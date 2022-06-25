In 2018, hairdresser Julia McConahay moved her barebones hair salon, Chrysalis Hair & Body, from a tiny spot in Atwood to a 775-square-foot space at 255 N. Sherman Ave. The new place felt huge, and McConahay wondered how she'd fill it.
Then, on a trip to Nashville, she visited a favorite resale shop, Avalon Exchange, where she spotted a rack of vintage leather jackets, all on sale. She started picturing her clients in each one. On an impulse, she bought two in each size and hung them in her salon for clients to browse at their appointments. They were delighted.
Soon McConahay was expanding the retail part of the shop, buying clothes and accessories from local makers, one-person businesses, out-of-town resale shops and charitable organizations.
Today, the “Chrysalis Closet” is bigger than ever, with vintage jewelry from Circa Room, apparel sewn from vintage fabrics by Peg Sews Vintage, a collection of mugs and drink koozies designed by McConahay herself, and much more.
