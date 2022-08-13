Grand Inspired is a new business with an unusual combination of offerings. It's both a woodworking gallery and makerspace, located in a renovated historic building in Stoughton's Depot Hill Historic District. 

Six days a week, visitors can drop in to browse furniture and art in the Grand Inspired gallery, which features work ranging from tiny spice bowls to hefty tables, with prices from less than $10 to more than $5,000.

The styles vary widely. There are benches combining rustic reclaimed barn beams and sleek steel, tables made from wood from old tobacco-drying sheds, and smooth bowls turned from the lumpy burls that grow on the sides of trees.  

Those looking for a place to do their own woodworking can sign up for a workshop membership, which costs $40 a month for hobbyists and $70 a month for those who sell their work. Members can take free classes where they create projects like cutting boards and boxes that they can take home. They can also sign up for one-on-one sessions with instructor Rob Gurke, who can demonstrate how to use the shop’s various power tools or consult on their next project. 

IYB Grand Inspired 080422 01-08102022140908

Grand Inspired is a new gallery and woodworking makerspace at 501 E. Main St. in Stoughton.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 02-08102022140908

Handmade signage is posted at the entrance of Grand Inspired, a new gallery and woodworking makerspace in Stoughton.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 03-08102022140908

One side of Grand Inspired serves as a gallery for handcrafted fine art, furniture and functional art. The other serves as a woodworking makerspace where members can use tools and take classes.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 04-08102022140908

Wooden bowls and chandeliers are displayed in the gallery at Grand Inspired in Stoughton.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 05-08102022140908

Instructor Rob Gurke works in the woodworking makerspace at Grand Inspired in Stoughton.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 06-08122022170304

Mary Quade works in the workshop at Grand Inspired, a new gallery and woodworking makerspace in Stoughton.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 07-08122022170304

Instructor Rob Gurke works in the woodworking makerspace at Grand Inspired.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 08-08122022170304

Mary Quade, Rob Gurke and Darren Bell work in the woodworking makerspace at Grand Inspired in Stoughton.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 09-08122022170304

Grand Inspired co-owner Darren Bell runs conjoined boards through a planer in the woodworking makerspace at Grand Inspired in Stoughton.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 10-08122022170304

At Grand Inspired, woodworking hand tools are available for members to use.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 11-08122022170304

Wood harvested and processed by the city of Stoughton is available for purchase in the woodworking makerspace at Grand Inspired. 
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 12-08122022170729

Japanese kumiko woodwork by Jorge Gonzalez Lopez is displayed at Grand Inspired.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 13-08122022170729

Fine art by Jan Jahnke is displayed in the gallery at Grand Inspired. These pieces, called “spirit shields,” are made with found wood and water-based paint.
IYB Grand Inspired 080422 14-08122022170729

Handmade chandeliers, inspired by nature and made by Tana Williams, are displayed in the gallery at Grand Inspired. The chandelier on the right was made by shining light through a fungal network and tracing the natural pattern to paper.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@captimes.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

More information