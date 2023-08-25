Leah Roe was on maternity leave when was called into work and told that her job as a vice president at a local startup was being eliminated. Her husband had recently left his job to start his own business, so as she drove back from the office, the former accountant wondered how they’d care for a newborn with no income or insurance.
She called her husband and told him to meet her at The Laurel Tavern, the dive bar down the street. It was about 10 a.m.
“This is the worst thing that's ever happened to me,” she said.
“What if this is the best thing that's ever happened to you?” he asked.
Her sister agreed: This might not be the huge roadblock Roe thought it was. “What if this is a catapult? What if this was meant to happen to get you to where you are supposed to be and want to be, faster and with more velocity than you thought possible?” she said.
The next day, with her newborn strapped to her chest, Roe wrote out plans to start The Perk, a business that would help other businesses develop their leadership and workplace culture. “I was laid off on a Tuesday and I started the business on a Wednesday.
“Five years later, we have five employees … a seven-figure sustainable, profitable business … and the sky’s the limit,” Roe said Thursday morning at a panel on women’s entrepreneurship, part of The Forward Festival, the week-long celebration of technology and entrepreneurship.
Hosted at the High Noon Saloon, the panel featured Roe, manager of entrepreneurial opportunities at the Progress Center for Black Women Jazmynn Appleton, Bizzy Bizzy founder Candy Phelps, president of Summerland Education MJ Reiners and Novii CPA founder Victoria Thayer. Diana Pastrana, founder of conflict and culture consulting firm DEFYNE, moderated.
At the hour-long event entitled “Fem-preneurs: Bold Narratives and What It Takes to Make Your Break,” the six entrepreneurs discussed their paths to business ownership, the tips they’d give to others starting out and how they’ve learned to charge what they’re worth.
Know your passion, vision
The entrepreneurs on stage recounted striking out on their own without a single client lined up. “I was working at a trade magazine as an editor and really had no business starting a business,” said Phelps of web design firm Bizzy Bizzy. It was the Great Recession, and plenty of people had told her that, with unemployment soaring, it was a bad time to quit.
But she was miserable. With her own business, she figured, she could earn a few hundred dollars a month to pay her bills while she waited to find a new job.
“But as soon as I quit, it was like the sky opened up,” said Phelps, who's been in business for 14 years and worked with more than 700 clients. She jokes that she’s now “unemployable.”
“I was like, OK, this is who I am. I'm not going back to work ever again for somebody else.”
For others preparing to make that leap, Phelps recommends creating a “runway” by saving up as much money as possible and paying off bills beforehand, since it can take a while for a new business to grow. Too many people quit their jobs with only enough funds to last a few months, she said.
“Just try to build in as much time and room for error as possible before you actually quit so that you can give yourself time to succeed.”
Appleton, who supports other entrepreneurs through the Progress Center for Black Women and its F.O.C.U.S. Accelerator program, said it’s also important that entrepreneurs choose the right kind of business, one they’ll enjoy even if the money doesn’t start flowing quickly. It’s a lesson she learned herself, having started two businesses that weren’t the right fit.
“I started a cleaning business and realized I already clean too much at home,” Appleton said, drawing laughs. Now she’s making plans to become a private chef because cooking makes her happy.
Appleton urges others to discover their passions by paying attention to what makes them feel good. “I would say follow that instead of the money,” she said.
Accountant Victoria Thayer, who quit her job three months ago to start her own firm, Novii CPA, said she wishes she’d spent more time at the very beginning figuring out her vision, rather than jumping “full speed” into the logistics of getting the business started.
“What do I want my life to look like in five years? How many hours do I want to be working on my business?” Thayer said. “Once you start your business, you're gonna get busy pretty quick, and if you don’t have that vision from the beginning, it's harder later on.”
Pastrana, the moderator, said she’s had to regularly remind herself of the reasons she started her business. “It's really easy when you're an entrepreneur starting out to say yes to everything that will make you money to survive,” Pastrana said. “I think you've just got to keep checking in.”
Price it right
One point on which all the panelists agreed: Entrepreneurs need to value their own work and price it accordingly.
“I still struggle with this 14 years in,” Phelps said, explaining that she thinks many women underprice their services, especially if they have a partner with a high income. “They don't feel like they need that income,” she said.
That was the case for Phelps — until her husband quit his job to start his own business. Suddenly, with her husband’s pay uncertain, her business no longer felt like a side hustle. That year, she doubled her income.
“All it took was that mindset shift,” Phelps said. “I am the breadwinner. I need this money. I'm taking care of my family just like all the other people in my field are taking care of their families. That was enough to get me over my bullshit about money, to be able to charge what I need to charge.”
For entrepreneurs who are uncomfortable talking about money, Reiners said to start instead by describing the quality of their work or how it will save the client time or other valuable resources. “Don't talk to numbers first, talk value … Tell them what the value is and then name your price,” she said. As long as that price is below the value, “the market will bear your price.”
That doesn’t mean that every client will accept that price, Appleton said. “Not everybody is going to be your customer,” she said.
She urges entrepreneurs to remember that, when they’re getting started, it’s their own hard-earned money that’s funding the endeavor. “You definitely want to make sure that you're charging enough to actually survive and live, and to bring in a profit and to be able to continue to reinvest into your business.”