A new book tells the life story of Amy Gannon, a Madison business leader and advocate for female entrepreneurs who died in 2019 in a helicopter crash while on vacation in Hawaii.
Gannon, who was 47 at her death, co-founded the nonprofit Doyenne Group in 2012 to mentor and support women starting their own businesses. She also served on the faculty at Edgewood College for a decade, including two years as interim dean of the business school.
“Amy: A Biography of Amy Gannon,” was commissioned by her husband Mike, whose 13-year-old daughter Jocelyn was also killed in the crash. He initially planned the book as a surprise high school graduation gift for their surviving son Aaron Gannon, who was just 16 when his mother and sister died.
Gannon hired Madison-based author Susanna Daniel, author of the novels “Stiltsville” and “Sea Creatures,” to interview everyone from his late wife’s parents and prom date to her college classmates and graduate school professors.
“I wanted him to be able to know his mother,” Gannon said. “Obviously he knew her, but he didn't really know her. Most people don't really know their parents like that.”
Originally, Mike Gannon pictured taking the manuscript to a place like FedEx to bind and print it. “My initial thought was it was just going to be one copy,” he said.
But a couple years and about 45 interviews later, he decided he’d at least like to offer copies to the people Daniel interviewed. And why not, he wondered, offer it up more widely still? Aaron, who’d received the first chapter at his graduation from Madison West High School in 2021, gave his blessing.
The book may not have a particularly wide audience, Mike Gannon said, “but I think there's a bunch of people in Madison who may want to read it.” That might include the many people in Madison’s startup scene whose businesses and aspirations have been shaped by Gannon or the nonprofit she created.
Though no longer designed for an audience of one, the book tells Amy Gannon’s story — from her youth growing up in Ohio to her time trying to level the playing field for Madison entrepreneurs — with a deeply personal touch. The narrator regularly speaks to “you,” explaining lessons from Gannon’s life to her surviving son.
Published in November by Mineral Point independent publisher Little Creek Press, the book is currently available for sale online, though Gannon is still waiting to get his hands on a copy.
Book launch scheduled for January
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m., Gannon will host a book launch event at Garver Feed Mill. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Retired from a career in marketing, it’ll be his first time hosting such an event.
For Daniel, a veteran of the writing world, it’ll be the first time she’s been in a room full of people who knew and loved Amy Gannon. Before starting work on the story, Daniel knew of Gannon only from “the same newspaper articles everyone else read. But after years of emotional phone and video interviews, she feels like she’s come to know Gannon.
“Pretty much every single person ended up crying,” Daniel said. She recounted the interview with Amy Gannon’s prom date, who “would not stop talking about how wonderful Amy was.” Many people hold back parts of their personalities, scared to be their true selves, especially in their younger years, Daniel said. But not Amy Gannon.
“Amy was herself all the way,” Daniel said. “I don't know where she got the bravery to be herself from the beginning, but she always was, as far as I can tell.”
Over those months of interviews, Daniel found herself mourning someone she’d never met. “I ended up feeling this actual, real grief that I had never known her,” Daniel said, explaining that there were periods when the author or the husband would need to take a break from the project and the many feelings it sparked.
It wasn’t easy for Gannon to sort through his wife’s old diaries, school papers and scrapbook material, nor was it easy for Daniel to turn a few dozen interviews into a life story. It was a very different assignment from the usual freelance work she takes on.
“I’m a hustler. I’ll do whatever people pay me to do, but I had never been approached with something this serious before, with such high expectations placed on it,” said Daniel, who also co-founded and runs the Madison Writers’ Studio, a creative writing workshop.
“My life’s work is helping people tell their stories in their words. (But) to be handed somebody life to tell it, and to tell it in a way that you know will memorialize them and will live beyond them, it's a very tender thing.”
Through the project, Daniel said, she’s adopted Amy Gannon’s way of seeing the world. “I'm so lucky to be living this messy, messy life,” she said. “I think what Amy's attitude was about life: It'll never be clean. It may not even be that satisfying. But every day is an opportunity to struggle with the mess.”
As for Mike Gannon, the pain that accompanied the project has proven worth it. Months back, his son Aaron begged to see more chapters of the book, so he sent the digital draft. “He said he'd never read a book so fast,” Gannon said of his son.
Even the husband has learned things about his wife that he wouldn’t otherwise have known, and things he’d once known but forgotten in their years together. “Now, after reading it, I'm really glad I did it,” Gannon said.
The book isn’t the first public memorial for Amy Gannon. Just a month after she died, the family worked with the Doyenne Group to launch the Amy and Jocelyn Gannon Memorial Fund, support the mother and daughter’s favorite causes, including women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship, and animal and wildlife conservation. And in 2021, the family teamed up with Madison Magazine to host and fund the Amy Awards, an annual honoring female entrepreneurs, to “spotlight women who embody Amy’s work to transform the entrepreneurial scene.”