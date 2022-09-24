From its unassuming warehouse on Madison’s far south side, Keene Garlic ships around 40 garlic varieties, most of them in massive heads of fat cloves, all of which can be eaten or planted. Some come from the company's own one-acre plot, while others come from about 60 small farms in Wisconsin and neighboring states.

Business at the warehouse boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people looked for ways to eat healthy and grow their own food, said Cindy Hollenbeck, part of the family that runs the business.

The company has customers in all 50 states, she said, noting that Midwestern garlic, acclimated to cold winters, seems to grow well nearly everywhere. The company has also filled its website with advice on how to grow, harvest, cure and store garlic.

“That's why we keep getting our customers back every year,” she said. “If their garlic grows and they're successful, they keep coming back.” 

IYB Keene Garlic 092222 12-09222022150420

From its Madison warehouse, Keene Garlic packs and ships roughly 40 different varieties of heirloom garlic to gardeners and garlic aficionados around the country.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 02-09222022150420

Linnea Phillips, an organic farmer who owns Rock Lake Organics outside of Lake Mills, packages orders of fresh garlic for customers at Keene Garlic in Madison.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 01-09222022150420

Heads of garlic are set on a shelf at the Keene Garlic warehouse before being shipped to customers.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 10-09222022150420

Scape salt is made with freeze-dried garlic scapes in the kitchen at Keene Garlic.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 11-09222022150420

Scape salt is made with freeze-dried garlic scapes in the kitchen at Keene Garlic.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 09-09222022150420

Keene Garlic's organic granulated garlic is made from “seconds,” or heads of garlic that aren’t quite perfect enough to sell to customers.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 06-09222022150420

Cindy Hollenbeck unpacks a delivery of fresh garlic from Minnesota at Keene Garlic's warehouse in Madison.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 13-09222022150420

Branded bags sit on a shelf near the entrance of Keene Garlic in Madison.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 05-09222022150420

From left to right, Cindy Hollenbeck, Keene Hollenbeck and son Bruce Reed unpack a delivery of fresh garlic from Minnesota at Keene Garlic's Madison warehouse.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 03-09222022150420

Amanda Jones packages heads of garlic at Keene Garlic in Madison.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 07-09222022150420

Latisha Galvin sorts, weighs and packs heads of garlic at Keene Garlic in Madison.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 14-09222022150420

From left to right, Aaron Hollenbeck, Cindy Hollenbeck, Keene Hollenbeck and Bruce Reed run Keene Garlic in Madison. Aaron and Bruce, the couple's sons, recently joined the company.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 08-09222022150420

Roughly 40 different varieties of garlic are stored and sold at Keene Garlic.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 15-09222022150420

Heads of garlic are set on a shelf before being shipped to Keene Garlic customers.
IYB Keene Garlic 092222 04-09222022150420

Twenty-five-pound bags of Georgian Fire garlic are stored and sold at Keene Garlic in Madison.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@captimes.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

More information