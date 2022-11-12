Canndigenous (copy)

Canndigenous' Bud Bar is a mobile bar serving locally grown, organic hemp strains.

 COURTESY OF CANNDIGENOUS

Rob Pero launched the CBD brand Canndigenous in 2020, planting 10 acres of hemp just outside Cambridge. As far as he knows, it’s the first independent, Native American-owned hemp company in Wisconsin. He also bought Deerfield CBD apothecary The Hemp House, relocated it to 226 W. Main St. in Cambridge and renamed it Ripley Green

The Canndigenous harvest becomes CBD salves, oils, lip balms and gummies, as well as a variety of single-strain CBD flowers for customers to roll or process on their own. Ripley Green sells those products, as well as CBD and hemp-derived THC products from companies like Hometown Hero and BioSpectrum.

Canndigenous has also begun offering a “bud bar” service for private events and open-air cannabis markets. It’s similar to a pop-up cocktail bar, but instead of alcohol, it serves up hand-rolled hemp flower joints.

The two companies are guided by Indigenous values, said Pero, an enrolled member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. That includes the Ojibwe instruction to do all things “in a good way,” and the Iroquois principle that all decisions must consider the effect on the next seven generations and pay respect to the seven generations that came before.

Canndigenous Farm 3-11112022142819

Canndigenous Farm 8-11112022142819

At the Canndigenous farm near Cambridge, hemp buds are processed using modern and traditional bucking and trimming methods before being hung in a climate-controlled environment. 
IYB Canndigenous 110922 16-11112022143243

IYB Canndigenous 110922 12-11112022143727

IYB Canndigenous 110922 14-11112022143243

Canndigenous hemp buds are sold at Ripley Green in Cambridge.
IYB Canndigenous 110922 24-11112022143727

IYB Canndigenous 110922 27-11112022143727

IYB Canndigenous 110922 29-11112022143727

Rob Pero, founder of CBD brand Canndigenous, cuts hemp before rolling it for smoking at his store, Ripley Green, in Cambridge.
IYB Canndigenous 110922 03-11112022143243

Canndigenous hemp gummies, which are purported to aid with sleep and relaxation, are sold at Ripley Green in Cambridge.
IYB Canndigenous 110922 01-11112022143243

Hemp-infused vodka and lip balms, made by CBD brand Canndigenous, are sold at Ripley Green in Cambridge. 
IYB Canndigenous 110922 04-11112022143243

Canndigenous CBD-infused products such as salve, honey and hemp oil are sold at Ripley Green.
Canndigenous Farm 2-11112022142819

Each hemp strain growing at the Canndigenous farm in eastern Dane County has been researched and selected for its genetics and efficacy. 
Canndigenous Farm 7-11112022142819

Hemp is picked by hand each fall at the Canndigenous farm in eastern Dane County.

