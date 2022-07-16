Tad Milbourn left Silicon Valley for his home state of Wisconsin two years ago with a lofty goal: start a tech company that would quietly lay the groundwork for a better democracy.
In August 2020, after the pandemic gave him the option to work anywhere, the Intuit project manager and Green Bay native moved his family to Middleton. Just a few months later, he quit his job and began working full time on RankedVote, a one-man startup that hosts online polls and elections.
It’s similar to familiar tools like Survey Monkey, but it offers only ranked-choice voting, an election system proponents say can reduce polarization and negative campaigning. It’s a type of voting most other online voting platforms don’t offer, Milbourn said.
In the year and a half since it launched, RankedVote has been used by Fortune 500 companies, homeowners associations, social media influencers and even local and state election officials, hosting more than 20,000 elections with 340,000 voters. Users pay a monthly subscription fee to host their own polls, which they can share through links or embed on their own websites.
“You need to change the system”
RankedVote isn’t Milbourn’s first foray into the startup world. In 2013, he co-founded Payable, a startup focused on streamlining the way independent contractors get paid, selling the company to payment processing platform Stripe in 2017.
Soon Milbourn was focused on an even trickier problem: dysfunctional democracy. He was frustrated that the country was increasingly polarized, and voting for third party candidates seemed futile.
“This kind of gridlock, the difficulty solving big problems, and general animosity is really a function of how the system is set up right now,” Milbourn said. “You need to change the system if you’re going to expect a different result.”
Then he learned about ranked-choice voting, an alternative voting method in which voters rank the candidates or options in order of their preference. Each voter has only one vote, but by ranking each candidate, they provide the information needed for election administrators to essentially simulate a series “instant runoffs” for each of the possible match-ups.
If no candidate has won more than 50% of the votes, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated and their votes go to those voters’ second-choice candidates, a process that repeats until one candidate has earned a majority of the votes. By contrast, in the winner-take-all process currently used in most U.S. jurisdictions, the winning candidate need not win a majority of votes.
With ranked-choice voting, Milbourn figured, Americans could stop “thinking like pundits” and vote for the candidates they believe in, since a vote for a losing candidate isn’t wasted. Combined with open — rather than partisan — primaries, it seemed to Milbourn like a recipe for a more representative and responsive democracy.
In 2019, when Milbourn began his research, just one state (Maine) and a handful of cities had adopted ranked-choice voting. Hoping to accelerate the trend, he started donating to grassroots groups advocating for the plan.
But soon he decided he could contribute most as an entrepreneur. ““No one was coming at this with that tech lens, that Silicon Valley mentality of, ‘How do millions of people use this?’” Milbourn said. He envisioned a tool that would familiarize people with ranked-choice voting in an entertaining way.
RankedVote’s online demo lets potential users vote for their favorite burger using a grid like the ones currently used in Maine, Alaska and New York City, then watch as the field narrows. “You're voting on burgers, but you're actually (practicing) how to use a ranked-choice ballot,” Milbourn said.
At the time the Cap Times tried it, the field thinned until it was a head-to-head competition between the winner, the Five Guys hamburger, and runner-up McDonald’s Big Mac. The Culver’s ButterBurger came in last, a clear indication that Midwesterners were underrepresented among the voters.
Hired by election officials
RankedVote doesn’t host government elections, which require more security than the tool is designed for, but election officials have used it to familiarize citizens with ranked-choice voting before they head to the polls.
In fact, just weeks after Milbourn launched the tool, he got an email from the office of then-New York City mayor Bill de Blasio asking him to help them prepare residents of the country’s most populous city for their first ranked-choice mayoral election.
Milbourn worked with the city to create a series of just-for-fun polls, including one that asked residents what kind of pizza de Blasio should eat for a stunt video designed to poke fun at him for a notorious incident in which he ate his pizza with a knife and fork. That poll drew votes from 21,000 New Yorkers.
It was a daunting task for Milbourn, who spent months scaling the tool for around 5 million registered voters and getting the polls translated into the city’s 17 most common languages. “You don't typically skip to the single largest possible jurisdiction that could be doing this,” he said.
Later that year, election officials in Alaska hired Milbourn to run a similar effort but on a statewide level, after the state instituted ranked-choice voting and open primaries for federal and state elections, effective this year.
Milbourn hasn’t sought investors for the company, which he still runs solo from his Middleton home. “It's bootstrapped and modestly profitable,” Milbourn said, explaining that the tool makes enough money to cover the cost of its servers.
He keeps an eye on the latest developments in ranked-choice voting, including that voters in Nevada will vote in November on whether to adopt both ranked-choice voting and open primaries, while advocates in Missouri are still working to add such a measure to a future ballot. In Wisconsin, a bipartisan proposal that aimed to implement those changes for elections of U.S. senators and representatives failed to pass this year.
Milbourn is optimistic that his efforts can “nudge” those reforms along. Once people have used ranked-choice voting to choose a bachelorette party location or their work team’s next strategic priority, he hopes, they might advocate for ranked-choice voting locally, or at least be ready to dispel any claims that it’s hard or confusing.
While some online voting tools charge subscribers based on the number of participants, that’s “kind of anathema to the mission of RankedVote,” which charges a fixed monthly fee. “It’s about popularizing this pro-democracy reform,” Milbourn said, and that requires getting as many people as possible to try it out.
Take video game company Studio Wildcard, which wanted to ask its players which dinosaur-inspired character to include in a future release. That poll, which selected a creature reminiscent of a vampire bat, drew 64,000 voters. “That's bigger than most towns and cities, and it worked flawlessly,” Milbourn said. “Tens of thousands of people got to try out ranked-choice voting.”
Now Milbourn is aiming to hit one million voters (nearly tripling the platform’s current number) by the end of the year. “My future plans are grow, grow, grow.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
I use the phrase pragmatic optimism. I'm a big believer in getting 1% better every day. It takes a lot of work, a lot of nose to the grindstone, but then you pick your head up after six months or a year and (say), “Whoa, this is way different than it was before.”
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I think there's two pieces to it. One, creating the environment for ranked-choice voting and open primaries to see the light of day. Two, for the greater Madison area, I want to show that this is a great place to start and grow a company. I was guilty of being one of those Madison grads who shoots off to the coasts immediately, but I chose to come back, for many reasons. By creating a positive example, hopefully it can serve as an inspiration to others that like, “Hey, I can do that here.”
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
If you've got an idea that's kind of burning at your insides, where it feels like there's something wrong with the world and you’ve just got to do something to fix it, go do that. Start today. That doesn't mean ditch your day job, but you can start learning about it and iterating and validating. You're not starting a business, but you're starting to learn whether it's worth the pursuit. (That way) when you do make that leap, you can do it with conviction, in a slightly less risky way.
Are you hiring?
No, but a little growth can change things.