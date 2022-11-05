In just over three months, a composting pilot program run by the city of Madison collected nearly 11,000 pounds of food scraps that otherwise would likely have ended up in a landfill.
The program, funded by a two-year grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, invited residents to drop off select food scraps at two weekly farmers’ markets. There, staff and volunteers from partner organization Sustain Dane and a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison students checked for prohibited materials — think fruit stickers and chicken bones — and logged each contribution. The two sites received 1,827 drop-offs during the 20 weeks of collection, for an average of 91 people dropping off scraps each week.
That’s a success, said Bryan Johnson, the city’s recycling coordinator, even if it’s not enough. “We received over 10,000 pounds of food, which is good, but there’s about 10,000 tons of food scraps within our trash that goes to the landfill every year,” Johnson said.
“Our market drop-offs will never get all of that food scraps diverted, but it’s a start.”
The pilot program ended for the year on Oct. 25. For those looking to continue composting, the Cap Times gathered information on the options available.
Is the city planning to accept food scraps again?
“Definitely,” Johnson said, but “getting scraps from the market to the farm is a challenge,” so the city is still figuring out how many markets will host drop-offs next year. Stay tuned for city announcements about the 2023 program.
What if I want to keep composting in the meantime but don’t want my own pile?
There are at least three companies that will pickup food or yard scraps for a fee from Madison-area homes and businesses. There are also small, electric-powered composting appliances you can place in your kitchen. Priced around $400, there are options from Lomi and Vitamix. And there’s the classic, apartment-friendly composting option, the worm bin, in which you feed a small amount of select food scraps to a fleet of worms, producing a potent organic fertilizer.
Curbside Composter opened about 10 years ago and now serves residents of Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, Verona, Monona, Sun Prairie, McFarland, Cottage Grove, Waunakee and DeForest. For $7.50 a week, residents receive a 5-gallon bucket to fill with food scraps and set outeach week. The company hauls the material to its compost piles at a local farm. Customers receive a pound of worm castings each year with their subscription.
Businesses and event organizers can also hire the company to provide and haul off larger bins, though owner Derek Fry said that part of the business is at capacity, so he’s not currently accepting new commercial customers.
Earth Stew, launched in 2013, picks up from homes and small businesses in Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton and Monona, but it’s not currently accepting new customers. The company provides residents a 4- or 5-gallon bucket and offers weekly ($34/month), biweekly ($21/month) or monthly ($15/month) pickups to fit customers’ needs and budgets.
“One size does not fit all,” owner Joanne Tooley said, adding that some “fair-weather composters” opt to tend their own backyard piles in the warmer months and use Earth Stew’s service when the weather turns cold so they don’t have to trudge through the snow.
“If you're resilient enough to do composting during the fair weather but you don't want to have to do it during the winter, I'm there for them,” Tooley said. After six months of pick-ups, residential customers receive five pounds of worm castings for every 70 pounds of food scraps they recycle.
Her one-woman operation is currently at capacity, but she’s preparing to switch to a new composting method that will let her process more. She’s currently in the process of switching from the combination of pile and worm composting that she used for years to an “in-vessel” method, a large drum that can accommodate one ton of waste each week. She plans to start accepting new customers around February 2023.
The newest compost service in town is Green Box Compost, which provides 4-gallon buckets for residences ($12 per pick-up) and 35-gallon bins for businesses (rates vary). The two-person operation hauls compostable material from homes and businesses in Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie to a former doggie daycare in Sun Prairie, where an industrial mixer reminiscent of a giant blender combines the nitrogen-rich scraps with carbon-rich straw in the ratio composting requires. The mix then heads up a conveyor belt into a massive horizontal drum, which can accommodate a ton of material each day.
Though the mixture is broken down through the same bacterial processes that happen in an outdoor pile, the machine uses electricity to rotate the mixture every seven hours, and to power a fan about the size of a bathroom fan, which constantly adds oxygen to the pile to speed the process. Residential customers will receive a share of compost, likely 10 pounds each quarter, CEO Ben Stanger said.
Since Green Box began pick-ups in February, it’s grown from 30 to 300 residential customers and diverted 23 tons of waste, Stanger said. He aims to grow the company far more, perhaps by one day launching a municipal composting service with the city of Madison or Sun Prairie.
Can compost companies take things that my own backyard pile can’t?
It depends. Each company posts on its website what it can and can’t take. According to its website, Curbside Composter will accept “small quantities” of meat, bones and dairy, as well as non-coated paper plates, pizza boxes, items certified as compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute, plus the usual compost fodder.
Earth Stew currently doesn’t accept meat, dairy or paper products. Green Box takes meat, bones, dairy, soiled paper products and certified compostable items and the usual. Large-scale compost operations typically reach higher temperatures than smaller backyard piles, breaking down some materials faster or more completely.
I live in an apartment building. Can I use these companies?
Yes. Exactly how you’ll set out your bin on pick-up days will depend on what your building’s management allows. Businesses told the Cap Times that some building managers will let residents set their covered buckets outside their apartment doors or in the building’s vestibule, while others instruct residents to place them in the building’s trash area. Green Box, which is hoping to eventually set up composting arrangements with entire apartment buildings, offers a discount to residents whose apartment managers notify residents of the option and designate a pick-up location.
What’s the long-term plan for composting in the city?
Dane County plans to include a composting site as part of the landfill and “sustainability campus” it plans to build on 230 acres of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. Johnson is “very hopeful” that this facility will provide “the solution we need to handle the food waste we make.”
In the meantime, he said, the market drop-offs serve an important role. “If we can build from these successes, help build up awareness and behavior change, so once we do have a facility that can handle all of the food scraps, then we’re on better footing to make it a long term success.”
But composting is only one way to reduce food waste. Another way is to prevent food from going to waste in the first place. “We can’t forget that meal planning plays a role. Proper food storage plays a role. And also being sure the food we can donate gets into the mouths of people who need it locally,” Johnson said.
Why doesn’t Madison offer citywide composting like many Minnesota cities do?
Mostly, the city has struggled to find a company that will accept its scraps long-term, and it’s had trouble with residents mixing prohibited items into their compost.
In 2011, the city launched a pilot program collecting food waste from a group of homes and businesses. The program ended in 2018 because the food scraps were too often contaminated with unapproved materials. In 2019, the city began collecting food scraps to be broken down in an anaerobic digester in Middleton, which turns biological waste into a renewable energy source called biogas. That digester primarily handled cow manure, and the biogas yields a higher price if it isn’t made from food waste. In 2021, the digester stopped accepting food scraps, halting the program.
Want to learn more about these challenges and the possible solutions? Check out this recent Wisconsin Watch article.
What about yard waste like leaves and grass clippings?
In Wisconsin, yard waste has been banned from landfills since 1993, so all local communities should offer some version of yard waste composting, Johnson said. In Madison, the roughly 16,000 to 18,000 tons collected each year are composted at Purple Cow Organics. City residents can visit www.cityofmadison.com/YardWaste to see the three yard waste pick-up days scheduled for their neighborhoods.
Brush, which must be run through a wood chipper, should not be mixed with yard waste. Yard waste includes things like grass clippings, leaves, weeds, pumpkins and black walnuts — “basically all the things you rake or pull from your lawn or garden” — Johnson said, not branches cut from trees and shrubs.
A few tips for those setting out yard waste:
Make sure your yard waste is out on the scheduled day. If you wait to gather your leaves until you hear the crews picking up waste in your neighborhood, you may be too late.
Set yard waste on the terrace, the grassy space between the sidewalk and the curb.
Do not put yard waste in the street or next to obstructions like telephone poles, fire hydrants or street signs.
If you miss the pick-up dates or just want an alternative, you can take your yard waste to the city’s drop-off sites. Check the locations and schedule at www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.
Don’t count on additional pick-ups beyond the three scheduled for your neighborhood. Sometimes, in years with less snow, the city is able to offer more, Johnson said, but once the snow begins, the same crews that would pick up yard waste are busy plowing the streets.