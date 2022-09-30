The entrepreneur who bought the formerly Madison-based music streaming company Murfie and took custody of its customers’ 800,000 CDs is now suing the Arkansas city where he’s been trying for more than two years to restart the business.
In January 2020, John Fenley of Provo, Utah, read that the company, which invited customers to mail in their CDs and record collections to be stored, digitized and uploaded for online listening, had abruptly gone offline. Days later, he was flying to Madison to buy the company and take custody of all the CDs that customers had not already claimed.
Fenley had founded a similar company more than a decade earlier that never got off the ground, and he thought he could make Murfie’s business model work where its founders had failed.
A few months later, he was shipping 2,500 boxes of CDs to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where he’d bought what he said was at the time “the largest cheapest building in the country.” The 17-acre industrial property was once home to steel manufacturer Varco Pruden but had stood vacant for more than a decade and “fallen into disrepair,” according to the city’s Planning Commission.
Today, the CDs remain in shipping containers outside the warehouse as Fenley continues to battle with the city over building codes and inspection requirements.
“I’m still struggling with red tape with the city. It’s truly bizarre,” Fenley said, saying he was stuck in this “weird limbo” and believes he “can't trust what the city says.”
City inspectors concluded in May that the building would require more extensive repairs than Fenley had proposed, due to damage caused by vandalism, roof leaks and the years it stood empty. They also said that Fenley and his representatives had stated conflicting purposes for the building.
On his most recent permit applications, Fenley stated that he planned to use the building to store CDs and data, but city inspectors said the person who was present at the time of a prior inspection stated that the building would be an “incubator and museum,” likely a reference to Fenley’s previously stated aspirations to build, among other things, a science museum, makerspace and business incubator on the site.
In June 2020, the city approved those uses and six others that Fenley proposed for the site, but the city’s Code Enforcement and Appeals Commission said in 2022 that the city can’t approve the permit request until the purpose is clear and the appropriate construction documents are submitted. The commission instructed Fenley to resubmit the application.
In response, Fenley filed a lawsuit in August alleging in part that the city had wrongfully taken his property interest. He asked the Jefferson County Circuit Court to review the evidence presented to the appeals board and issue a new decision. On each of three separate counts, he’s seeking $75,000 in damages, chiefly for the loss of use of the building.
“It’s a 220,000-square-foot warehouse … (that’s) been idle for two years because of problems with the city,” Fenley said in an interview. “It’s not a lack on my part of wanting to fix it … I literally can't get the permits. So that delay is their fault.”
The city has asked the court to deny Fenley’s complaint. City attorney Althea Hadden-Scott said the city would not comment on pending litigation.
‘Like a frog in boiling water’
Not being able to use the warehouse has left Fenley’s belongings vulnerable, he said. In June, someone broke into the shipping containers, stealing drones, telescopes, the site’s security system, and a pair of vacuum pumps that Fenley had purchased in hopes of creating a “new type of fusion reactor.” He estimates that replacing the two pumps would cost around $14,000. Fortunately, he said, the thieves didn't seem interested in CDs.
Previously, Fenley tried to serve as a “24-hour armed guard” for the shipping containers, camping in a tent nearby, a gun by his side. When the city ordered him to stop living on the property, he moved to a house elsewhere in town.
At his lawyer’s encouragement, Fenley has begun looking for an alternative home for his business. Earlier this month, he met with a contractor to discuss the possibility of constructing a building to house the CDs in the yard outside his home in Provo, Utah.
“The red tape and the crime (in Pine Bluff) is just too much,” Fenley said, though he estimates that moving the CDs to a new location would cost about $10,000, and building a new warehouse would cost tens of thousands too.
But, he said, that might be better than sticking with the current plan. “It's like a frog in boiling water … If you raise the temperature slowly, when does the frog jump out? It never does. It gets boiled alive. And I feel like that's what's been happening with me.”
Though Fenley is eyeing other options, he has no plans to cut ties with Pine Bluff. Last year, after selling $890,000 in stock in the Utah-based video streaming company VidAngel — stock he’d acquired in exchange for a patent — Fenley paid off the mortgage on the warehouse and bought about 75 more Pine Bluff properties at a tax auction. His purchases included a move-in ready duplex, various residential rental properties in need of a repair, a 30-acre forest and collection of empty lots.
Asked why he’s investing further in a town where he’s experienced so much frustration, Fenley said he comes from a family of realtors and real estate investors who taught him what they knew. “What's the best way to buy expensive real estate? Buy cheap real estate and wait,” Fenley recited.
“I was able to buy like three times as much real estate as we have in Utah, that they acquired over their entire lifetimes … in one afternoon,” he said. “It doesn't feel like the wrong choice to make. It just feels like maybe I might have to wait a long time for that real estate investment to pay off."
‘Not a doubt in my mind’
Fenley isn’t the only out-of-state entrepreneur to hit roadblocks after trying to set up shop in Pine Bluff. Last November, Joe Delmendo, owner of Commonwealth Real Estate in El Segundo, California, bought the former home of the Pine Bluff Commercial newspaper and announced he planned to turn it into a cryptocurrency mining facility, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported in April. Such facilities, which house fleets of high-powered computers that verify cryptocurrency transactions, notoriously use massive amounts of energy.
In August, the city’s Planning Commission unanimously denied Delmendo’s request, citing concerns about the noise caused by the fans needed to cool the computers, as well as demand on the electrical grid. Delmendo told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in August that he was considering taking the city to court over the denial.
Meanwhile, Fenley is waiting for his own lawsuit to move ahead, and still wondering what he should have done differently.
“Maybe there's something that I'm not doing right, but my lawyer I can't figure out what it is,” Fenley said. “I'm not a contractor. This is the first time I've really tried to go into another town in another state that I’m not from and renovate a large commercial warehouse. It’s not my expertise … I wish somebody would tell me what it is I'm doing wrong because then I would change it.
“I can't say that I don't share any of the blame for what’s going on, but the city sure hasn’t made it easy for me,” Fenley said. “I have to admit, I was maybe overly optimistic in what I was trying to do, but I sure didn't expect as much opposition as I've had.”
In 2020, Fenley regularly posted videos updating customers on his progress. This year, he’s only posted two. The first was a January video recorded in Utah, snowy mountains visible behind him.
“I’m still fighting Pine Bluff city,” Fenley told the camera, explaining that his lawyer had advised him to stay away from the city and “not to cause any more waves.”
“There’s not a doubt in my mind that this situation will be resolved,” Fenley said. “My only hope is that you will all be happy with the result.”
In the second 2022 video, entitled “Murfie Update June 12 2022 Bad News,” Fenley breathlessly showed customers the damage done in the June break-in. “I’m done with Pine Bluff,” he said.
Fenley still answers customers’ calls and emails, so he knows plenty are still waiting for him to mail their CDs back, a task he says he can’t complete until he can unpack the shipping containers and catalog the CDs. Others are eager for him to resume adding their CDs to the streaming service so they can listen to them online, another step that he says requires unpacking.
“It's been a string of disappointments,” Fenley said, letting out a long sigh. “I don't ever want to be a broken record, giving people bad news every time (they) hear from me. I keep thinking good news is around the corner, and I want to give people good news.”