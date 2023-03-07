Maurer’s Urban Market, a full-service, 24,000-square-foot grocery store on Madison’s south side, is finally under construction with plans to open by the end of the year.
Maurer’s will be the anchor tenant in the long-awaited Truman Olson development project, which will bring 150 affordable housing units and the grocery store to the South Park Street corridor.
Madison city officials said Tuesday they have reached an agreement with the store to be the anchor tenant of the development, which is under construction by the Rule Enterprises development team and local nonprofit Movin’ Out. The developers will lease the space to Kristie Maurer, owner of Maurer’s Urban Market.
“I cannot wait to design and create a store that represents the neighborhood and my passion for food,” Maurer said in a written statement. “I love the fact that this store will help bring healthy food options to the neighborhood and inspire a generation of healthy living.”
The idea of a new grocery store became important for the south side with the news that Pick ’n Save, which is adjacent to the development, is expected to close. Maurer’s Urban Market, at 815 Cedar St., will ensure that a full-service grocery store remains in the neighborhood.
The Truman Olson project, which derives its name from the former Truman Olson Army Reserve Center that was at the same site, has been a years-long process.
Originally, the site was expected to be redeveloped by SSM Health, but the health care system changed its plans and the site was bought by Movin’ Out and Rule Enterprises, who aspired to bring affordable housing to the south side.
For a long time the tenant for the grocery store space was expected to be Luna’s Grocery, but Luna’s owners decided to back out of the project.
Maurer’s, which the development team had its eye on from the very beginning, stepped forward to be the new grocery tenant.
“I was confident that together we would uphold the history of having a full-service grocery in South Madison,” District 14 Alder Sheri Carter, who represents part of the area, said in a written statement. “The road was not paved in a straight line. Our determination carried us through to this moment.”
The city of Madison will buy condominium space for the grocery store from the development team and will lease it to Maurer’s for a 15-year term. Maurer’s will provide a selection of grocery staples including fresh meats, fruits and vegetables and a bakery.
“Convenient, affordable access to food is a fundamental human right,” said District 13 Alder Tag Evers, who also represents part of the south side. “I’m proud to be part of the team committed to bringing a long-term food retail solution to area residents.”