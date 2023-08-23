A pair of Madison computer scientists who created a tool to help premature babies like theirs is heading to Silicon Valley to make their pitch to investors, after giving the winning presentation at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s annual Pressure Chamber startup competition Tuesday.
Wife-husband team Ravneet Kaur and Harpreet Singh founded Child Health Imprints to bring new technology to neonatal intensive care units, or NICUs, which house sick and premature babies.
“Neonates in this scenario are connected with various medical devices to continuously monitor their organs, regularly producing several gigabytes of patient data which is untapped,” Kaur told the judges. Her startup’s iNICU device lets doctors and nurses view data from all those devices on a single monitor, and it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict common diseases by identifying patterns in that untapped data.
It’s not the pair’s first time developing and pitching a new tech tool. Just over a decade ago, they were part of a team that developed Net Scope, a technology that records brain activity alongside audio and video of a participant’s behavior, which was sold to health tech conglomerate Philips.
But the new venture is personal, inspired by their own children’s time in the NICU after Kaur gave birth to twins at just 28 weeks of pregnancy. One died of sepsis a week later. The other, now 12, spent nearly two months in the hospital.
As a result, Singh said, he and Kaur understand the problem in a way that their competitors might not. “It's a very hard feeling to understand what parents go through. Usually for big device companies, the NICU is a very complex and difficult domain because the babies don't give you any feedback. They can just cry,” Singh said. “So you have connected devices, gigabytes of data, and no clue because the patient or the customer is not giving you any feedback.”
The company was founded in 2018 in Singapore, and the pair, who first came to Madison two decades ago, set up their Madison operations in 2021.
The tool, which includes both hardware and software, has already been used with 80,000 patients in South Korea and in the founders’ home country of India. In Madison, American Family Children’s Hospital is currently trying out the tool, and pilots are also underway at other U.S. hospitals.
Competing against four other Madison-area startups at Madison’s Majestic Theatre, the pair had five minutes to make their pitch to three judges from out-of-state venture capital firms, Victoria Leon of Hyde Park Venture Partners, Mary Grove of Bread & Butter Ventures and Ryan Broshar of Matchstick Ventures.
It’s the 10th installment of the annual event, whose prior winners include fishing app Fishidy, fertility testing company BluDiagnostics and lab-grown seafood company Cultured Decadence.
The winner is determined by the judges and by votes cast by the audience on their smartphones.
“This is our community, so if you get an acknowledgement from your own community, it feels nice,” said Singh after posing for photos with the “golden suitcase,” a spray-painted carry-on-sized trophy that represents the opportunity to visit Silicon Valley with Madison Chamber of Commerce representatives to meet with potential investors.
“Definitely it puts a responsibility on us,” said Singh, pointing to the success of prior winners. In this case, he said, if the company wins, babies win too.
“It impacts 70 to 80 years of the life the baby’s going to have … so hopefully we will have an impact where we all can look back and share the success.”
The runners-up
While only one company wins the “golden suitcase” each year, some companies that lost in prior years have since been acquired. Others continue growing on their own. That includes Fetch Rewards, which, after losing in 2015, became Madison’s first “unicorn,” a title given to startups worth $1 billion or more.
In this year’s competition, the other finalists pitched novel solutions to other health, education and entertainment challenges.
RadUnity founder Tim Szczykutowicz, an associate professor of radiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explained that inconsistencies in CT scan imaging can mean that the same nodule looks one size in one image and a few millimeters bigger in another.
“That could mean the difference between a radiologist saying, ‘It's a cancerous lesion,’ or ‘Let’s just watch it five years from now,’” said Szczykutowicz, whose software-as-a-service platform would standardize those images, improving outcomes for patients and making radiologists’ jobs easier.
UW-Madison anesthesiologist Dr. Guelay Bilen-Rosas, founder of AyrFlo Innovation Labs, offered another medical solution: a wearable, adhesive sensor that directly measures patients’ breathing using ultrasound technology. In contrast, the tools currently in use in hospitals monitor breathing indirectly by measuring “downstream” indicators like blood oxygen levels. That, Bilen-Rosas said, means health care providers can miss a breathing problem, sometimes with fatal consequences.
Ousmane Kabre, founder of Yam Education, pitched his company’s education platform, which licenses courses from U.S. community colleges and makes them available to college students in Africa. Classes at African public universities are large and often crowded, while some U.S. community colleges are struggling to enroll enough students to stay open, said Kabre, who came to Madison from Burkina Faso to study at Madison College. A move like that, including tuition, room and board and travel, can cost well over $30,000. Kabre said a degree’s worth of classes on the Yam platform would cost about a tenth of that.
“It’s very expensive to move people. Knowledge is much more transferable than people,” Kabre said. “Now, you can stay in the comfort of your home. You don’t have to take a flight to come to the U.S. And you can earn your degree.”
And Matt Boatright-Simon, founder of SPEAK.STUDIO, said his company’s one-stop podcasting platform would revolutionize the medium for listeners and content creators. It’s designed to make it easy for creators to record and monetize their podcasts, and for listeners to annotate and bookmark their favorite episodes.