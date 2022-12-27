It’s been nearly three years since Ian Oestreich lost his job as a fitness coach because of COVID-19 and decided to start his own business instead.
Launched in April 2020, Backyard Bicycles, which later changed its name to Curbside Bicycles, holds pop-up bike repair days in neighborhoods across Dane County so that locals don’t need to haul their bikes to backlogged bike shops. Oestreich contacts neighborhood groups, finds a person willing to help get the word out in each spot, and waits for his schedule to fill with tuneups, flat tire fixes and the like.
The pandemic-born business has flourished, serving more than 2,000 customers at more than 320 pop-up events since its inception. It’s even expanded to a second city — THE “Second City,” in fact — after one of the company’s mechanics moved to Chicago and began hosting her own bike repair pop-ups in neighborhoods all over town.
But no matter how hot the bike repair business is, it’s bound to cool off when the temperatures drop. Most customers swap out their bikes for snowshoes, skis or a good book around the time of the first snowfall, and mechanics who’d gladly spend a summer day repairing bikes on a street corner would rather not check brakes or true wheels with numb fingers.
“For the last three years … I've been thinking ‘OK, what is the equivalent of this in winter?’” Oestreich said. The answer, he decided, was mobile snowblower repair.
“Spring hits and everyone wants to get on their bike. Snow hits and everyone pulls the snowblower out, realizes it doesn't start, tries to load it into a car, drives it across town and then shops are (booked) weeks out.”
Oestreich was sure there would be demand for close-to-home repairs. Snowblowers and lawn mowers are often heavy and bulky, and many people don’t have a truck to transport them, he said. As far as he knew, just one company, Haight’s Mobile Maintenance out of Fitchburg, offered mobile service.
But while Oestreich knew how to fix a pedal-powered machine, gas engines were another matter. He knew he’d need a business partner.
A customer told Oestreich about a largely self-taught mechanic named Owen who’d been repairing small engines for customers in their garages and driveways for about five years. Like Oestreich, he’d been getting the word out on platforms like Nextdoor and offering no-contact service for safety during the pandemic.
By November, the two were partners on a new service, Curbside Small Engine, offering maintenance and basic repairs for snowblowers, lawn mowers, weed whackers and more.
Snow spikes demand
Unlike the bike repair business, where the mechanic sets up shop in a neighborhood for the day and neighbors walk or ride their bikes over, the small engine operation makes individual house calls.
“What we found was … somebody doesn’t really want to push a snowblower five blocks,” Oestreich said of their early attempts at pop-up snowblower repair events. “That was a barrier to getting the service done.”
Still, Oestreich has been spreading the word about the new service in many of the same Facebook groups and email lists where he’s publicized Curbside Bicycles for years. “Wherever somebody asks for a cup of sugar or says ‘I lost my dog,’ we’re saying, ‘Hey, do you need your snowblower tuned up?’” Oestreich said. Customers can also sign up through the service’s website.
It’s not Oestreich’s first spin-off from the original business. In early 2021, he launched a mobile boat detailing operation called Dockside Detailing, but he’s since shuttered it. The cleaning business is far more subjective than the repair business, he said. “Quite frankly, I just got tired of dealing with rich clients with boats that seemed to always have complaints.”
In each of its first few weeks, Curbside Small Engine booked around 10 customers. But when the first major snowfall hit in early December, the requests immediately poured in, many from people who’d just discovered their much-needed machines wouldn’t start. Throughout the weekend, customers kept signing up.
“I'm kind of imagining that's going to happen with every snowfall. … People don't think about snowblower maintenance until there's looming snow or until snow hits,” Oestreich said, though he encourages customers to book a tuneup even when there’s no visible trouble yet.
As forecasts of a winter storm rolled in again last week, Oestreich again wondered whether the business would soon be digging itself out from another welcome-but-overwhelming influx of interest.
Driveway diagnostics
Owen, who declined to give his last name, makes house calls for the company when he’s not working his full-time job. He and Oestreich recently hired a second small engine mechanic. “It’s been a lot of fun,” Owen said, explaining that Oestreich’s business savvy is a great complement to his own technical know-how.
The service can handle preventative maintenance and simple repairs, “everything you would do to make sure your small engine is going to start when you need it,” Owen said, though he also knows how to do bigger overhauls.
In general, Oestreich said, he and Owen can determine whether any given job’s in their wheelhouse before showing up. “If somebody's requiring a full snowblower rebuild, we're not gonna be able to do that in their driveway. But most everybody’s (just) left their gas in the engine for too long and it got gummed up, or they need a spark plug replacement.”
Also beyond their scope: repairing the increasingly popular electric lawn mowers, snowblowers and weed whackers. That technology is still pretty new and varied, Owen said, so most mechanics won’t repair those. He hopes one day to add such fixes to the company’s offerings, if they prove cost-effective for customers.
For now, for those with gas-powered lawn mowers, the company is offering a discount to encourage customers to get that tuneup out of the way at the same time they’re getting their snowblowers in shape, so they’re ready when the seasons change.
When that happens, Oestreich will head back to street corners around town to get Madison’s bikes ready to roll for another year. He’s already keeping his eyes out for other mechanics who’d be interested in joining the local team, or even starting Curbside Bicycle branches in other cities.
And then there’s the possibility of adding whole new services. “It would be fun to almost have a Curbside brand of things, (where) people know that they can look up Curbside something, and we'll have a lot of different services to provide a convenient at-home service.” He paused. “This is of course dragging the cart way before the horse.”