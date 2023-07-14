Prosecutors with the Milwaukee office of the National Labor Relations Board have found merit in accusations that major Madison employer TruStage illegally withheld information requested by the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 39 regarding bonuses for its members.
Joe Evica, chief steward for Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 39, told the Cap Times that the company denied the union’s request to see communications between managers, human resources staff, and represented employees about decisions to grant or deny bonuses for union employees.
“The Employer purposefully obstructed and violated our contract, before and during contract negotiations, and have done so knowing that they violated the law,” Evica said in a press release.
The roughly 450 unionized workers at TruStage’s Madison headquarters have been without a contract since March 2022, as the parties remain at odds over proposals about wage increases, salary ranges, pensions and more.
The finding in the unfair labor practice case, announced to the parties by phone on Wednesday, means the union’s charge against the employer can proceed. According to the union, the board ordered the company, which changed its name from CUNA Mutual Group to TruStage in May, to immediately turn over the information it withheld.
TruStage spokesperson Barclay Pollak acknowledged the order but not the prosecutor’s finding that the company had likely broken the law.
“The NLRB reached out to TruStage regarding that one allegation … asking us for additional information,” Pollak said by phone. “We have every intention of cooperating, and we are going to provide the NLRB with that additional information.”
“TruStage takes the bargaining process seriously and aims to negotiate in good faith with our employees’ interests top of mind,” Pollak said in an emailed statement. “We have never and will never work against our employees’ best interests or negotiate in a way that is counter to our company’s core values.”
A meritorious finding means prosecutors have determined that there is enough evidence to bring a case against the employer for violating federal labor law, explained University of Minnesota law professor Charlotte Garden.
“Basically, they're saying, ‘Yeah, we think there's probable cause that labor law was violated here,’” Garden said.
Now, the parties now have an opportunity to settle the matter among themselves, which happens in more than 90% percent of such cases. If the company provides the union the information that it previously withheld, the case may be closed, regardless of whether the company violated the law. That’s because labor law focuses on compensatory remedies, not punishments.
“Punitive damages just don't exist in labor law, no matter how the case unfolds,” Garden said.
If the parties don’t settle, prosecutors will issue a complaint which will trigger a hearing with an administrative law judge who can order remedies designed to make the union whole.
Prosecutors at the Milwaukee office are still investigating the other allegations within the charge the union filed in February.
The union is also awaiting a decision on at least nine other unfair labor practice charges it has brought against the company, including for allegedly bargaining in bad faith, retaliating against union members, illegally surveilling union members, withholding information and terminating Evica, the union’s chief steward.
TruStage employees have been bargaining with the company over their next contract since February 2022. In May, workers went on strike for two weeks, marking the largest strike in the Madison area in more than a decade.
The parties have enlisted the help of mediators from Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services, the country’s biggest conflict resolution agency. The next bargaining dates have not yet been set, Evica said.