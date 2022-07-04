With locations on Madison's north and west sides, Anesis Family Therapy offers services ranging from couples counseling and sex therapy to treatment for eating disorders, anxiety and substance abuse.
Among the most notable features of the clinic: Nearly all of clinic's more than 40 staff members are people of color. That, says founder Myra McNair, is key to providing the sort of culturally and linguistically appropriate mental health services she had in mind when she launched the business in 2016.
“It's really helped clients who were like, ‘Nope, I'm not going to go,’ and then they looked at the website and they saw the people that work there and they're like, ‘Oh, I can go there.’”
Sometimes clients will ask to meet McNair, just to thank her personally for creating a place where they can see a clinician of color.
