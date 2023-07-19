New businesses emerge with a novel answer for depressed Madisonians: ketamine

For more than a decade, Dr. Louis Scrattish practiced emergency medicine in midair. As a Med Flight physician, he and a team would arrive by helicopter to stabilize the victims of gruesome car wrecks and other life-threatening events, trying to keep them alive until they landed on the roof of UW Health University Hospital. When he wasn’t in flight, he was the one in the emergency room receiving such patients.
His job was to save lives, but the goal proved elusive.
Too often, his patients had such severe injuries that they’d deal with brain damage and cognitive impairment for the rest of their lives. There were far fewer “saves” than he’d hoped. “That really sort of got me down over the years,” Scrattish said.
Today, the emergency medicine doctor is striving to save patients in a whole new way, in a setting that could hardly be more different from the belly of a helicopter. Located on the top floor of a building on Monona Drive, his office is filled with velvet couches, vintage filing cabinets and a wall of carefully cared-for house plants.
It’s calm. Nearly silent. Stationary.
There are few hints that it’s a medical facility at all, save for a jar of novelty syringe-shaped pens sitting on a shelf.
But, down a short hallway, in a back room bathed in sunlight, doctors and nurses unlock a safe monitored by surveillance cameras and fill syringes with a mind-altering compound that many people know only as a party drug or surgical anesthetic.
This is Capital Ketamine, an intravenous ketamine clinic founded in June 2022 by Scrattish, counselor Shannon Coltrane (Scrattish’s wife) and critical care nurse Stephanie Lawton.
Here, the same drug Scrattish and Lawton once relied on to safely stabilize grievously wounded patients in flight, knowing it would knock them out without slowing their breathing, is used to treat conditions like depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain. Those uses are backed by a growing number of medical studies, but not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Scrattish and Lawton are part of a wave of medical professionals locally and nationally who’ve ventured out from traditional health care jobs to open clinics that promise to address the nation’s growing mental health crisis with ketamine, creating a booming industry that some clinic owners have dubbed a “Wild West.”
The treatment isn’t new, although many have never heard of it. Fifty years ago, researchers were already documenting that ketamine, which appears to prompt the brain to form new pathways, could accelerate progress in therapy. In 2006, the National Institutes of Health published a press release announcing that the “experimental medication kicks depression in hours instead of weeks.” Soon anesthesiologists were opening ketamine clinics in strip malls across the country. By 2021, there were hundreds of clinics across the U.S., according to The New York Times.
But the phenomenon had barely reached Madison until last year, when a new wave of ketamine clinics swept the area. At the end of 2021, according to local experts, there were just two places in the Madison area to get that treatment, and one had a waitlist that was up to a year long.
Less than two years later, there are at least 10 in Dane County, though there is no comprehensive registry.
The boom, which includes new standalone businesses and existing clinics that have added ketamine to their offerings, extends from rural Mount Horeb to the shadow of the state Capitol, promising relief from a range of mental and physical maladies, sometimes without a referral from a doctor or therapist.
While many doctors say the drug shows powerful promise, some caution that clinics vary widely in their approach and, without regulation, they may exaggerate potential health benefits. Even those who endorse ketamine typically say it should only be used on patients who’ve already tried at least two other antidepressants and still have symptoms, given the potential side effects and limited research.
In the Madison area, a single infusion of ketamine for mental health issues typically costs around $500, with most clinics starting new patients with a series of six sessions spread over three to six weeks for around $2,500. Infusions for chronic pain take longer and cost more: around $800 to $1,000 per session.
While each infusion clinic has its own procedures, appointments typically last an hour but can range from 45 minutes to multiple hours. The provider administers the drug through an intramuscular injection or through an IV line that releases it slowly. Patients often lounge in a cozy armchair, listening to playlists curated to the drug’s come-up, peak and come-down, while the provider uses a baby monitor to observe the patient and check their vital signs.
Patients often describe the experience as pleasant and relaxing, triggering profound sensory changes within minutes. Some will dissociate, feeling as though they’re disconnected from their mind and surroundings. After the session, patients usually stay at the clinic for up to an hour as the effects subside. Most patients notice a change in their mood within hours, after they’ve slept off the sedative and psychoactive effects.
Studies suggest those benefits typically last three to four weeks. Some patients may return regularly for a “maintenance” dose, while others return only when life factors provoke a resurgence of symptoms.
But health insurance companies have generally offered little to no help paying for ketamine IV infusions. In most cases, treatment is available only to those who can afford to pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket per session, potentially for the rest of their lives.
With depression and suicide rates on the rise in the U.S., some providers and patients say ketamine is worth the cost, especially as waitlists for psychiatry and therapy grow. And while psychedelics like MDMA (ecstasy) and psilocybin (magic mushrooms) are expected to receive FDA approval for treating mental health conditions in the next few years, the already-legal ketamine serves as a first frontier in the psychedelic revolution, offering a window into the perks and pitfalls that could accompany its flashier friends.
Leading that revolution is the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which in August opened the Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances, expanding upon clinical psychedelic studies that have been on campus for seven years. The UW School of Pharmacy is also home to the nation’s first master’s program in psychoactive pharmaceutical investigation, where researchers are studying ketamine’s effects on the brain.
Still, some doctors are alarmed about the burgeoning clinic movement. Scientists still know little about the possible side effects from repeated ketamine infusions. One study found that infusions temporarily elevated patients’ liver enzymes, potentially increasing the risk of liver failure.
In a February op-ed, Dr. Smita Das, chair of the Council on Addiction Psychiatry, said ketamine clinics were “jumping ahead of the evidence” and “should be approached with caution.”
“These clinics are often appealing, offering a fast treatment for long-time suffering,” Das wrote. “People with depression or other diagnoses may sink a lot of money into the treatments (as often these clinics do not take insurance) with false hopes of finding relief.”
‘I'm proof that ketamine works’
Mount Horeb resident Alan Ferguson believes ketamine is lifesaving. A former police officer for Monticello and Brooklyn police departments, Ferguson considered suicide in 2018 as symptoms from his mental health disorders became unbearable. After trying a bevy of medications with no luck, he gave up hope, canceling the rest of his upcoming psychiatric appointments.
Sensing Ferguson’s despair, his doctor urged him to try one more treatment: ketamine. He felt relief just hours after being administered the drug at a private clinic in Milwaukee.
“I’m proof that ketamine works,” said Ferguson, who started the nonprofit Treatment Assistance Fund Inc. in March to help others pay for ketamine treatment. “If somebody wakes up tomorrow and has an acute suicidal crisis, they're going to be able to get into a ketamine clinic that day if they need to.”
The FDA approved ketamine as an anesthetic in 1970, but those who don’t work in medicine may know it better as a party drug taken for its dissociative and euphoric effects. Fewer have heard that it can treat depression or chronic pain where other drugs have failed.
First synthesized in 1956, ketamine is an anesthetic of choice for veterinarians and emergency physicians. It gained popularity as an illegal recreational drug during the 1970s counterculture movement and later found its way to the parties and clubs of the 21st century.
A dissociative drug, ketamine is not technically considered to be a hallucinogen or psychedelic. But when taken in high doses, it can elicit similar mind-bending effects as well as feelings of detachment from reality.
Now the drug is making waves among researchers for its potential as an effective mental health treatment, offering another option to patients who do not respond to traditional antidepressants, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs.
A study published in May in The New England Journal of Medicine found IV ketamine was at least as effective as electroconvulsive therapy in patients with treatment-resistant depression who do not have psychosis. ECT, among the most effective treatments for those with major depression, is performed under anesthesia as patients receive electrical stimulation to their brains.
Other trials have shown ketamine can relieve symptoms of several mental health disorders, including social anxiety, bipolar disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder — in many cases immediately. It’s a welcome alternative to antidepressants, which can take weeks to take effect or fail to work at all in some patients.
In 2019, the FDA approved esketamine, one component of the drug used in ketamine infusions, for treatment-resistant depression, in the form of a nasal spray marketed under the name Spravato. The approval recommends that patients take esketamine in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, and requires that the drug be administered in a doctor’s office.
Yet patients and providers often turn to off-label ketamine instead, in part because of Spravato’s strict regulations, which include requiring health care providers to monitor patients for at least two hours after they take it. The nasal spray may also be less effective than its intravenous counterpart, according to a 2020 meta-analysis by researchers at Queen’s University. And its price tag — around $600 to $900 per treatment, with the first month of therapy estimated at $4,720 to $6,785 — can put it out of reach for patients with high insurance deductibles or no insurance at all.
Too good to be true?
UW Health psychiatrist Dr. Steven Garlow remembers hearing about ketamine’s impressive power to treat depression in 2010, when it was all over magazine covers and public radio stations. At the time, he was the director of inpatient psychiatry services at Emory University.
Though he oversaw research on experimental answers for treatment-resistant depression — including implanting electrical stimulators in patients’ brains — he was dubious about ketamine.
“There was all this hype around it,” Garlow said, recalling that many seemed to think ketamine was a miracle drug. “I'd been a psychiatrist for, at that point, 20-plus years, and I’d seen a number of supposed miracles come and go. … There are no such things as miracles in medicine, or certainly not miracles in psychiatry.”
He decided to see for himself. “My plan was, we're going to find 10 patients, treat them and prove to ourselves that it doesn't work, that it's not nearly as good as what all the hype around it was,” Garlow said.
But it was. Of those first 10 patients, around seven had “remarkable, remarkable responses.”
“Lo and behold, it worked for all these patients,” Garlow said.
Ever since, ketamine has been a key part of his practice, one of the tools he uses to treat patients with depression or suicidal thoughts when the usual drugs don’t work. Today, as director of interventional psychiatry at UW Health, he runs a ketamine treatment program founded in 2017 that provides infusions to 10 patients each week.
There are still no miracles, he said, but he estimates that around 40% of ketamine patients experience a “depression switched off like a switch” response. Another 30 to 40% have a less dramatic but “useful” response, and about 30% have no useful response. That, he said, parallels other depression treatments, which tend to work for about 60% of patients.
For veterans, the treatment has been available locally even longer. Since at least 2012, the Madison Veterans Hospital began using IV ketamine to treat depression where at least two other medications have failed, hospital spokesperson Jim Bove said. After the FDA approved Spravato, the hospital began offering the nasal spray too. Still, ketamine remains a relatively uncommon treatment at the hospital, with around 200 infusions administered since 2020.
More recently, SSM St. Mary’s Hospital began offering ketamine treatment too, said Garlow, who trained two SSM psychiatrists on the procedure. SSM did not respond to calls and emails from the Cap Times.
Still, Garlow said he also has “lots of worries” about the growing ketamine sector. “It’s an addictive substance. It’s an abusable substance,” he said. “We as physicians need to make sure that we're managing this in a responsible fashion ... that we're not promising miracles and that we're not just splashing it around on everybody.”
Madison health professionals join growing industry
One reason that ketamine clinics have been popping up everywhere from strip malls to farmers’ co-ops is that the drug is safer than other anesthetics, sedating a patient without dropping the pulse or blood pressure.
And while ketamine hasn’t garnered FDA approval for the treatment of mental health conditions or chronic pain, any provider authorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to prescribe medications has free rein to administer it off-label.
Off-label use, when a provider gives or prescribes a medication in a different way than it was approved for, is estimated to account for up to 20% of all prescriptions written. It’s governed only by the provider’s professional licenses and the rules of the provider’s employer or malpractice insurance, unless state or local laws specifically restrict medical ketamine.
Even as psychedelics like MDMA and psilocybin move ever closer to gaining FDA approval for treating mental health conditions, IV ketamine use, for all purposes other than anesthesia, is likely destined to remain off-label. That’s because it’s been generic for decades, so no company has a financial incentive to run the costly trials — with an average price tag of $19 million — needed to garner new approvals.
As new ketamine clinics emerge across the country, the burgeoning industry could bring in $3 billion over the next six years, according to psychedelics advocacy group Blossom Analysis.
Clinical psychologist Chantelle Thomas attributes the industry’s growth to a soaring interest in the medical potential of mind-bending substances — and the business opportunities that come with it.
“This psychedelic wave is almost a tsunami. It’s everywhere,” said Thomas, owner of Windrose Recovery, who began using ketamine lozenges to enhance the effects of psychotherapy in her outpatient clinic in Brookfield in 2020. “I think a lot of people are testing out with ketamine if they want to enter into the field … and there's no real vetting process.”
Beyond professional licenses, no specific training is required to administer therapeutic ketamine, though many clinic owners have attended private courses, often online. A variety of websites offer primers on the legal and business questions surrounding the industry. One site, KetamineStartup, promises to teach burned out doctors how to start their own clinics. Another, Ketamine Academy, tells health care practitioners that “becoming a ketamine therapy provider will allow you to earn a great income, reclaim your schedule & help patients.”
Some clinic owners have found investors eager to own a share of the growing industry, although the boom has also come with some high-profile crashes. This spring, Ketamine Wellness Centers — one of the largest ketamine clinic chains in the U.S. — abruptly closed its 13 locations due to dwindling funds. In the same week, ketamine business Field Trip Health & Wellness also announced it would close five of its facilities in an effort to reduce expenditures.
At Collaborative Solutions in Psychiatry on Madison’s west side, psychiatrist Dr. Sobia Kirmani-Moe has been treating patients with everything from ADHD and anger issues to anxiety and psychosis since 2014. It was her patients who first brought up the subject.
“Have you heard about ketamine?” they’d ask. “I’m just wondering if it would work for me.”
“Sometimes patients are just desperate and they are tired of yet again another medication,” said Kirmani-Moe, who manages patients’ medications as a central part of her practice. Often those drugs don’t give patients the ambition or quality of life they’re hoping for. “People want something more than just good enough.”
So Kirmani-Moe hired Dr. Gregory Simelgor, an anesthesiologist who had opened ketamine clinics in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, to help the clinic create its own ketamine program. The clinic gave its first ketamine infusion in August 2022.
On Madison’s west side, psychiatrists Dr. Brendon Nacewicz and Dr. Erick Sheftic opened Accelerated Psychiatry in early 2022, specializing in short courses of just two “powerful antidepressant treatments”: ketamine and transcranial brain stimulation.
A protege of UW Health’s Garlow, Sheftic had seen ketamine work during his psychiatry residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. But with UW Health’s pioneering program offering just 10 appointments a week, new patients might wait a year to try it. The answer, Sheftic thought, was for more providers to offer ketamine therapy.
“I honestly kind of just got tired of saying, ‘I wish somebody would do this,’” Sheftic said. “There was just an immense amount of suffering that was going on …and there were these treatments out there that worked when other things didn't work … that were more powerful than any other antidepressant out there.”
Mandie Eagan, a nurse anesthetist who once cared for wounded soldiers at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, opened Viva Infusions in a suite in the historic former Mount Horeb Farmers Cooperative Feed Mill in May 2022, eager to bring ketamine and other IV treatments to rural Wisconsin. Her clinic, which also administers a variety of weight loss injections and vitamin infusions, charges $425 for “mood” infusion sessions and $800 to $1,000 for the longer infusions used to treat chronic pain.
Some patients drive as much as four hours to get treatment at Viva, Eagan said. “I've been told by patients, ‘Why isn't this a first line treatment? Why did it take me a year to come see you? Why was I so afraid?’ Some patients, within an infusion or two, are literally seeing results. They are texting me and saying, ‘Today I woke up and the sun felt brighter.’’”
When Capital Ketamine began offering infusions last June, its founders had already been in business for about a year as owners of Badger State Hydrate, an infusion clinic that claims its specially formulated IV drips can counter migraines, boost the immune system or relieve a hangover, though some doctors say such infusions aren’t a good idea for most healthy patients. That side of the business also sells vitamin shots, Botox and an FDA-approved weight loss injection.
Scrattish said that he and his partners started Badger State Hydrate in order to fund the ketamine clinic, which he says was their true “passion,” sparked by the experience he and Lawton shared treating patients who came to the ER in psychiatric crises.
“We both had a lot of frustration of how poorly we felt that mental health was being dealt with in the entire (medical) system,” he said.
He said it's no surprise that this industry is booming in the Madison area. “You're seeing a society that's becoming more and more stressed out and more and more desperate, and a medical system that is completely unequipped to deal with it,” Scrattish said, pointing to the shortage of mental health professionals and the mediocre success rate of standard medications for depression.
“You combine that in an area like Dane County that is very liberal and very open to drugs that may be psychedelic, and pretty open-minded about trying alternative stuff, I think that's a perfect storm to sort of bring about an area that has a lot of ketamine clinics.”
Still, it hasn’t been easy to join the industry. The partners spent months searching for an insurer willing to provide liability insurance, and their families put in hundreds of thousands of dollars. “I’ve never gotten a penny out of this business two years in,” Scrattish said.
And then there are the other costs, now that he’s not just treating patients but also collecting their payments. “I can't tell you how many colleagues I think shy away from me now because they feel like it’s awkward,” Scrattish said. “There's so many people out there that think we've sort of gone to the dark side.”
The ‘Wild West’
Every medical professional is licensed to perform only the duties within his or her “scope of practice” — allowing a nurse practitioner to write prescriptions, for example, while barring a registered nurse from doing the same — but some states have passed specific laws about ketamine clinics.
In Utah, a law passed last year and modified in March requires that ketamine clinics have at least one person on site who is trained in advanced airway management techniques that could be used to save a patient who falls into a “deeper than intended level of sedation.”
In Wisconsin, it appears no such rules apply. The Cap Times asked the state’s Department of Health Services and Department of Safety and Professional Services what regulations apply to ketamine clinics in Wisconsin, including whether the state dictates what certifications are required to own a clinic or administer the drug. Each said their agency does not regulate these clinics and directed the Cap Times to contact the other. Nor does Public Health Madison & Dane County or the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which said it has not received any consumer complaints about Madison area ketamine clinics.
Wisconsin law does dictate, however, that for-profit corporations may not own or invest in medical practices.
Scrattish recalls the response he got when, as he and his business partners prepared to open Capital Ketamine, they asked the state and county authorities what rules would apply.
“The analogy that I remember was, ‘Well, you're just going to sort of hang your shingle, like any other doc, and then it's just sort of up to you to deal with the safety and that kind of stuff,’” Scrattish said. “In some ways it feels like the Wild West … because there is so little regulation.”
While ketamine is safe, Scrattish worries about the possibility of a medical emergency, so the clinic sets strict staffing levels. There’s one nurse on duty for each patient receiving ketamine treatment, and whenever ketamine is being administered, there must be at least two people who are certified in advanced cardiovascular life support, at least one person certified in airway management and at least one critical care nurse. Additionally, the night before seeing ketamine patients, he and his colleagues plan for each patient via encrypted text message, discussing whether to adjust the patient’s dose in response to reactions in prior sessions, a practice modeled on the daily briefings from his days on the helicopter.
Still, he’s not aware of any rules that require any of those precautions. “Maybe we have safety overkill,” he said, noting that such measures make it harder to turn a profit.
Meanwhile, the treatment patients receive at one clinic may be different at another. While many ketamine clinics follow the protocols taught in the popular Ketamine Academy training program, there are no binding rules or clinically validated protocols for the use of intravenous ketamine to treat mental health conditions.
“The FDA isn't involved, so they're not going to come up with the rules. The (insurers) aren't paying for it, so they're not coming up with the rules,” Kirmani-Moe said, noting that the FDA-approved esketamine nasal spray, covered by many insurers, comes with more restrictions. That leeway is “both good and bad,” she said, as it may let more patients qualify for treatment, but also means clinics vary widely.
Some ketamine clinics are psychotherapy practices that use ketamine to enhance or accelerate the progress that patients can make through talk or behavioral therapy. At those clinics, patients may receive therapy before their ketamine treatment, which proponents say can ready the mind for the experience. They may also receive therapy afterward to process the experience. Proponents of this approach say it allows patients to make more progress with less of the drug.
Other clinics offer ketamine infusions with no in-house psychotherapy. Some of those clinics require a referral from a primary care provider or a mental health professional, while others merely encourage patients to get therapy.
Scientists are still trying to determine which approach works best. UW-Madison assistant professor Christopher Nicholas researches how psychedelics and other psychoactive compounds can be used to treat addiction, trauma, chronic pain and depression. He thinks most patients will get additional benefits if they’re able to get both ketamine treatment and some form of “complementary care,” be that psychotherapy or another type of community support.
But that’s not always easy to find, he said, and recent studies show that patients with post-traumatic stress disorder might benefit from ketamine alone. “Some people will be very strongly biased towards one or the other camps, but we have to be flexible and take a multi-pronged approach,” Nicholas said.
While Nicholas is optimistic that ketamine will provide much-needed relief to struggling patients, he cautioned that “over-reliance on any psychoactive substance” could make it harder for patients to heal from trauma.
“We have to really help people learn how to make changes within themselves and within their psychosocial environment in order for them to make long-term changes in their life,” Nicholas said.
‘A new window of opportunity’
Scientists are still trying to understand how ketamine and psychedelics affect the brain, but the running theory is that those compounds increase neuroplasticity, allowing the brain to change and adapt more in response to new experiences, Nicholas said. That, in turn, can create “a new window of opportunity for making changes in one's life.” Effective ketamine treatment, he thinks, will help patients make life-improving changes without becoming too reliant on the drug.
Among the clinics requiring referrals is Revival Infusion in Fitchburg, a one-woman operation launched in 2022 by nurse anesthetist Sarah Wilczewski. Trained to put patients under anesthesia and wake them up, Wilczewski isn’t trained to diagnose patients, so she requires a referral from a therapist or psychiatrist, or at the minimum, proof that the patient has been diagnosed with a qualifying condition.
Though Wilczewski has sent brochures and emails to local psychiatrists and primary care providers, some providers have refused to send referrals when patients have asked. Some worry about patients getting addicted, despite studies showing that that’s unlikely, or about the fact that there’s been little research into the possible side effects of long-term ketamine use.
Wilczewski thinks those concerns are generally misplaced, especially given that some of the patients who seek treatment are suicidal. “My point of view is that when somebody is reaching out looking into ketamine as an option, they have already tried so many medications that come with a slew of side effects as well,” Wilczewski said.
“When somebody is just struggling as much as these people are struggling, it's hard for me to understand sometimes what's the harm in trying something new that's just a little bit different?”
But some clinics staffed by doctors or nurse practitioners licensed to diagnose patients have opted to forgo referrals. “No psychological or psychiatric referral required,” reads a banner across Capital Ketamine’s homepage.
“We at Capital Ketamine believe that regular assessments by psychological professionals are a vital part of any effort to improve one’s mental health. However, we are also aware that finding such care, especially post-covid, is easier said than done,” the website explains, citing lengthy waitlists and sometimes-costly treatment. The site explains that the clinic will screen anyone to determine whether they have a condition that ketamine is documented to help.
“If you are deemed an ideal candidate for IV Ketamine treatment, we can go ahead with initial sessions while we work together to find you professional mental health treatment.”
Forward Ketamine, located near the Capitol Square, doesn’t require a referral either, though owners Brian Czapko and Matt Vasey, both nurse practitioners, say they sometimes ask for patients’ medical records and speak to their therapists. It’s like if a patient comes to the emergency room with back pain and says they’ve had kidney stones in the past, Czapko said. “Any medical provider has to be allowed to assume that what our patients are telling us about their history is actually true.”
Since opening in March, they say, they’ve treated around 50 patients and turned away “several.” Most of those people had medical conditions that could make ketamine treatment dangerous, such as glaucoma or a history of psychosis.
A few, they believe, were simply looking to try ketamine recreationally, in violation of federal law. “The criteria to be accepted as a patient is pretty strict. We can’t just be giving this to anyone who’s curious about it,” Czapko said. “We have to trust our instincts as ketamine experts and providers, and sometimes you just know in the first few minutes.”
Meanwhile, multiple clinic owners told the Cap Times they seldom communicate with the owners of other local ketamine clinics, and that they worry about the resulting inconsistencies.
Cody Wenthur, who directs UW-Madison master’s degree program on psychedelic drug research, advises prospective patients to speak with multiple providers before receiving treatment to understand their level of knowledge and how they administer ketamine.
While Wenthur said he understands why some clinics don’t require a referral from a provider, he added it’s inappropriate “to use that as an excuse to cut corners” and that he’d be “very concerned” if a clinic did not thoroughly screen patients to ensure that they have a qualifying condition and have tried other treatments first.
New rules could be on the horizon of this Wild West, projects Scrattish of Capital Ketamine. He and his partners would be “pretty open to most regulations,” he said, but he worries about the possibility that regulators might one day require ketamine clinics to have psychiatrists or anesthesiologists on staff.
“We have been pretty lucky so far, but it certainly is sort of a constant fear,” Scrattish said. “It's such a quickly evolving area that I think, as more and more clinics pop up, there's going to be more attention paid to it.”