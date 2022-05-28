It started in 2008, with a homemade Halloween costume so good that others kept trying to buy it. At first, from inside the Daft Punk helmet he’d built from styrene and his own blueprints, the 27-year-old Eman Gomez said no.
The helmet embodied the devotion he’d developed as a teen growing up in Mexico City in the 90s, to the costumed electronic music duo band and to sci-fi as a whole. He’d made it for himself.
But the next time someone inquired, he said yes. “It just kind of clicked in my brain: OK, if I built this once, and people are actually wanting it, I can definitely make some profit. So I just decided to go for it,” said Gomez, who began building props inspired by video games and movies ranging from "Star Wars" to Halo.
A couple years later, Gomez was ready to make the business official, if he could just come up with a name. After much thinking, he landed on a reference to “Gremlins,” the black comedy horror film he watched as a kid. In the film, a man gets a novel fuzzy pet called a “mogwai” as a Christmas present for his son, despite an ominous warning not to expose it to bright light or water, and to never, ever feed it after midnight. When the family ignores the warnings, the one creature spawns many more, which later transform into dangerous reptilian monsters.
“‘Gremlins’ was a huge inspiration for me,” Gomez said, noting that he too was “creating things, multiplying stuff.” For a twist on the original, he opted to spell “moguai” in with a u instead of a w. “It's my own style,” he said.
Around 2011, he quit his job as a car salesman to do the business full time.
Today, from the garage of his house near East Towne Mall, Gomez's Moguai Props ships to collectors, cosplayers and prop artists around the world. He’s got customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan and Mexico.
Some order from the catalog of offerings Gomez lists on his website and eBay, which features helmets modeled on "The Mandalorian," Daft Punk and Magneto from "X-Men." Others commission custom builds, whether to replicate something from their favorite game or show, or to realize a vision straight from their own heads. They might send detailed blueprints, or a rough drawing.
“I'm not very picky about what to build. But there's a line, of course, because I have to be realistic with budgets, time and size. There's (only) certain things that I could build,” Gomez said. Still a one-man business, he contracts helpers to create 3D drawings and to lend a hand in the workshop when things get busy.
Workshop of wonders
On one shelf in Gomez’ workshop sit half a dozen silicone helmet molds, which he uses to copy a helmet once he’s created a prototype. On another, several finished models are on display, including a Daft Punk helmet that, at the push of a button, sends the words “Moguai Props” dancing in red lights across its LED display.
Nearby sits one of Gomez’ many works-in-progress: a “Needler,” based on the weapon that aliens in the video game Halo use to fire pink crystals at their enemies. Gomez has already made a tiny hole at the base of each of the icicle-shaped imitation crystals, into which he’ll insert an LED. When the piece is complete, the user will be able to press a button to illuminate the pink spikes.
Most of what Gomez knows he learned from his dad, an electronic engineer, or picked up on his own by reverse engineering remote control cars, watching video tutorials, and experimenting. He’s been perfecting sponge painting and airbrushing techniques to give his pieces to give a weather look. He’s learned the basics of 3D design, but he’d like to one day go back to school to learn more — if his work would slow down enough.
Though his orders keep him busy, Gomez tries to take a few minutes at lunch time each day to work on the projects on his own “bucket list,” things he makes just for himself. On that list is the Cobra Commander helmet, modeled on the nemesis of G.I. Joe, which currently sits behind a plastic curtain in the dustier part of the workshop.
“It’s a personal project, but it's super cool. I haven't seen anyone out there making one of these,” Gomez said. “One of these days, it’ll be done.”
The operation has grown substantially since 2008, when Gomez would pull out his green plastic toolbox to work in the garage of the duplex he lived in at the time. He’s invested in lots more equipment, including the recent addition of a resin 3D printer whose output requires far less manual finishing than his previous printer.
“All my savings are in there,” Gomez jokes, but he thinks it's a good investment. “I'm going to have more time, and there'll be some wicked designs out there … to create for others, and for myself, of course.”
Share the art
With a global customer base and no brick-and-mortar store, it’d be easy for Madisonians to never hear about Moguai Props. But there are a few local clues, like the trophies Gomez builds for The Sylvee, modeled on the venue’s signature double-V, which go to artists who sell out their shows.
That means performers like Lizzo, Greta Van Fleet and Leon Bridges have taken home a piece of Gomez’ work, whether they know him or not.
“There's a lot of really great artists out there that have my stuff, and I’m very proud of sharing my art with them,” said Gomez, an electronic musician who has a DJ table and massive speakers in his workshop. “It’s like a dream come true.”
Also thrilling: Sharing his work with his 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Lately, he said, his son Maceo has begun to play with Legos in a new way. After he’s built the design the kit was made for, he’ll destroy it and build his own designs, often inspired by Transformers.
“He comes in like, here, check this out. This is Decepticon, or Optimus Prime. And I'm looking at it and I’m like, oh, okay. I see,” said Gomez, who compares the process to watching clouds.
“He’s actually doing what I was doing,” Gomez said. “He just molds these parts in the way his imagination is telling him.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
I'm a natural artist, so the joy and the passion is everything.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
By following my dreams and (using) my skills to help others to achieve their ideas. As a kid, I grew up watching science fiction movies. At that point, I knew that there was no turning around. That was it for me. This is why I build the wicked things I make today.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
The number one thing is to feel comfortable, even if you are losing. Trust your intuition, because if you fear losing, then you don't have a shot to be an entrepreneur. Focus on what you want, what makes you excited. Do not conform. Enjoy the process.
Are you hiring?
Yes, absolutely. 3D modelers. Having someone to help me with that step, we can split things up and create some magic.