When Josey Chu’s mother passed away several years ago, Chu returned to Singapore to help her siblings manage family affairs.
“My mom had this slew of cookbooks,” Chu said. “She also had gold chains, necklaces, pendants. I said, you guys can take all of that — I don’t care for that as much as I do the cookbooks, because my passion is cooking and eating.”
After they got back to Madison, Chu’s husband started paging through the cookbooks, some of which were out of print. Handwritten papers fell out from the between the pages, tucked there by Chu’s mom. These were Chu’s grandmother’s recipes and the eventual basis of her sauce company, Madame Chu.
Chu founded Madame Chu in Madison in 2017, making traditional Southeast Asian sauces for curries, soups and noodle dishes. Home cooks can use the satay peanut nyonya, a dense, mildly spicy paste made with peanuts, tamarind and chilies, as a dressing on salad or a sauce for grilled meats.
Madame Chu makes a versatile ginger garlic sauce and spicy sambal nyonya, each about $14 for a 7-ounce jar. These can be found locally at Willy Street Co-op locations, Metcalfe's Hilldale and Conscious Carnivore (which referred to the sauces as “flavor bombs”).
In recent years, Chu has expanded into prepared foods. Every week, she makes a different soup for Dane Buy Local’s Soup’s On! program, richly flavored stews like tom yum (Thai spicy seafood soup) or laksa (spicy coconut noodle soup), often with little add-ons like herbs or nuts.
She’s been doing more events, too. At her third Femmestival in mid-February, Chu brought an Indonesian-style salad called gado gado, lo mai gai (sticky rice with chicken), sesame noodles and mango sticky rice. It’s all part of the next move for Madame Chu, which is slated to be a vendor at the future Madison Public Market.
“We wanted to share our cultural cuisine,” Chu said. “And then we wanted to leverage how the sauces can actually be paired with food.”
Versatile sauces
Like many small food businesses in Madison, Madame Chu worked first at FEED Kitchens, a shared commercial space and business incubator on the city’s north side. She and her husband started with product development, tweaking those original recipes from her maternal grandma.
The first step was to remove “ingredients that would degrade the quality,” Chu said, “like shrimp paste. We call that belacan. It’s super duper pungent.
“The shrimp paste itself in a block can last for the next millennium, it will not go bad,” she said. “But the shrimp paste, when it’s added to products like the sambal, it can only last for a month. We don’t want that. It needs to be high end.
“So we tweaked our sambal to be without preservatives, but also be able to last a long time in the refrigerator, or even just sitting out on the counter, and it will not go bad.”
This is wisdom from her grandmother, Chu said, who came from a generation that knew how to make products last. While her maternal grandmother gave her the sambal and the satay peanut recipes, the ginger garlic sauce came from her father’s side. That was harder to procure.
“My paternal grandma, she loves cooking but she doesn’t share her recipes,” Chu said. “So I have to hide in a little corner to watch her prep. I’m not allowed to stand right next to her and ask questions that she doesn’t want to share. But she’s OK with me watching from a distance.”
As the business grew, Chu began to pursue new ventures. In 2021, she joined other entrepreneurs of color at the Culture Collectives, a pop-up program started by the city at 440 and 444 State St.
JD McCormick Properties intends to redevelop the site, but has allowed vendors to remain there until final plans are approved. As of January, Chu was one of just three vendors remaining.
“The retail scene has very much changed,” Chu said. “So has the face of State Street. I was there sporadically … the season for shopping is over, but we hope to pick it up again.”
As Chu awaits the opening of the public market, she’s been accepted to the Dane County Farmers’ Market for 2023, which thrills her.
“So we’re going to bring in snack items, cuisines from my culture, that we can introduce to our vegan and gluten-free friends,” she said. “We’re really excited about that.”
Generous portions
With her sauce recipes perfected, Chu applied for Madison’s Market Ready program, which prepares entrepreneurs for a successful launch in the upcoming Madison Public Market.
“Just selling three sauces is not going to cut it at the public market,” Chu said. “People come … to have the experience of enjoying cuisine from different cultures.”
Chu started appearing at pop-up events hosted by the Public Market, with help from a stipend the market provided. “From there on, we were invited to participate in other pop up events,” Chu said.
“We started to sell food that will pair with our condiments, for instance, we set out the satay peanut and drizzle it over cucumber and carrot slaw with tofu,” she said. “ That was such a great way to present it, not only presentation-wise, but taste-wise. That was so well received.”
Her soups have been enthusiastically received as well. Soup’s On! started in late fall of 2020 and involved many small food businesses, like Jolly Frog, Ember Foods, Café Costa Rica and The Kingdom Restaurant.
“Some of our customers had very limited access to the grocery store, or fear of going into the grocery store because of this outbreak,” Chu said. “Being able to have someone prepare a meal in a safe environment, someone that they can trust … was a gift from us to them, for trusting us.
“I talk about sustainability,” she added. “(We) give them enough that it can last them through awhile. That’s why I give a generous portion.”
Other vendors have asked her why she gives so much, or encourage her to charge more. (Chu’s soups cost $16 for a quart.)
“Every vendor has their mission and their goal,” she said. “I’m not here to gouge everybody’s hard-earned money. A fair share, to pay for my time and cover the costs of the food and to be able to see the joy people have as they consume — that’s valuable.”
The Four Questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
We take pride in what we do. We want to build trust with our customers, and we want to maintain authenticity to our culture, heritage and identity. The quality of our condiments has to be true to our culture, which is Peranakans. It’s not Chinese, it is not purely Malay, it is not just Indonesian. It is the Peranakan culture. We take pride in who we are, our culture, our origins and identity in our product.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
We want to create a sustainable and thankful community. We want to produce just enough that when orders come in, we are able to fulfill the orders, rather than overproduce. Then when the expiration date comes, guess what? You have to dump them. A lot of food manufacturers, big food manufacturers, they put a lot of preservatives in their product but they also have a short shelf life.
We want to be a sustainable, responsible and thankful food producer. We want to buy just enough raw ingredients, rather than excess. We also want to create a community of people who are appreciative. I am thankful to my family, the people I work with, to my friends, to my fellow vendors, to my customers. We are all a team, creating the “we” rather than the “me” attitude.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Know your target market. You do not need to have every fish in the pond. Not everybody will like your product. Not everybody will like the design of clothing that you design. Not everybody will like our sambal, or our ginger garlic, or our soup.
We have to give time to ourselves, as entrepreneurs. And most importantly, learn to give back to the community.
Are you hiring right now?
We would like to hire some people to help us at the State Street store, and when we do pop-ups. Right now, Laylay, who is Melly Mell’s granddaughter, is helping me with pop-ups every so often. I love Laylay, and I am always very appreciative of her. So am I hiring? Yes, we would like to hire people to help us.