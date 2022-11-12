Rob Pero launched the CBD brandCanndigenousin 2020, planting 10 acres of hemp just outside Cambridge. As far as he knows, it’s the first independent, Native American-owned hemp company in Wisconsin. He also bought Deerfield CBD apothecary The Hemp House, relocated it to 226 W. Main St. in Cambridge and renamed itRipley Green.
The Canndigenous harvest becomes CBD salves, oils, lip balms and gummies, as well as a variety of single-strain CBD flowers for customers to roll or process on their own. Ripley Green sells those products, as well as CBD and hemp-derived THC products from companies like Hometown Hero and BioSpectrum.
Canndigenous has also begun offering a “bud bar” service for private events and open-air cannabis markets. It’s similar to a pop-up cocktail bar, but instead of alcohol, it serves up hand-rolled hemp flower joints.
The two companies are guided by Indigenous values, said Pero, an enrolled member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. That includes the Ojibwe instruction to do all things “in a good way,” and the Iroquois principle that all decisions must consider the effect on the next seven generations and pay respect to the seven generations that came before.
