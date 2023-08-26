Video game development is a rapidly expanding industry in Madison, according to local industry leaders at the annual Power Up Wisconsin Gaming and Esports Summit Friday at the Annex.
The summit was organized by Naomi Shumway, owner of Git Gud Gaming Lounge, a mobile gaming lounge that offers PC, console and virtual reality gaming. The event at the 1206 Regent St. venue featured a panel of employees from video game companies with ties to Wisconsin. They discussed the growing game development and esports landscape in the state, as well as where the industry may be heading in the future.
"Madison has a really strong game development presence," said Brandon Tschacher, founder of the Milwaukee Esports Alliance and panel moderator at the event. "And that's trying to be grown and trying to be cultivated."
The local industry includes Raven Software, based in Middleton, a subsidiary of multibillion dollar publisher Activision which does work for the Call of Duty franchise. Bethesda Softworks — a publisher whose studio is known for series such as Elder Scrolls and Fallout — opened a new studio, Roundhouse, in Madison in 2019. PUBG Corporation (developer of PUBG: Battlegrounds), Epic Games (developer and publisher of Fortnite), Respawn Entertainment (developer of Apex Legends), Filament Games and Lost Boys Interactive also have offices in Madison.
Brian Pelletier, senior designer at Roundhouse Studios, experienced the rapid growth of Madison's industry firsthand. Pelletier worked at Raven Software until he was laid off with almost 80 other employees throughout 2009 and 2010.
At the time, he said, there were no other studios in the area that offered comparable salaries, and most of the laid off employees left the state in pursuit of better job prospects. Today, however, Pelletier sees a local industry made robust and competitive by the presence of multiple high-profile developers and publishers.
That growth is a positive development not only for the gaming industry in Madison, but the local economy in general, he said.
"These are very highly talented, highly skilled jobs which are highly paid,” Pelletier said. “All those dollars from these very highly skilled, highly paid people are staying in the state and staying in the area."
Pelletier also co-founded the Wisconsin Games Alliance, an organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the video game industry. The organization has partnered with the Madison Region Economic Partnership and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporations to help encourage developers and publishers to open offices in the area.
Educating the local video game industry’s workforce
But while the industry is advancing in leaps and bounds, Wisconsin schools are playing catch-up, according to Krista-Lee Malone, a teaching professor and esports program director at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
"Education moves slower than the industry," Malone said during the panel discussion.
UW-Madison offers a certificate program in game design, and other colleges such as UW-Stout, UW-Whitewater and Madison Area Technical College have started game design or development programs. But Malone, who also does contract work in the industry, said that Wisconsin universities should invest more resources in these programs.
"Even though games have been in Madison for a while, right now, I'm still trying to convince the higher-ups that we need to hire more people" to teach game design and development courses, Malone said. "I have a waitlist of about 300 students every semester that can't get into the classes."
The Madison area's highly educated workforce is what has attracted large developers to the region, and further supporting educational programs related to game development can help the local industry continue to grow, Pelletier said.
“They want to stop the brain drain,” he said. “How do we hire within the state?”
What’s ahead for gaming
During the discussion, panelists said the video game industry will need to adapt to rapid changes in technology, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence.
AI can be used as a tool to allow game elements to go beyond what’s possible for human designers to accomplish, according to panelist Michael Chang Gummelt, lead designer for ZeniMax Online Studios. For example, AI could allow players to have unique conversations with NPC (fictional, non-player) characters that generate responses instead of using pre-scripted dialogue.
But Gummelt said developers must grapple with thorny ethical and legal issues surrounding the use of generative AI. AI image generators that use copyrighted works to train the model have raised concerns that the AI could infringe the copyright of original images or use artists’ work without fairly crediting or compensating them.
“I believe that generative AI is going to change things,” he said. “As long as it can be done in an ethical way,” with companies making sure “that people get paid for their work and you're not stealing things from people.”
Publishers are also looking into ways to develop games that can be used for educational purposes, said panelist Jennifer Javornik, vice president of partnerships and business development for Filament Games. Filament Games, an educational games company, became a developer for online gaming giant Roblox in 2021.
“(Roblox) felt they had the perfect platform for teachers and students to enter Roblox together and have educational experiences as a group,” Javornik said during the panel. “All the ways you would interact with your teachers in a classroom you could interact with in an experience in Roblox, except in Roblox, instead of talking about going to Mars, we're going to Mars.”
Whatever the future of the video game industry may look like, Pelletier hopes Madison becomes an even more central hub for game development. The publishers that have opened offices in Madison are “all planning to expand,” he said.
“We’re talking hundreds of new jobs, not tens of new jobs,” Pelletier said.