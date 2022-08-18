Marshfield native Ani Brown, a rising junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has practiced yoga since middle school. For her birthday this year, a friend got her a one month pass to Dragonfly Hot Yoga.
“I started going like every single day and two times a day,” Brown said. “It was just a really great way to make sure that I got my exercise and my wellness done for the day. It was just nice to have that scheduled time to go and do something for myself.”
In the pandemic era, practicing in a studio that focuses on health and safety is paramount. Brown feels like Dragonfly is a safe space to practice because it offers “vaccinated only” classes, students have the option to wear a mask, and staff cleans all the mats guests use before and after classes.
The COVID-19 pandemic upended how yoga studios operated and instructed their classes, with many forced to shift to virtual instruction during the height of the outbreak. Some studios didn’t survive: Inner Fire Yoga’s downtown studio closed in March 2020 due to COVID-related hardships. The Studio on Madison’s east side closed in spring 2021 due to financial losses caused by the pandemic, according to news reports.
Pre-pandemic, Madison’s oldest studio, Mound Street Yoga, shuttered in July 2019. Bliss Flow Yoga abruptly closed around the same time, citing bankruptcy.
But the businesses still on the scene may be turning a corner. This year, yoga studios returned to offering in-person yoga classes, though virtual classes are still available at many places as well. Studios in Madison are working with their staff and yoga communities to determine what safety measures they need to have in place and operate accordingly.
Virtual classes
When COVID-19 first hit, like most businesses, Insight Yoga on Madison’s east side switched to hosting classes virtually.
“I have to admit, I was a little skeptical when we switched (to) virtual,” said Nikki Cook, a certified yoga therapist at Insight Counseling & Wellness, which she described as the only yoga studio in Dane County that has all trauma-informed yoga instructors. “I was like, 'Oh, I don't know about this.'”
But virtual classes worked out better than she originally thought.
“You still do get a nice sense of practicing, as a community and a group and even a bit of an exchange of energy, even through the screen,” she said.
Insight is back offering classes in person, but still offers classes virtually for people who aren't comfortable being back in person or for those who know that virtual classes fit better with their schedule.
“There's definitely more of that shared energy in person,” Cook said. “Especially like being in a group, that sense of community and being together. That is felt, I think, more strongly in person. And so that's been really nice to just physically be back with people.”
Insight requires proof of vaccination. Masks are optional. The studio also offers individual yoga therapy sessions on a sliding scale for those who need financial support to access classes. As the yoga therapy coordinator, Cook is the point of contact for people who want more information on sessions and yoga classes offered at Insight.
Insight also moved into a new building recently, from a small space on Atwood Avenue to a new location at 1943 Winnebago St. In June, it expanded its offerings to include aerial yoga classes.
Insight is expanding as well, and is working on opening an additional location in Verona. Cook is “ really excited for our new space and the new opportunities and new offerings that we are able to share.”
Sharing space
Megan Grace is the founder and curator of Perennial Yoga. Perennial’s Fitchburg location celebrated its 10 year anniversary in January. The Madison location opened in October 2019, just five months before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grace was on a week-long vacation in Mexico in March 2020 when she first started hearing about COVID.
“In the back of my mind, I was wondering if this was going to create some concern for students about practicing together and sharing space,” Grace said. “I was also wondering how contagious and what kind of big effect, if any, it was going to have on our ability to do yoga together as a community.”
During the early part of the pandemic, Perennial Yoga instructors recorded live yoga classes on YouTube, telling members they could tune in at a certain time. They eventually figured out how to record more classes so members could participate.
“We had such a well established community,” Grace said. “I also think that the communication we had together, with one another, and that kind of feeling like, we're navigating this initial chaos and turmoil together about what it all means, actually helped people in some respects — (to) feel like they're not out there all by themselves, trying to be the only ones trying to figure this out.”
When Grace decided it was safe to reopen, Perennial began to have classes limited to 10 people with marks on the floor, ensuring that people were at least 10 feet apart. At Perennial, classes were held in the atrium, a large event space with a high ceiling, during the summer of 2020. They also have a vaccination requirement and upheld their mask requirements after many studios dropped them.
“I think that people who practiced yoga before the pandemic, and then people who continued to practice during the pandemic, recognized the cost benefit,” Grace said. “There's going to probably continue to be risk involved in people getting together in groups, because of new variants, or new contagious things.
“But comparing that to the benefit to the mind, body and spiritual health, to their well-being and recognizing that isolating and treating everybody as a source of disease isn't good for their overall quality of life,” she said. “We have to find ways to come together again.”