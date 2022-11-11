A hemp-based alternative to concrete, a remote platform for teaching school children computer science, and an AI tool to synthesize vocal tracks were the winning ideas at this year’s Elevator Pitch Olympics, held Thursday as part of the Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium.
At the event, which closed out the Wisconsin Technology Council’s annual entrepreneurship conference at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, each of fourteen founders had 90 seconds pitch to pitch their business to a panel of five judges representing venture capital firms from across the region.
Judges gave each pitch a score from 1 to 5, held up on flip cards in the style of a diving meet. No money was directly on the line, but the three best pitches would take home a coveted “Rising Star” award, and all competitors would take home the feedback they received on stage from investors who manage millions of dollars in capital.
Hailing from nine different Wisconsin communities — from Racine and Kenosha to Pullman and Middleton — this year’s competitors represented a wide swath of the state, said moderator and Wisconsin Technology Council president Tom Still.
“To me, that speaks to the fact that we’re seeing a lot more going on around the state in terms of entrepreneurism, than perhaps at any time — at least any time in recent history.”
And they represented an impressive variety of business types, including an Eau Claire company selling kits to seed lawns with flowers (Flowering Lawn), a Middleton company that helps ethnic restaurants package and ship meals to customers across the country (Nommli), an Oconomowoc company seeking approval for a device that would make a manual wheelchair electric (AMP Mobility), and a Madison company offering an all-in-one app for aspiring podcasters (SPEAK.STUDIO).
The pitch that won the highest marks from judges came from Zachary Popp at Sativa Building Systems, a Wittenburg manufacturer of “hempcrete,” a concrete alternative made from hemp plants. Hempcrete is resistant to mold, pest, fire and rot, Popp said, but it has two weaknesses: low compressive strength and a lengthy two-month drying time. Sativa, the Midwest’s first hempcrete producer, fixes those problems by manufacturing hempcrete panels ready to be shipped to job sites, Popp said.
“It retains all the benefits of hempcrete with none of the deficiencies,” Popp said. The company, which is already producing the product, is seeking $300,000 to scale up production to enter the commercial market.
“The green building market is growing,” said Margie Bacheler, director of educational initiatives at angel investor professional society Angel Capital Association, calling Popp’s pitch “very comprehensive.”
Kelli Jones, co-founder of Indianapolis venture capital fund Sixty8 Capital, told Popp that his pitch would have been stronger if he’d explained how his product’s price compared to that of more traditional building materials.
At present, Popp said, switching to Sativa’s product would increase a project’s overall building costs by about 10%. But Michael Thorson, managing director at Madison investment fund Inventure Capital, scolded Popp for phrasing his answer that way.
“That’s because you’re making it with two guys in a factory by hand!” Thorson said. “The pitch is, ‘When we get to scale, it’ll be 20% cheaper.’”
Taking home second place was a pitch from computer scientist Sandhya Padala, whose Milwaukee company Rex Academy hires remote instructors to teach computer science courses for K-12 schools that don’t have teachers with that expertise. Padala, a former technology design director at Harley-Davidson, said she got the idea in part from not being able to find enough U.S. software experts to hire for her 200-person team at the company — despite offering salaries of up to $400,000 a year — and later being asked to lead a summer computer science camp for her son’s school because there was no teacher qualified to teach the material.
“Soon it grew from two camps to 45, but not all parents could afford the camps,” said Padala, whose courses are designed to be part of the regular school day so that all students can participate, at a cost to the school of $60 per student per year. “I grew up poor in a 300-square-foot house with a family of five. Computer science changed my life, so I want to give all children the chance to succeed.”
A third pitch received the “People’s Choice Award,” earning the most votes from the audience. Kenosha’s VocaTone Studio, pitched by Natalia Shmueli, offers a “deep learning-based vocal synthesizer” in 70 languages, allowing animation studios, content producers and musicians the ability to add vocals to their work without hiring a singer.
“Finding a vocalist, scheduling that vocalist, all the issues that come up in recording sessions. Don't you think most musicians and singers would prefer a pop star right in their pocket?” Shmueli asked. “The technology is simple: draw a note, type in whatever lyrics you want and press play. Human quality vocals, straight from your computer. It’s that easy.” One of the company’s best-selling vocal synthesizers was featured in the cartoon series “Bee and PuppyCat.”
Jones, who’d never visited Madison before, was impressed by the day’s pitches. “I thought it was a great group, a great diversity of business types,” Jones said. “I’m excited to learn more.”
Bacheler agreed. “I heard a lot of great problems that need to be solved,” she said. “Keep taking the feedback and being coachable and soak up what you can.”