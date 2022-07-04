With locations on Madison's north and west sides, Anesis Family Therapy offers services ranging from couples counseling and sex therapy to treatment for eating disorders, anxiety and substance abuse. 

Among the most notable features of the clinic: Nearly all of clinic's more than 40 staff members are people of color. That, says founder Myra McNair, is key to providing the sort of culturally and linguistically appropriate mental health services she had in mind when she launched the business in 2016.

“It's really helped clients who were like, ‘Nope, I'm not going to go,’ and then they looked at the website and they saw the people that work there and they're like, ‘Oh, I can go there.’”

Sometimes clients will ask to meet McNair, just to thank her personally for creating a place where they can see a clinician of color. 

IYB Anesis 062722 04-06302022220005

Child and family advocates Christina Jewett and Chakita Dunlap work together at Anesis Family Therapy.
IYB Anesis 062722 09-06302022220005

A photo shows the office of Bobby Walker, a sex therapist at Anesis Family Therapy.
IYB Anesis 062722 12-06302022220005

Artwork by Anesis Family Therapy staff member Pazee Yang is displayed on the wall of the center.
IYB Anesis 062722 13-06302022220005

Myra McNair, founder of Anesis Family Therapy, answers emails in her office at 815 Forward Drive on Madison's west side.
IYB Anesis 062722 14-06302022220005

A moss wall hangs in the entryway of Anesis Family Therapy.
IYB Anesis 062722 11-06302022220005

A play therapy room is in the process of being decorated at Anesis Therapy.
IYB Anesis 062722 01-06302022220005

In January, Anesis Family Therapy moved into a 17,000 square-foot building that it purchased with help from the city of Madison.
IYB Anesis 062722 06-06302022220005

A meditation room is available for staff members at Anesis Family Therapy.
IYB Anesis 062722 05-06302022220005

Quiet rooms are available for staff members at Anesis Therapy.
IYB Anesis 062722 08-06302022220005

One hallway at Anesis Family Therapy's main office features a mural by Alina Puente Oby, described in this artist statement and legend. 
IYB Anesis 062722 07-06302022220005

In a hallway at Anesis Family Therapy's main office, a mural by Alina Puente Oby is made up of symbols that represent the business's name, an ancient Greek word that means relief from symptoms. 
IYB Anesis 062722 03-06302022220005

Shavone Brown, child and family advocate at Anesis Family Therapy, takes a phone call.
IYB Anesis 062722 02-06302022220005

Myra McNair, founder of Anesis Family Therapy, is pictured at her center at 815 Forward Drive.
IYB Anesis 062722 10-06302022220005

A photo shows the office of Bobbie Briggs, a marriage and family therapist at Anesis Therapy. 

