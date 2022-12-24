In 2019, Courtney Willegal and her 8-year-old son Sean Feuquay set up a folding table at a craft fair, hoping to sell some of the same fidget toys that helped Sean soothe himself when his attention and mood disorders took a toll. 

The sale led to a thriving business, Keep Calm Tool Kits. Now the family is preparing for a major expansion: an 11,000-square-foot sensory-friendly family activity center for children of all abilities, projected to open in February 2023.

Currently under construction, the Keep Calm Sensory Zone will feature a play area for toddlers, a “sensory gym” for kids of all ages, an outdoor play area and about 3,000 square feet of retail space. 

The goal, Willegal said, is to create a community environment that serves the whole family.

“When my child was having struggles I was also having struggles,” Willegal said. “We're trying to create that parent-child interaction (and) family support area, versus looking at it as just the child who needs support.”

IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 11-12082022195056

Play structures and swings are gathering in the future toddler play space of the forthcoming Keep Calm Sensory Zone on the north side of Madison.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 15-12082022195056

The gym is under construction in the future Keep Calm Sensory Zone at 1736 Roth St. on the north side of Madison.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 12-12082022195056

Courtney Willegal, co-founder of Keep Calm Tool Kits, demonstrates a wall panel that will be part of the upcoming Keep Calm Sensory Zone, set to open on the north side of Madison in February.
Sean Feuquay and Courtney Willegal, founders of Keep Calm Tool Kits

Sean Feuquay and his mom Courtney Willegal founded Keep Calm Tool Kits in 2019 to provide fidget toys and other support for families of special needs children. 
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 14-12082022195056

A sensory panel filled with various textures for children to touch will hang in the Keep Calm Sensory Zone when it opens on the north side of Madison in 2023.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 13-12082022195056

The future toddler area of Keep Calm Sensory Zone looks out on a patio that will eventually be used as safe play space. 
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 05-12082022195056

At Keep Calm Tool Kits' temporary space, shoppers can stuff their own weighted Stuff-n-Luv plush toy.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 03-12082022195056

Sensory toys for sale in the temporary space of Keep Calm Tool Kits are organized by their action or effect, from those designed for spinning or flipping to those that are smash-able or calming.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 01-12082022195056

Courtney Willegal, co-founder of Keep Calm Tool Kits, stretches a sensory toy cat in the temporary space for her business.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 07-12082022195056

A hammock, a wobble stool, sensory toys, a bean bag chair and various lighting effects are available in a calming room in the temporary space of Keep Calm Tool Kits.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 09-12082022195056

Courtney Willegal, co-founder of Keep Calm Tool Kits, opens the door to her mobile sensory unit, or the “rig” as she calls it. The former ambulance has been refurbished and is now used as a calming sensory space for children who may become overstimulated and need a break at local events.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 10-12082022195056

IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 02-12082022195056

Pop-its, fidget toys and an array of other sensory toys are sold in the temporary home of Keep Calm Tool Kits.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 06-12082022195056

A bubble lamp can be used by children in a calming space at Keep Calm Tool Kits. The space is designed for children whose parents are shopping or meeting with the business' staff. 
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 08-12082022195056

A shelf of sensory toys is part of the calming space available to parents and children at the temporary home of Keep Calm Tool Kits.
IYB Keep Calm Toolkits 120722 04-12082022195056

Fidget toys for sale are organized into bins in the temporary space of Keep Calm Tool Kits, located at 2801 International Lane.
Sean Feuquay, Courtney Willegal and family

A family photo shows, from left to right, Courtney Willegal, Gregory Feuquay, Sean Feuquay and Steven Feuquay.

