In 2018, hairdresser Julia McConahay moved her barebones hair salon, Chrysalis Hair & Body, from a tiny spot in Atwood to a 775-square-foot space at 255 N. Sherman Ave. The new place felt huge, and McConahay wondered how she'd fill it.

Then, on a trip to Nashville, she visited a favorite resale shop, Avalon Exchange, where she spotted a rack of vintage leather jackets, all on sale. She started picturing her clients in each one. On an impulse, she bought two in each size and hung them in her salon for clients to browse at their appointments. They were delighted. 

Soon McConahay was expanding the retail part of the shop, buying clothes and accessories from local makers, one-person businesses, out-of-town resale shops and charitable organizations.

Today, the “Chrysalis Closet” is bigger than ever, with vintage jewelry from Circa Room, apparel sewn from vintage fabrics by Peg Sews Vintage, a collection of mugs and drink koozies designed by McConahay herself, and much more. 

Chrysalis Hair & Body is a salon and boutique located at 255 N. Sherman Ave. in Madison.
“If you could see inside my brain, this is what it would look like,” Chrysalis Hair & Body owner Julia McConahay said of her shop.
Hand-painted Vans shoes are among the offerings for sale at Chrysalis Hair & Body.
Julia McConahay, owner of Chrysalis Hair & Body, wears glasses customized with her store’s catch phrase, “YES YOU CAN” as she cuts a client’s hair.
Julia McConahay selects a belt to display on a mannequin at her shop.
Julia McConahay, owner of Chrysalis Hair & Body, secures a belt to a mannequin at her shop in Madison.
Julia McConahay wears glasses customized with a reminder to herself to “teach and lead.” 
Chrysalis Hair & Body owner Julia McConahay washes the hair of client Sarah Wilkin Gibart, while McConahay's daughter Lumen snuggles on the client's lap. 
Lumen, daughter of Chrysalis Hair & Body owner Julia McConahay, watches as her mother cuts client Sarah Wilkin Gibart’s hair.
Employee Chester Baldwin selects clothing to display at Chrysalis Hair & Body.
Chrysalis Hair & Body now sells its own line of hair and body products, including a salt spray and moisture spray. 
Julia McConahay, owner of Chrysalis Hair & Body, is pictured at her shop at 255 N. Sherman Ave. in Madison.
Clothing by Peg Sews Vintage is sold exclusively at Chrysalis Hair and Body at 255 N. Sherman Avenue in Madison.

