You know you’ve had a good vacation when you find yourself dreaming of how to bring the best parts of your trip into the other 350 or so days of the year.
While those pining for a daily dolphin swim or a permanent post on an island beach might be out of luck, Madisonians Garret and Jade Olsen had a more feasible fantasy, inspired by an e-bike tour of Boulder, Colorado.
Jade, a nurse practitioner, and Garret, a product manager for a health care technology company, were already enthralled with e-bikes when they took the tour last October. They’d been seeing e-bikes around Madison more and more during the pandemic, and they noticed that the bikes’ cargo racks and electric boost made running errands and toting kids look easy.
When the city’s shared bike BCycle program replaced its traditional fleet with electric-assist models, the Olsens took their first test drive. Before long, they’d bought an e-bike of their own on Facebook Marketplace for about $1,200.
But getting to know Boulder on a zippy ride sparked new ideas. “We were like, ‘Why haven't we done this in Madison?’” Garret Olsen said.
They searched the internet and found no one else offering e-bike tours of Madison’s top attractions. (Madison Eats Food Tours uses the city’s BCycles for its food-focused sojourns to local restaurants and shops.)
Soon after returning home, on one of the last warm days of the year, they rented BCycles and tried out the route they’d planned. “We kind of wanted to just ride it before it got too crazy cold and snowy, to see how you would do this,” Jade Olsen said.
During the winter and spring, they took e-bike tours in five other towns across the country, seeking ideas for their own.
Now, less than nine months later, they’ve got a bike depot on Park Street, three hired guides and a fleet of 14 black RadRunner 2 e-bikes emblazoned with the name and logo of Madison Adventure Tours. The company held its inaugural tour on March 15.
Touring daily
Tours are available twice daily for $95 per rider, with 12 spots available on each ride. All tours meet at their “headquarters” at 807 Park Street, across the street from SSM Health, where Jade Olsen sees patients. There, riders learn to safely maneuver the speedier-than-usual bikes before embarking. Riders must be at least 16, though the Olsens might one day begin allowing kids as passengers. Some potential riders have asked to bring their own e-bikes, but the company doesn’t allow that for fear that the bike might break down due to poor maintenance and hold up the tour.
The company currently offers just one tour route, a two-hour, 10-mile ride. Riders head first to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum and Henry Vilas Zoo before heading to the UW campus for stops at Camp Randall Stadium, Porter Boathouse and Library Mall. The group then rides up State Street for a stop in front of the Overture Center for the Arts and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) and then the Wisconsin State Capitol. The ride ends with a jaunt out Williamson Street (to the “Love” mural on the side of I/O Arcade Bar) and a stop at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center on the way back to the starting point.
At each stop, guides spend a few minutes previewing each attraction for visitors and offering information on hours and ticket prices “so people can find what interests them and go and do that thing while they're here.”
The Olsens, who attended UW-Madison, got married at the Capitol and had their wedding reception at MMoCA, find joy in sharing their city with visitors through their tours. “It's just a great way to get to know Madison in two hours,” Garret Olsen said.
Also in the offing are private tours and special event services. When the annual Concerts on the Square series starts this summer, the company will take groups downtown on e-bikes for a catered picnic, offering a chance to get some fresh air and without parking or packing. On July 20, when Dane Buy Local holds its next Shop Local Tour, they’ll offer an e-bike alternative to the tour’s usual bus.
Next, the Olsens want to work with local businesses to plan customized rides for visiting remote workers, job candidates or clients. They envision a standard tour, but instead of pausing for a few minutes at each place, they’d dismount for a beer on the Terrace, a tour of the Capitol or a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. “We've essentially partnered with all those stops to do sort of an adventure within your adventure,” Garret Olsen said.
The biggest challenge for the nascent business is marketing, said Garret Olsen, who’s spent his career working for businesses that sell to other businesses, not to the public.
But each time the crew zips through town on their branded bikes, the word spreads a bit more, Jade Olsen said. “We draw a lot of attention when we're out in this fleet of big black bikes.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Garret Olsen: First and foremost, I think it's really just about fun and social connection. Riding e-bikes is fun, and doing it as a group activity is a lot of fun. We also want to celebrate Madison and everything that it has to offer, as well as introduce people to e-bikes and biking in general and make Madison an even more bike-friendly city than it already is.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Garret Olsen: We really want Madison to be a place that people want to visit and want to live. We also want it to be less car-centric, and so we're really supporting the organizations that are already doing that work, like Madison Bikes, Downtown Madison Inc. and Destination Madison. Our goal is to really support them in their missions, so we're paying members and we're participating in their events. We will be out at Bike Week in early June (Jun. 3-10) letting people test ride the e-bikes.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Garret Olsen: Find your people. When you're starting a business, there's going to be people that are excited for you and excited for the business, and they're really willing to help, so don't be afraid to ask. So many of our friends, and even people we don’t know, have helped us out along the way. We cold emailed an e-bike tour operator in Asheville, North Carolina, called The Flying Bike just because I saw on their page that they were UW alums. They spent an hour on the phone with us and answered several emails. So there are people that are incredibly generous and helpful.
Are you hiring?
Garret Olsen: For our current downtown tour, we are good. But we do plan to expand to a couple of other tours coming up, so we're always looking for good people.