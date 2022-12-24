Courtney Willegal, co-founder of Keep Calm Tool Kits, opens the door to her mobile sensory unit, or the “rig” as she calls it. The former ambulance has been refurbished and is now used as a calming sensory space for children who may become overstimulated and need a break at local events.
In 2019, Courtney Willegal and her 8-year-old son Sean Feuquay set up a folding table at a craft fair, hoping to sell some of the same fidget toys that helped Sean soothe himself when his attention and mood disorders took a toll.
The sale led to a thriving business, Keep Calm Tool Kits. Now the family is preparing for a major expansion: an 11,000-square-foot sensory-friendly family activity center for children of all abilities, projected to open in February 2023.
Currently under construction, the Keep Calm Sensory Zone will feature a play area for toddlers, a “sensory gym” for kids of all ages, an outdoor play area and about 3,000 square feet of retail space.
The goal, Willegal said, is to create a community environment that serves the whole family.
“When my child was having struggles I was also having struggles,” Willegal said. “We're trying to create that parent-child interaction (and) family support area, versus looking at it as just the child who needs support.”
