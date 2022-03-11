In the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Madison-area businesses have launched fundraisers to support Ukrainians who’ve fled their homes or stayed put amidst the violence and destruction. From pizza to novels, here’s a (non-comprehensive) list of things you can buy locally to raise money for Ukraine. Got a fundraiser to add? Email Natalie Yahr at nyahr@captimes.com.

Books and a meal. If you haven’t yet visited Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè (1301 Regent St.), which opened last year in the former home of Greenbush Bakery, this could be the time. At the bookstore-meets-bar-and-coffee-shop, the bookshelves are organized not by author but by country. In light of the conflict, all proceeds from sales of Ukrainian and Russian titles will go to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit started by chef José Andrés to provide food to victims of natural disasters and humanitarian crises. And if you're there on a Tuesday after 5 p.m., you can order the holubsti (stuffed cabbage rolls) or matzo ball soup, proceeds from which go to the same cause.

leopoldsmadison.com

Leopolds Book Bar 062321 05-06232021165554 (copy) (copy)

Sam Brown, owner of Leopold's Books Bar Caffè, shelves new books at his shop before its opening last summer.

Buttons. For those looking to wear their support for Ukraine on their chests, gift and stationery shop Anthology (230 State St.) has buttons emblazoned with “Reach for the light” and “Stand with Ukraine.” The buttons show a field of sunflowers beneath a bright blue sky, an image often associated with Ukraine’s yellow-and-blue flag. All proceeds go to World Central Kitchen.

anthologymadison.com

Cartoons. When Waunakee-based cartoonist John Kovalic learned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the voice of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the film, he drew his own take on the conflict, with the coat-wearing bear standing its ground against its towering, snarling opponent. Prints are available online, and all profits go to World Central Kitchen.

dorktower.bigcartel.com

John Kovalic drawing for Ukraine fundraiser

"Ukraine: A Very Hard Stare," was drawn by Waunakee-based cartoonist John Kovalic with color help from Lar DeSouza. The Paddington Bear character represents Ukraine, whose president Volodymyr Zelensky gave voice to Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the film.

Cocktails. When Russia invaded Ukraine, I/O Arcade Bar (924 Williamson St.) renamed its best-selling Moscow Mousse cocktail. The vanilla chai drink is henceforth the Puck Futin. For each order, the bar will donate $2 to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

ioarcade.bar

Businesses for Ukraine 030222 01-03032022195253 (copy)

The “Moscow Mousse” cocktail has been renamed to “Puck Futin” at I/O Arcade Bar in Madison. Two dollars from the purchase of each “Puck Futin” cocktail will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross for war relief efforts.

Concert. Looking to rock out for the cause? Bands Powerwagon and Howler will play the High Noon Saloon (701 E. Washington Ave.) on Friday, March 11 and give a portion of the proceeds to unspecified Ukrainian charities. Tickets are $7. Doors at 8 p.m.; show at 9 p.m.

high-noon.com

Cookies. Through the end of the Jewish holiday of Purim on March 17, Bloom Bake Shop (1851 Monroe St.) is selling triangular, jam-filled cookies called hamantaschen for the cause. As part of an effort by bakers around the world, 70% of proceeds going to Polish Humanitarian Action, which provides food and other necessities to Ukrainian refugees. Owner Annemarie Maitri thinks it’s fitting to raise money for the refugees during Purim, “a time of reflection about destructive megalomaniacs and triumph of good over evil.” No online orders, just stop by the bakery case any day but Monday. To order by the dozen, give two days notice. 

bloombakeshop.com

Businesses for Ukraine 030222 07-03052022085803 (copy)

Bloom Bake Shop in Madison is selling hamantashen through March 17 to raise funds for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Pizza. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies is donating $10 from each sale of a new pizza variety called Russian Warship, Go F@$&! Yourself. Inspired by a stuffed chicken breast dish called chicken Kyiv, the pie features whole milk mozzarella, chicken marinated in lemon and herbs, roasted garlic, chive, parsley, toasted breadcrumbs and lemon butter sauce. Owner Patrick DePula says customers from out of state have been placing pizza orders “for whomever needs them.” The pie is available at all Sal’s locations, in the large size only. 

salvatorestomatopies.com

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@captimes.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.