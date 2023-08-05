Anyone who’s studied a foreign language probably knows the feeling: You’re passing your tests and understanding the teacher. Then, you happen to meet a native speaker at a party, and you’re lost.
That’s what happened to Bradley Grochocinski, who arrived in Paris as a college junior studying linguistics, with eight years of French under his belt.
“Despite (having) straight A's in class, I couldn't understand anybody,” Grochocinski said. “I had done Molière literature, but I can't ask for yogurt in the store. I can't order a croissant.”
The problem was that the literature he’d read in class sounded completely different from the way actual French people speak, said Grochocinski, who later earned a master’s degree in French at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and now lives on the isthmus. “It's like learning English through Shakespeare.”
He needed to understand a different sort of French, with current slang and all the liberties actual people take with their native tongue. He wanted to understand French speakers when they garbled their words or broke grammar rules, like how English speakers turn a phrase like “I don’t know” into “I dunno.”
And, eventually, he wanted to be so fluent that he could do the same.
So, right there in Paris, he created his own crash course, focusing on the speech patterns and cultural references he’d need to know if he wanted to make friends in gay bars or talk to strangers on the bus. He watched social media videos, listened to newscasts and chatted with the people who tried to sell him things on the street. “I re-taught myself French from the ground up,” Grochocinski said.
When he got back to the U.S., he used those same strategies to help others become truly fluent too. As a tutor of advanced and colloquial French, he’d find a YouTube video for a student and then spend an hour transcribing it by hand, all for a single 30-minute lesson.
“I kind of figured there has to be a way to make this more accessible, more easy for me,” Grochocinski said.
Now, with fellow UW-Madison alum Kyle Schneider as co-founder, he’s devised a way to not only streamline that process but make it available to people around the world through a web application called Sygmatic. It will launch later this month with Spanish, French and German content. Arabic, Mandarin and English will be next.
Language learning on “the deep end”
Unlike many language learning apps, Sygmatic won’t offer grammar lessons or vocabulary lists, and it’s not designed for beginners. Instead, it offers a curated collection of video clips of native speakers to help those who are already studying a language level up their skills. A crew of Sygmatic language consultants scours YouTube for content by creators of a variety of ages (“from 15 to 85”) and backgrounds, then selects clips to embed in the app.
The goal, Grochocinski said, is to help users hear the differences between how people speak in rural and urban areas, in public and in private, in formal and informal situations, and eventually recognize the patterns behind those differences. The team is also hoping to add additional dialects so users can learn how the same language sounds different in different regions.
“The rule is any topic, any video, so long as they're not speaking for the purpose of being understood by somebody that's learning,” Grochocinski said, explaining that when people speak to language learners, they typically slow down and speak more clearly.
That’s exactly what he doesn’t want.
“The idea is to throw somebody in the deep end and say, ‘Here's what it's like without any kind of assistance. You don't get subtitles, you don't get a dictionary, you can't just pause and re-listen to what somebody said,’” Grochocinski explained.
After watching the clip once, the user sees it again accompanied by a transcription, with the option to save words or phrases to look up. Whereas subtitles are typically a cleaned-up version of what’s said, Sygmatic opts for “the messy, dirty, verbatim transcription.” Until recently, that meant adding in every “um” and “uh” by hand, since the algorithms used by automated voice-to-text tools are trained to filter them out.
For $12 per month or $120 per year users get access to a single language. For the “polyglot” rate of $30 per month or $300 per year, users can access all the app’s languages. When the app launches, there will be 30 videos in each language, with another 50 released each month in each language.
It’s more expensive than popular language apps like Duolingo, but cheaper than hiring a private tutor, Grochocinski said. Already, about 300 people are on the waitlist.
The launch comes more than three years after the two began working on the app. It’s taken a while, Grochocinski said, since they both have full time jobs and don’t plan to quit. They also outsourced as little as possible, with Schneider building the app from scratch himself. But with overhead of just $20 to $50 a month, that approach worked, and Grochocinski wants more entrepreneurs to consider it.
“There's this idea that a startup is either a billion dollar unicorn or it dies away and it's a failure. That’s just not the case,” Grochocinski said. “We've been lucky that we can grow very slowly and make sure everything is right.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Not taking a shortcut. There’s a lot of external pressure to get something built and out there as quickly as possible. While there's a lot of value in that, I think it shouldn't be at the expense of doing quality work, doing your due diligence, doing research, and building something out that is not just a gimmick to pull in some quick cash.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I've been able to find so many people in and around Madison interested in other languages and other cultures. I made a French language game night at my house and had 20 people over. Just to see that the interest and desire to learn other things about other places, people and cultures exists was really great. I think having Sygmatic as a central point to aggregate those people has been really cool.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
It doesn't need to be all or nothing. Start with an idea and see how much you can do yourself. (Kyle and I) have been doing this for the last three years after our day jobs, and we're both thrilled with that. We both have plans to keep it that way. Also, Madison has an intense amount of resources, from every stage of startups to just a community of entrepreneurs, so you can learn a lot before you even have to jump in.
Are you hiring?
Yes, we're looking for contractor assistance with other languages and dialects, and we're also looking for people who specialize in signal analysis or audio speech analysis.