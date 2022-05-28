Moguai Props owner Eman Gomez began building props for sale after multiple people asked to buy a Halloween costume he'd made, a replica of a helmet worn by the French electronic music duo Daft Punk. “It just kind of clicked in my brain: OK, if I built this once, and people are actually wanting it, I can definitely make some profit. So I just decided to go for it,” Gomez said.
Eman Gomez has spent more than a decade building and selling props inspired by video games and movies ranging from "Star Wars" to Halo.
Today, from the garage of his house near East Towne Mall, Gomez's business, Moguai Props, ships to collectors, cosplayers and prop artists around the world. He’s got customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan and Mexico.
Some order from the catalog of offerings Gomez lists on his website and eBay, which features helmets modeled on "The Mandalorian," Daft Punk and X-Men’s Magneto. Others commission custom builds, whether to replicate something from their favorite game or show, or to realize a vision straight from their own heads.
Though his orders keep him busy, Gomez tries to take a few minutes at lunch time each day to work on the projects on his own “bucket list,” things he makes just for himself, like a Commander Cobra helmet, modeled on the nemesis of G.I. Joe.
