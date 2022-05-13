Union sheet metal workers at Trachte Building Systems in Sun Prairie are on strike for the seventh day after contract negotiations fell apart last month.
Roughly 100 workers at the Sun Prairie facility make storage units and training facilities for firefighters, and nearly all are members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) Local 565, said Jesse Buell, the union’s business manager.
Their contract ended on April 30, and members of the union nearly unanimously voted down the new contract put forward by management, Buell said.
The chief sticking point: company efforts to make it easier to impose mandatory overtime.
The company saw demand spike during the pandemic, and workers were told that the company was increasing its market share. For about two months, the facility ran 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Most were clocking an average of around 60 hours a week, said sheet metal worker and bargaining committee member Frank Vander Waal.
The previous contract stipulated that, in times of high demand, management must meet with the union bargaining committee to set the terms under which it may mandate overtime. According to Buell, the committee never denied such requests.
But for the new contract, he said, the company sought to eliminate that step. “I think this strike is a one-issue strike. It’s really about work-life balance,” Buell said. The company is seeking “an unlimited, unilateral right” to mandate overtime, he said, but workers want a say in such decisions.
On the picket line on Thursday afternoon, Vander Waal said he and his coworkers are looking for more flexibility, like having weekends off to spend with their kids. He and many of his coworkers regularly work a lot of overtime hours anyway, he said, so they don’t see a reason to mandate overtime.
“We want a little balance of life, and with this company, there's no balance,” Vander Waal said. “They rule with an iron fist here … They claim to be very people-oriented. This company could be really a great company if it wasn't for the way the upper management handles their people on the floor.”
Negotiations broke down
According to Buell, management has refused to negotiate from the beginning, maintaining that it presented its final offer at the start. When workers voted down the proposed contract, Buell said he returned to management in hopes of resuming negotiations. Management wasn’t interested, encouraging Buell to call a strike vote.
The two parties extended the old contract by a week before union members voted nearly unanimously last Friday to strike, Buell said. He returned to the company’s board once more after the strike vote to ask if they’d negotiate again “so that we didn't have to have any kind of economic hurt to either party.”
“Their CEO (Jeffrey Burbach) told me to go strike, that I had the last, best and final (offer),” Buell said.
In an email, Trachte human resources director Brianne Arnold said the company has bargained in good faith. In response to questions about mandatory overtime, she said that the company “provided for additional vacation time, and have hours of work defined in order for us to continue serving our customers.”
She noted that the company is employee-owned and that employees have “the opportunity for significant wealth building in the long-term.” The company proposed $200,000 in “pay-for-skills” wage increases, along with an annual 4% increase, and it hasn’t raised the cost of its benefits package or made major changes to its benefits, she said.
“Unfortunately, our proposal was not accepted,” Arnold wrote.
According to Buell, the company sent a letter to employees encouraging them to resign from the union to avoid being fined if they showed up for work during the strike. It’s not clear how many sheet metal workers are currently working.
“This work stoppage is affecting all of us, but we are continuing to operate to serve our customers and community on an uninterrupted basis through the efforts of our employee owners who have chosen not to join the strike,” Arnold wrote.
‘In it for the long term’
A week into the strike, Vander Waal said he and his coworkers are still waiting for management to come back to the table. He’s seen some indications that they might be willing, but he’s not making any guesses about how long the strike will last.
“That is up in the air,” Vander Waal said. “Their management told us that they’re prepared for the long run, so, us guys, we’re in it for the long term.”
For now, he said, he and his coworkers have been encouraged by the support they’ve received from the community, from truckers honking as they pass to people dropping off baked goods, cases of water and gift cards for gas or food.
“Being blue collar guys, our money goes right back into where we live, so our communities actually do better when we’re working,” Vander Waal said. “We don't want to be out here (on the picket line),” he said, noting the challenge of going without a paycheck. “These guys are sacrificing that to stand together and stand strong.”
In a press release, Wisconsin AFL-CIO president Stephanie Bloomingdale voiced support for the strike. “Like many essential workers, SMART Local 565 members worked long hours and excessive overtime to deliver for our communities,” Bloomingdale said. “SMART Local 565 members are taking collective action to address mandatory overtime so they can spend time with their family and loved ones outside of work.”