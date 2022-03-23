Madison-area organizations supporting entrepreneurs of color got a major boost Monday when Gov. Tony Evers announced $86 million in grants to expand such efforts across the state.
Of the $57.6 million in pandemic relief funds awarded to two dozen chambers of commerce and nonprofits through the Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program, $8 million went to organizations based in Dane County.
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce received $3.4 million, the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce received $3.6 million and the capacity-building nonprofit Collaboration for Good received just under $1 million. The Madison-based nonprofit Center for Community Stewardship received just over $1 million on behalf of Rock County Jumpstart, for which the nonprofit serves as a fiscal sponsor. Organizations can use the funds to support entrepreneurs with everything from mentoring and marketing to networking and technology.
Another $28.8 million went to nine community development financial institutions, or CDFIs, through the Diverse Business Investment Grant Program. CDFIs lend money and provide financial counseling to small businesses that might not be deemed creditworthy by credit unions or banks. Among the CDFIs receiving funding is WWBIC, which has offices in Madison and five other cities, serving entrepreneurs throughout the state.
The funds come from funds the state received through the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9-trillion stimulus package authorized by Congress last year.
At a press conference Tuesday at the office of the Madison Black Chamber, Evers said the pandemic had taken a disproportionate toll on small business owners in general, but especially on those “who haven't been able to recover at the same pace as others, with razor thin margins and difficulty getting loans.” Business owners of color have less wealth on average and sometimes face outright discrimination from traditional lenders.
The one-time pandemic relief funds offer a way to both help businesses recover and address the factors that can make it harder for entrepreneurs of color to start, maintain and grow their businesses.
“Right now, we have a unique opportunity to build the future we want, one that is equitable, just and it works for everybody,” Evers said.
Jessica Cavazos, president of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, told the packed room that, in the early months of the pandemic, she’d wondered whether her chamber would survive. The organization, originally focused on helping entrepreneurs in Dane County, was flooded with calls from desperate Latino business owners across the state. “I’ll tell you, I cried many nights,” Cavazos said.
For months, she’d plead with Evers every time she saw him, telling him that organizations like hers needed more help in order to meet the needs of business owners of color. Posing beside the governor with a the three-foot check for $3.4 million on Tuesday, she joked, “I won’t bug you anymore.”
The Latino Chamber plans to use the funds to expand educational programming and culturally competent technical assistance for entrepreneurs, grow its revolving loan fund to give more entrepreneurs access to capital and hire five more staff to work in communities across the state. Among the priorities, Cavazos said in an interview, will be helping entrepreneurs learn to keep the sorts of financial records that many needed but didn’t have in order to apply for pandemic aid programs like the Paycheck Protection Program.
Camille Carter, president of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, told a similar story of “going into triage mode” trying to help businesses that were struggling to make it through the pandemic. “A lot of us were totally blindsided,” Carter said. “Now, we are seeing a new day.”
Her organization will use the funds to grow its services within Dane County and expand its reach to areas like Platteville and Oshkosh, where there are fewer resources to support entrepreneurs of color.
“This grant will allow us to really get off of our hamster wheel,” Carter said. “A lot of times, when we have little capacity, we dream little. But now we are excited about dreaming big.”
In an interview following the event, Evers said he’d received no pushback on his decision to prioritize diverse businesses for funding. “I believe that we've been wise with the investments we have made,” he said, noting that Wisconsin has directed a larger share of its federal aid toward businesses than any other state has. “We want to make sure that the one-time funding does bear fruit and we have some good success stories to tell,” Evers said.
He hopes that the influx of federal dollars due to the pandemic will prepare Wisconsin businesses for whatever the future brings.
“Our hope is that the next challenges will not bring our state or our nation down to this level and that we don’t have to have the federal government investing the way they have this time,” Evers said. “Once we start connecting those dots, we will have a more just society and a society where (in the face of) the next pushback … whether it's a pandemic or some other issue happening in our state, we are all resilient together.”