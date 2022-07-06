Six Madison businesses owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community or their allies have each received $10,000 to help them recover from the financial losses they suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants, available to bars and restaurants, come from the $2 million Community Impact Grant Program administered by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and food delivery platform Grubhub.
“America’s 1.4 million LGBTQ+-owned business owners have shown incredible resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, in turn, we can help them recover stronger than ever,” NGLCC co-founder and president Justin Nelson said in a press release announcing the program.
The money comes from Grubhub’s “Donate the Change” program, which asks customers using its delivery platforms to round up their transactions and donate the change, with the company matching some donations. During June 2021, Grubhub partnered with the NGLCC, and that money funded these grants. The program also made it a goal to allocate 30% of the $2 million to businesses owned by people of color and people who are transgender or gender noncomforming.
“As the world starts to return to a new normal, we know many businesses are rebuilding and reopening, especially LGBTQ+-owned restaurants that are often the pillars of their communities,” said Jessica Burns, vice president of brand and creative at Grubhub, in the press release. She said the company was happy to support the LGBTQ+ community, which “has shown incredible strength and support for those in need throughout the pandemic.”
‘A huge toll’
At a Milwaukee event last Thursday marking the end of Pride Month, 17 Wisconsin businesses received $150,000. Among them were Madison’s Delta Beer Lab, D’Vino restaurant, Michael’s Frozen Custard, The Rigby Pub, Woof’s sports bar and Short Stack Eatery.
Michael Dix, who opened Michael’s Frozen Custard 36 years ago, said in an email that “Covid has taken a huge toll on our business along with many other great gay businesses.” When the virus took hold in Wisconsin in March of 2020, the company was forced to close its shops at the start of its peak season. That caused “a significant loss of sales” and ultimately pushed Dix to close his Schroeder Road location after 27 years of operation.
“Many employees left because they were front line workers who did not feel safe,” Dix said. “We tried to address their concerns with barriers, closing the dining room etc., though that wasn't enough to keep them.” That, he said, “left us with very few employees who quickly got burnt out. We are still struggling today to find employees who want to work with customers.”
Michael’s Frozen Custard will use the $10,000 grant to “continue to hire great LGBTQ co-workers and give back to our proud Madison community,” Dix said.
Delta Beer Lab, meanwhile, opened just over a year before the pandemic began. “We were on a growth pattern, just getting our brand out there,” explained chief beer officer Tim “Pio” Piotrowski, but the pandemic halted any plans for growth.
The LGBT-owned brewery applied for the grant late last year as a way to invest in staff, growing its workforce in line with its pre-pandemic plans. Through much of the pandemic, he said, the business has maintained operations with a shrunken staff, only recently nearing the staffing levels it had before the pandemic.
The funds are an “incredible opportunity,” Piotrowski said, especially since Congress did not heed the calls of many bar and restaurant owners to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in May. Had Congress done so, it “would have wiped out our financial losses from the pandemic,” Piotrowski said.
After all, even as dining rooms reopen and customers return, businesses like Delta are still weathering the pandemic, he said.
“One thing that I wish that the community knew more is that when things look like they get back to normal out there, small businesses still have to dig out from the massive financial losses.”