Could the number of people visiting a company’s Wikipedia page predict the company’s stock price?
What about the number of times a company is mentioned in a popular investing channel on Reddit? Or the amount the company is spending on corporate lobbying? Would knowing whether members of Congress have been buying or selling a certain stock help you decide whether to do the same?
Christopher and James Kardatzke think so, and they’re out to make that information accessible and affordable to the average investor. The 22-year-old Madison twins are the founders of Quiver Quantitative, a financial technology startup providing data through a combination of free and paid services.
For years, hedge funds and Wall Street brokerage firms have combined their traditional data sources — all the things that appear in quarterly reports and earnings calls — with data on things like credit card transactions or foot traffic.
But that “alternative” data has been hard to come by. “The existing providers charge exorbitant fees for it,” CEO James Kartdatzke said. “Hedge funds are taking advantage of the data, using it to make much smarter investment decisions and being much more informed about the trading decisions they're making, but retail investors are kind of left out in the cold.”
On Quiver Quantitative’ website, users can toggle between more than a dozen free data dashboards. Brightly colored graphs track companies’ government contracts, mobile app ratings, and common phrases used in the risk factor section of their annual 10-K reports (“climate change,” for example).
There’s a tool that shows the stock trading performance for every U.S. senator, and another for U.S. representatives. And there’s a pair of tools showing which companies are being discussed most on r/WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum that drove up the price of GameStop shares last year, and InvestorsHub, an online stock trading community.
Most of the data is publicly available elsewhere but complicated to access. For example, politicians are required to disclose their financial transactions. But an investor who wants to see all Congressional trading for a given stock would need to individually download and review thousands of disclosure forms.
Quiver Quantitative writes code that scrapes information from those forms as they’re filed and puts it in a database that users can easily search and sort. “A lot of what we're doing is taking public data and putting it into a format that's easy for people to understand and interpret,” Christopher Kardatzke said.
Surprise startup
The Kardatzke brothers grew up in Spring Green, where they learned to code during high school and set up accounts on investment app Robinhood as soon as they turned 18. As undergrads at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, they started posting their first data sets and visuals on social media and online investor forums.
But it wasn’t until Bloomberg featured their dashboards in a newsletter that the two started thinking about turning their aptitudes for investing and coding into a business.
“That's kind of when we first started to realize that maybe instead of just treating this as a hobby … we could do a full business out of it and have it be a full-time project,” James Kardatzke said.
Around February 2020, while they were both still in college, the brothers launched Quiver Quantitative, pushing themselves to graduate quickly: James in two years, Christopher in two-and-a-half. That spring, they landed about $100,000 in funding. By the end of the year, they’d raised another $500,000, allowing them to hire two full-time positions: a content marketer and head of sales.
Throughout the pandemic, the two worked from the two-bedroom Madison apartment they share, meeting with investors and clients by Zoom. Christopher does most of the coding, while James maintains the website and the API through which the startup licenses its raw data to other companies looking to run their own analyses.
The platform currently has around 300,000 registered users. They estimate that at least 60% of their users are hobbyist investors, while hundreds or thousands are finance professionals. In addition, numerous large brokerage firms, investment research platforms and “billion dollar plus” hedge funds access Quiver Quantitative data through its API, according to the company.
The information isn’t just valuable for investors. They say journalists have begun following the QuiverCongress Twitter bot they created to share data on Congress members’ stocks.
“There's been several instances over the past couple of years where there are trades that look very suspicious in hindsight,” James Kardatzke said, pointing to cases where politicians have bought stock in a defense contractor just before a hawkish policy is announced, or where members of committees with privileged information on the pandemic sold off stocks before that information became public.
“It seems like there's very inherent conflicts of interest in Senate and House trading. I think that's why a lot of people have been interested in this dataset and also why we think it's important that it gets tracked and made easy for people to follow.”
In March, they closed a $2 million funding round led by Allos Ventures. With that money, they’ve grown their team to six and plan to hire more people to improve the data sets and add new tools to the platform. They recently moved into a downtown office at a Madison co-working space Urban Office Co.
Because writing their own code keeps their overhead costs low, they say they’ll be able to continue offering many datasets for free. Meanwhile, they bring in monthly fees for their API, and they’re working on adding fee-based premium features, including tools designed to help investors understand how to use the data to make trading decisions on their own.
“There's a lot of potential and a lot of monetization opportunities,” James Kardatzke said.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Christopher: Our unofficial slogan is “trying to bridge the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street.”
James: In one word, it’s basically transparency — making things transparent that normally are very opaque.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
James: A lot of people have felt the pain from the wealth gap, where the individuals who are very high up have access to different sets of information and get returns on their investments that have not historically been available to people who aren't part of the 1%. So aside from just being an unlevel playing field to begin with, it's even more unlevel because they're investing off a different set of information. We think that by leveling the playing field and by making sure that everyone has access to the same information, it can help society by making more fair markets, more efficient markets. From a smaller perspective, growing a company out of Wisconsin, we would really like to provide more opportunities for people from this area to work in finance and investment research, areas which historically have really been dominated by New York, Boston and big cities.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
James: For me, probably one of the most helpful things early on was working with our initial pre-seed investor, the Idea Fund of La Crosse, who had a lot of experience helping other companies grow. (We took) a venture capital track, but I think that there are a lot of different ways that you can get someone really actively involved in your business that don't require you taking an investment from them.
Chris: And more generally, I'd say don't be afraid to start with a small-scale project and then build upon that. Quiver started out as one or two dashboards. We didn’t figure out all the problems that we were going to come to down the road before we started working on the project. We started going and then just handled things as they came.
Are you hiring?
James: Yes. Mostly we're looking to hire software engineers, marketers and digital designers right now. But if someone's really passionate about joining the company, we’re open to people reaching out about things they might be interested in helping us with that we're not currently hiring for.