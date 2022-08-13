Handmade chandeliers, inspired by nature and made by Tana Williams, are displayed in the gallery at Grand Inspired. The chandelier on the right was made by shining light through a fungal network and tracing the natural pattern to paper.
Grand Inspired is a new business with an unusual combination of offerings. It's both a woodworking gallery and makerspace, located in a renovated historic building in Stoughton's Depot Hill Historic District.
Six days a week, visitors can drop in to browse furniture and art in the Grand Inspired gallery, which features work ranging from tiny spice bowls to hefty tables, with prices from less than $10 to more than $5,000.
The styles vary widely. There are benches combining rustic reclaimed barn beams and sleek steel, tables made from wood from old tobacco-drying sheds, and smooth bowls turned from the lumpy burls that grow on the sides of trees.
Those looking for a place to do their own woodworking can sign up for a workshop membership, which costs $40 a month for hobbyists and $70 a month for those who sell their work. Members can take free classes where they create projects like cutting boards and boxes that they can take home. They can also sign up for one-on-one sessions with instructor Rob Gurke, who can demonstrate how to use the shop’s various power tools or consult on their next project.
