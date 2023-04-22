At a recent appointment, massage therapist Al Poliarco gracefully hops atop a massage table, grabs onto two wooden bars attached from the ceiling and applies his bare feet onto the client’s body.
It appears as if he’s dancing. He glides his feet across the client’s back and walks along her hands and arms, using the gravity of his bodyweight to apply deep pressure onto her.
Poliarco was the first in Madison to introduce ashiatsu, a massage in which the therapist uses his or her feet instead of hands to give a client relief. Offered at Poliarco’s Barefoot Hands spa on Williamson Street since 2021, it’s a technique that he has taught to dozens of other therapists from Madison and across the country.
“The students and licensed therapists who have taken my class are adding to the growing number of ashiatsu practitioners in our area,” Poliarco said. “When I first started practicing in Madison, it became second nature for me, and it’s the very cornerstone of what I do now.”
Poliarco can be spotted showing off ashiatsu at summer festivals, where he brings his specialized massage table to the streets of Madison. He often draws looks from those passing by, many of whom are fascinated by the sight.
While the technique may seem unconventional, Poliarco said it’s nothing new: Some young children step on their parents’ back to crack it. And barefoot massage, which originated in India thousands of years ago, is widely practiced in Asia.
The technique is beneficial to both the client and the therapist, Poliarco said. Practitioners can avoid the back problems that often occur from years of bending over the massage table. And clients typically walk away with less soreness than a typical deep-tissue massage because the feet cover a large mound of tissue.
“One session of our practice could be equal to three or four sessions of hands-on massage,” Poliarco added. “It can also be very therapeutic and relaxing for anyone receiving it, and the benefits often last longer than a hands-on massage.”
After quitting his long-time job as a social worker, Poliarco became a licensed massage therapist in 2016. Looking for a way to differentiate himself from other therapists, he discovered the barefoot technique, training under Ruthie Hardee, who first developed the curriculum for ashiatsu in the U.S.
Born in the Philippines, Poliarco was drawn to Hardee’s story: As a young girl, she first saw women practicing barefoot massage on soldiers in Manila as they grasped onto bamboo poles attached across a pavilion. That experience later led Hardee to create the Western technique for ashiatsu, in which therapists adjust the pressure of their weight by holding bars secured from the ceiling.
In 2016, Poliarco then launched his own business, located in the storage room of his friend’s beauty salon on Broom Street. He jokes he got his start “in a broom closet on Broom Street” while also teaching ashiatsu in his apartment’s living room.
Though he gave up his 20-year career in social work to become a massage therapist, Poliarco said the two occupations are very similar: They both require connecting with clients and helping others.
“It's all about making people feel good about themselves or helping them find some relief from day-to-day problems or a reset for their stress,” he said. “I love the idea that my years of experience as a social worker are instrumental to what I do now. Sometimes not even saying anything to my clients — just being with them — is a big help already.”
After over four years practicing in the storage closet, Poliarco later moved to his own place on Williamson Street in 2021. Filled with tropical plants, the space is like walking into a peaceful jungle. Guests who arrive early to their appointments can sit on cushy pillows shaped like stones while sipping on hot tea.
They’re then led into a private massage room, where Barefoot Hands staff practice a variety of specialty treatments, including ashiatsu, Thai massage and traditional hands-on bodywork.
Chiropractor Sarah Nelson, a regular client at Barefoot Hands, opts for Poliarco’s signature Gravity Bodywork, which combines Eastern and Western techniques. At one of Nelson’s appointments, Poliarco sanitizes his feet, turns on relaxing music and gets to work.
He presses his feet onto her back, leaning different ways to dig deep into her muscles, and lengthens her spine using special moves.
“It’s like he’s doing yoga on me — he does it so effortlessly,” Nelson says as Poliarco holds himself up with the wooden bars. “I’ve gotten millions of massages, but this type is on a different plane.”