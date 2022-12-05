A month after its workers announced they were unionizing, Fitchburg game store Noble Knight Games has voluntarily recognized their union.
The decision follows “careful discussion and listening to employee feedback,” company vice president Dan Leeder told the Cap Times by email. He announced the decision in an email to employees last Thursday, in which he said that the company was not prepared to make that decision during the three-day window for voluntary recognition initially put forth by workers.
“We plan to be reasonable and negotiate in good faith during the bargaining process,” Leeder said in a Monday email. “We look forward to continuing our goal to make Noble Knight Games the best it can be together.”
“This was unexpected, but a big relief for us,” an unnamed representative of the union told the Cap Times by email. Workers had already begun voting in a union election facilitated by the National Labor Relations Board, which was set to tally mail ballots on Thursday evening. The union has withdrawn its election request now that management has voluntarily recognized the union.
Founded in 1997, the fast-growing company claims to offer the world’s largest selection of tabletop games, including board games, card games and role-playing games.
The union, called Noble Knight Games United, was organized through Communications Workers of America. It will consist of 58 workers, including those who provide customer service, ship online orders from its warehouse and work at its storefront at 2835 Commerce Park Drive, among others. The company has around 75 employees, but some are excluded because they are supervisors.
The union alleges that management repeatedly held mandatory “union-busting” meetings in the weeks after it announced its unionization effort.
A union credits widespread support among employees, the labor community and customers for convincing management to recognize the union. The workers have sought to mobilize support with the phrase “We Roll Together,” a pun on solidarity and dice games.
“Between expressing support in our brick-and-mortar store, with online order notes, and on social media, these communities put consistent and heavy pressure on ownership to do the right thing,” the union representative said in an email. “We are incredibly grateful for their support and humbled that it has come from across Madison, the US, and the world!”
Workers are seeking higher pay, “affordable benefits … healthy work-life balance, fair and transparent policies and procedures,” the union said in an October press release which quoted pro-union workers but excluded names to “protect workers from reprisal.”
In the release, workers said many of them cannot afford to buy their company’s health care option and or pay into the matching 401(k) plan. They said they’re regularly required to clock overtime hours and have just five days of paid time off each year, with no sick days. Some new workers are paid more than those who’ve worked there longer, workers said. “Dozens of us can only afford to work here because of our spouse or partner’s income or healthcare. That doesn’t feel like a respectful situation,” one worker said.
Over the next weeks, the union will elect a bargaining committee to represent workers before meeting with management to negotiate its first contract. Reaching a first contract is often a major hurdle for new unions. A Bloomberg Law analysis of 330 union elections held between 2004 and 2021 found it took more than 400 days, on average, to reach a first contract. Nearly 20% of negotiations took longer than 600 days.
“We are confident in the ability of these workers, with the support and guidance of the Communications Workers of America, to bargain in good faith with the company in order to secure a contract that is beneficial to the workers, the company, and our customers,” the union said.
“Noble Knight Games has expressed their intent to bargain reasonably and we look forward to doing the same to achieve a contract in the near future.”