. Dave is 83 and Jean is 76, and they'd like to have more time for biking and traveling do while they're still healthy enough. They’ll miss the visits, and they know customers will miss them.
“There’s gonna be a lot of disappointed people,” Dave said.
“I don't know another place that has glads like this,” Jean said.
