Madison’s airport has the highest average ticket price of any of the country’s 100 busiest airports, according to a new study from financial information website SmartAsset.
The study, which analyzed data from the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, found the average airfare at the Dane County Regional Airport was $526 in the second quarter of 2022, the most recent period for which data is available. The national average airfare cost was $397.
Up nearly 35% over the previous year, Dane County’s fares grew less quickly than those of 34 other airports in the study. Pensacola International Airport saw the largest increase (51%), followed by Seattle/Tacoma International (49%) and Minneapolis-St. Paul International (44%).
The average fare at Dane County’s airport was $135 higher than a year earlier.
“We’ve always been high, but I don’t think we’ve ever had the No. 1 spot before,” said Ed Mani, president of Burkhalter Travel & Cruise Shoppe, who’s been in the industry for 42 years. Travel really picked up in January, he said, and “there’s no sign right now of it abating.”
“People are going all over,” Mani said, from Mexico and the Caribbean to Hawaii and Costa Rica. “They are booking vacations with a vengeance.” The only destinations for which demand hasn’t returned, he said, are places in Asia.
His top tip for saving money on flights: “Don't wait for the last minute. Book early.” That’s especially important, he said, as airlines have cut back the number of flights due to shortages of pilots and other staff, and a desire to make sure flights are as full as possible.
“There are fewer flights available for basically the same kind of demand that we had in 2019 before COVID hit,” Mani said. “When supply and demand are out of whack, that means higher prices for you and me as the consumer.”
It’s likely too late for a cheap flight for this Christmas, but those looking to travel then shouldn’t wait. After all, he said, Christmas has always been the most expensive time to fly.
“Airfares are only going to get higher … and they're already very high,” Mani said, adding that travelers should also consider checking prices at airports in Milwaukee, Chicago and Rockford, Illinois.
But high ticket prices don’t seem to have scared many travelers away from the Dane County airport. The airport’s traveler counts have been hovering in recent months between 2017 and 2018 numbers, said airport spokesperson Michael Riechers. Those numbers have yet to return to the record-breaking 2019 figures.
“In order for our airport to get back to ‘pre-pandemic travel,’ it really means setting new all-time records,” Riechers said. “It's quite a high bar to set, but we're definitely working towards it.” He’s still waiting for official numbers for November, but AAA projected that Thanksgiving air travel out of Wisconsin would for the first time surpass 2019 numbers.
The airport has also recently added back a few direct flights that disappeared during the pandemic, including flights to Las Vegas and seasonal flights to Orlando and Fort Myers, Florida.
In general, airports can’t directly influence ticket prices, he said, noting that Dane County’s five commercial carriers all set their own prices.
“What we can do is try and influence everything else that the traveler experiences,” Riechers said. That includes things like parking fees, which he said are far lower than at other airports in the region. The airport charges $6 per day for its economy lot and $10 per day for covered parking in the garage across from the terminal.
“What I try to emphasize when we're talking about ticket prices are the hidden costs of travel,” Riechers said, including tolls, gas and parking. At Chicago O’Hare International Airport, parking fees range from $15-$40 per day.
Plus, he said, the local airport is more convenient, from the short drive time to the usually short lines at security. “If you compare that to a security line in O'Hare, just the stress alone, the wear and tear on yourself, in my opinion, is worth traveling here,” Riechers said.