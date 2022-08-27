IYB The Glad Garden 081522 16-08162022174612

Jean Kollasch retrieves cash from the money box in her flower stand in Verona. A note in the box lets customers know this is their last year of selling gladioli.

Dave and Jean Kollasch have grown and hybridized gladioli at the their home in Verona for 50 years. They currently grow about 120 varieties, including 51 that they've hybridized and registered themselves. They specialize in developing miniature varieties, which produce smaller flowers on shorter spikes, making them easier to place in arrangement than their larger and often-unwieldy cousins.

For about 15 years, they've sold their flowers at a self-serve stand in their front yard, drawing locals and out-of-towners throughout the July to September season.

But they’ve put a note inside the money box in the stand letting customers know it’s their last year. Dave is 83 and Jean is 76, and they'd like to have more time for biking and traveling do while they're still healthy enough. They’ll miss the visits, and they know customers will miss them.

“There’s gonna be a lot of disappointed people,” Dave said.

“I don't know another place that has glads like this,” Jean said.

A sign made by the grandchildren of Dave and Jean Kollasch points passersby to the gladiolus stand on their property in Verona.
Dave and Jean Kollasch, growers and hybridizers of gladioli, pick a variety of blooms from the garden on their property in Verona.
A freshly picked bunch of gladioli lays on a chair at The Glad Garden in Verona.
About 120 varieties of gladioli grow at The Glad Garden in Verona.
A tag marks the Teexie variety of gladiolus in The Glad Garden in Verona. The variety is named for the nickname Jean Kollasch's grandfather called her when she was little.
Dave and Jean Kollasch have hybridized and registered 51 unique varieties of gladioli. Here, a bumble bee pollinates Jean Kollasch’s Tiny Bubbles in the couple's garden in Verona. 
Jean Kollasch points to a seed pod on a stem of gladiolus as an insect crawls up it.
Jean Kollasch holds a gladiolus bulb as she describes the hybridization process. 
Dave and Jean Kollasch pick a variety of gladioli from the garden on their 3-acre property in Verona.
Dave and Jean Kollasch, growers and hybridizers of gladiolus flowers, add fresh blooms to the stand on their property at 3911 Pioneer Road in Verona.
Jean and Dave Kollasch explain their flower bulb storage system at their home in Verona.
Names of various hybrids of gladiolus are written on a flower bulb storage shelf at The Glad Garden in Verona.
Jean Kollasch reads the tag on a variety of gladiolus in her garden in Verona.
Jean Kollasch picks a stem of the Lemon Meringue variety of gladiolus from her garden in Verona.
A stained glass window, made by Dave and Jean Kollasch, depicts a gladiolus at their home in Verona.
Turkey Tracks is a vibrant red variety of gladiolus growing in The Glad Garden in Verona.
The dried stems and seed pods of gladiolus are labeled and stored for future propagation at The Glad Garden in Verona.

