PHOTOS: In Your Business at Lyon Road Art

Kaitlin Walsh of Lyon Road Art has built a thriving business painting watercolors inspired by the inner workings of the human body. She's developed a following in the medical illustration community, with prints and custom paintings hanging in medical offices and homes around the country and around the world.

Now, a year after moving to Waunakee, she's preparing to open a studio, art school and shipping center in the 1879 cream brick building 101 E. Main Street.

Having her own teaching space, she said, will let her create a space where locals of all ages can discover a love for art. Classes start June 8.

The new home of Lyon Road Art, located in the historic building at 101 E. Main St. in downtown Waunakee, previously belonged to a law firm. 
Last week, artist Kaitlin Walsh of Lyon Road Art got the keys to her new studio and classroom space, a former law office in downtown Waunakee. She and her family are currently renovating it before classes begin on June 8.
Kaitlin Walsh of Lyon Road Art paints from an image of a skull at her new studio in Waunakee.
Art by Kaitlin Walsh of Lyon Road Art is on display at her new studio in downtown Waunakee.
Kaitlin Walsh of Lyon Road Art explains two of her paintings, "Osteon Watercolor," left, and "Spongy Bone Watercolor."
Several of Kaitlin Walsh's watercolors sit on display in her new studio and teaching space at 101 E. Main St., Suite 1, in downtown Waunakee. 
On an easel in Kaitlin Walsh's new Waunakee studio is the latest in Walsh's passion project series, “The Good Bones.”  She plans to one day do an oil painting of every bone in the human body. So far, she’s painted 17. Her dream is to see the series on display in the Milwaukee Art Museum.

 
Kaitlin Walsh named her art business Lyon Road Art for the San Francisco street she lived on when she discovered that she could make anatomy into a fine art. Now she has a new studio and teaching space in Waunakee.
Several of Kaitlin Walsh's paintings hang on the wall of her new studio and classroom in Waunakee. About 30 of her paintings are currently on display at SSM Health Monroe Hospital. It's Walsh's first hospital exhibition.
The new home of Lyon Road Art, 101 E. Main St., Suite 1, in downtown Waunakee, is the former home of a law office that moved next door.

