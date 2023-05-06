If you’ve ever had a pet, you know what it’s like to try to get them into the vet’s office.
While some bound eagerly into the clinic to see their scrub-wearing friends, many more cower in their carriers, shake as they’re lifted onto the exam table or squirm frantically when restrained. The endeavor can be even more daunting for older or sicker pets, for whom just getting in the car may be painful.
But what if those ailing dogs and aging cats didn’t have to make the trip at all?
That’s the goal of veterinarian Miranda Braithwaite, owner of SagePet Home Veterinary Care. Since opening the house calls-only outfit year and a half ago, the Middleton vet has driven to apartments, houses and retirement communities across the Madison area to visit pets where they’re most at ease.
SagePet is open to patients of all sorts, but Braithwaite designed the service for senior pets and pets with chronic illnesses, who tend to need more frequent care.
Those pets don’t always get the sort of care they need in a clinic, said Braithwaite, who still works two days a week at True Veterinary Care in Verona. Owners often think the changes in their older pets are just a normal part of aging, thus missing the chance to treat a problem.
Meanwhile, already-overworked vets have gotten even busier in recent years, faced with the influx of pets Americans acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a typical clinic setting, vets have around 20 minutes to spend with each pet scheduled for the day, plus dropped-off pets to squeeze in between. That, Braithwaite said, is just not enough time for the more complicated patients.
“I saw a little gap in care where I could really provide some quality medical care that would help to improve both quality and quantity of life for elderly pets,” Braithwaite said.
“Part of what I was hoping to do with SagePet is take some of the more labor-intensive patients… off the clinic doctors’ plate, let me have some more time with them to really dig into their issues, and then free those (vets) up to deal with the more urgent stuff that they're seeing on a day-to-day basis.”
In 2021, Braithwaite used her savings account and her Tuesdays off to put the idea into action. She began filling her SUV with the most essential gear: a portable scale big enough for a 100-pound dog, a label maker and a centrifuge that plugs into her car so she can label and spin blood samples before sending them to the lab. “All of that stuff that you sort of take for granted in a brick-and-mortar facility,” Braithwaite said.
House calls make a comeback
SagePet is one of a handful of local vet businesses reviving the old-fashioned house call, which is still the norm for farm animals. A handful of other local companies offer to-your-door, general practice vet care, including Comforts of Home and Paws & Claws, though some see patients in a clinic van rather than inside the home.
Other companies, like Journeys Home Pet Euthanasia, for which Braithwaite works one weekend each month, provide only that specialized service. SagePet seems to be the only one focused specifically on treating aging and chronically ill pets.
These days, Braithwaite makes house calls three days a week, typically seeing around five pets a day. Most are dogs and cats, but she’s also seen rabbits and the occasional bird.
“I always say if it fits in your house, I'll see it,” Braithwaite said.
She charges $175 for a visit and $95 for each additional pet, with a list of fees for specific procedures posted online. Braithwaite keeps her car stocked with the medicines she prescribes most — including for pain, anxiety and ear infections — so owners don’t have to wait for a prescription to be filled.
Though she specializes in the older and frailer pets, she’ll see almost any pet whose owner has a reason for wanting a house call. “I've actually never really turned anyone down,” Braithwaite said, though she recommends that puppies and kittens, who generally need socialization, frequent vaccines and a spay or neuter surgery, visit a clinic instead.
When Braithwaite arrives, she usually sits on the floor with the pet while she chats with the owner about any concerns. In their own homes, pets are more like their usual selves, which makes it easier to judge their health and quality of life, Braithwaite said. It also makes it easier to practice the “fear-free” approach she fiercely believes in, a national certification that teaches vets to use less force and more treats.
While some pets need only an annual check-up and vaccines, others need regular monitoring for chronic conditions. With all her patients, Braithwaite prides herself on helping owners figure out what’s best for their pets.
“I don't dictate treatments,” Braithwaite said. “I don't judge people if they do or don't want to do something. I see my role as to provide the expert medical opinion, to provide the options, and then we talk about the best way forward.”
For a cat with kidney disease, for example, a vet would typically prescribe IV fluids. But in some cases, Braithwaite said, that treatment would be so stressful that the cat would hide from its owner, straining their bond and reducing the cat’s quality of life. In a situation like that, she said, it might be better to forgo that treatment, even if it means a shorter life.
“I like to practice in a way that really… (asks), ‘How will this fit into your life? Is this reasonable? Is this financially sustainable?’” Braithwaite said. “If I recommend a whole bunch of stuff that they can't do or won't do or can't afford, then we're just kind of wasting everybody's time.”
SagePet is a one-person business, but Braithwaite said she’s always collaborating with other vets. She sends pets to clinics for surgeries and other procedures she doesn’t do in-home, and other vets send clients her way. “I get referrals from the euthanasia company, where folks will call and say, ‘I don't think we're ready for (euthanasia) but we're not sure what else to do,’” Braithwaite said.
Still accepting new clients, Braithwaite is also looking to expand her services. She’s currently taking online courses to earn certification in hospice and palliative care. She’d also like to buy an ultrasound machine so that she can check for things like bladder stones in-home.
Eventually, she’d like to make the business her full-time job. “I think it's definitely filling a need,” Braithwaite said.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Kindness and compassion for both pets and their people. I strive really, really hard to be nonjudgmental, to meet people and pets where they are and say, “This is where we are today. What are your goals? How can we get there?” and then give people all the options and help guide them there.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I want to live in a community that values animals. I really do value animals and think that they deserve the level of care and respect that humans get, and so I provide them with that. I lead by example. They always say you can tell a lot about a society by the way it treats its animals. And so I think that's a really fundamental and important thing to think about.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
I always say to just take a step. When I look back at where I am now, I would have never imagined that I would be doing this three days a week and thinking about having this be my only source of income. But then I look back and (see) I just took a step. I made a website. I saw an appointment. I told my friends and family. It just built, step by step. It was really following my passion, taking steps forward and trying to not get overwhelmed by the big picture.
Are you hiring?
Not at the moment. I’m still working to build it up to support myself fully. But man, could I use some help eventually: an assistant, a technician, a co-pilot. It's kind of notorious in our field that veterinarians are a bit scattered because we have too many things on our brains, and it's technicians and nurses that keep us together. I could definitely use one of those.