The Madison metropolitan area lags nearly all of its peers in the share of businesses owned by women, according to a new analysis of U.S. Census data.
The analysis, conducted by financial services company OnDeck, found that just over 16% of area businesses with employees are owned by women, placing Madison about two percentage points below the state as a whole and behind all but four of the major metropolitan areas studied.
Researchers used data from the 2021 Annual Business Survey, which the U.S. Census Bureau mailed to 300,000 companies, to determine what share of the businesses in a given area were owned by women. For businesses that have multiple owners, they counted the business as woman-owned if more than half of the ownership share is held by women.
The survey includes only employer businesses, or businesses that have employees. It excludes sole proprietorships and businesses that consist only of a group of business partners, the sorts of businesses women are more likely to own.
Of the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas, St. Louis topped the list with 24.84% of its businesses owned by women. Close behind were the Denver metropolitan area (24.80%) and the area encompassing Washington, D.C. and the Virginia cities of Alexandria and Arlington (24.62%). At the bottom of the list were the metropolitan areas of Salt Lake City (14.81%); Wichita, Kansas (15.72%); Cleveland (15.98%) and Provo, Utah (16.08%).
Madison ranked fifth-lowest, with just 16.11% of the area’s businesses owned by women. Another 16 metro areas did not have enough data to rank.
Statewide, 17.83% of employer businesses are majority women-owned, ranking Wisconsin above just nine other states. Two more states, Delaware and Minnesota, did not have enough data to rank.
The new findings come as no surprise to Tessa Conroy, an assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who studies economic development and has written about this gender gap.
“Wisconsin tends to rank relatively low on several measures of business ownership and entrepreneurship,” including overall business ownership and business ownership among people of color, Conroy said in an email.
“While there are gender-specific issues, there is also a general need for a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Conroy said.
Some women left out
A few local organizations are working to create that ecosystem by supporting women entrepreneurs, who bring in just 2% of all U.S. venture capital and were hit disproportionately hard when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down daycares and school buildings. Chief among them is Doyenne Group, a nonprofit that helps women get the training, mentorship and investments needed to start and grow their businesses. Co-founder and executive director Heather Wentler calls the study’s findings “disheartening” but notes that employer business figures capture only one portion of women business owners.
“That could possibly be taking out a huge number if they have to have employees to be considered,” Wentler said.
According to figures published by the Small Business Administration in 2018, four out of five U.S. businesses have no paid employees, and 40% of those businesses are owned by women, compared to just 20% of employer businesses. Owners of businesses without employees also tend to be younger and more racially and ethnically diverse. The Census Bureau gathers data on the demographics of “non-employer” business owners through a separate process, and that data wasn’t analyzed by OnDeck.
Official business statistics also exclude early-stage or informal businesses that haven’t yet registered, like some of the ones that go through UpStart, a free 10-week program providing business education and connections to women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color.
Since the program began about a decade ago, it’s had 450 graduates, 80% of them women, but many are juggling day jobs and caregiving responsibilities and haven’t yet “taken the leap” of making their businesses full-time affairs, program director Katie Rice said.
“The motivation and the drive (of) women here to launch their own endeavors is much higher than the percentage of ownership the Census data suggests,” Rice said in an email. “It’s not news to anyone that it is very challenging to own your own business, especially in this economic climate, especially for women, especially when they have so much else on their plates.”
Wentler said she’s struggled to find state or local data that accurately measures the extent of women’s entrepreneurship. That sort of data might encourage more women to start businesses, she said, just as seeing other women in their Zoom rooms or meetings can make women feel more confident.
“If we see people that look like us doing things that we're interested in doing, we're more likely to take those steps forward,” Wentler said. “It makes them feel validated. It makes them feel … that they're not alone.”