Eman Gomez has spent more than a decade building and selling props inspired by video games and movies ranging from "Star Wars" to Halo. 

Today, from the garage of his house near East Towne Mall, Gomez's business, Moguai Props, ships to collectors, cosplayers and prop artists around the world. He’s got customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan and Mexico.

Some order from the catalog of offerings Gomez lists on his website and eBay, which features helmets modeled on "The Mandalorian," Daft Punk and X-Men’s Magneto. Others commission custom builds, whether to replicate something from their favorite game or show, or to realize a vision straight from their own heads. 

Though his orders keep him busy, Gomez tries to take a few minutes at lunch time each day to work on the projects on his own “bucket list,” things he makes just for himself, like a Commander Cobra helmet, modeled on the nemesis of G.I. Joe.

The creation of a replica Daft Punk helmet (center) turned out to be the beginning of Eman Gomez’s business, Moguai Props. 
Moguai Props owner Eman Gomez demonstrates how he gives a weathered finish to props using an airbrush.
Casts and molds of prop helmets line a shelf in the home workshop of Eman Gomez of Moguai Props.
Moguai Props owner Eman Gomez holds his personal project, a replica of Cobra commander’s helmet from the G.I. Joe franchise, in his home workshop in Madison.
Moguai Props owner Eman Gomez estimates where he will attach a button on a prop gun in his home workshop on Madison's east side.
A mold for the trophy given to performers of sold-out shows at local music venue The Slyvee sits on a shelf in the workshop of Moguai Props, where the trophies are made.
Moguai Props owner Eman Gomez is pictured in his home workshop on Madison's east side.
A new 3D printer sits atop a tool chest in the Moguai Props workshop.
Moguai Props owner Eman Gomez reaches for a custom helmet he is creating in his home workshop in Madison.
A computer-aided design (CAD) of a prop helmet is shown on the screen in the home workshop of Moguai Props owner Eman Gomez.
A blueprint for a prop gun is pinned to the all in the workshop of Moguai Props.
Moguai Props owner Eman Gomez holds a mold for a piece of a prop at his home workshop in Madison.
Moguai Props owner Eman Gomez began building props for sale after multiple people asked to buy a Halloween costume he'd made, a replica of a helmet worn by the French electronic music duo Daft Punk. “It just kind of clicked in my brain: OK, if I built this once, and people are actually wanting it, I can definitely make some profit. So I just decided to go for it,” Gomez said.

 

