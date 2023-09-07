Digging privy holes and driving a tractor full of groceries might not sound like inspiring work, but for Madison quilt artist Leah Evans, it was.
A Kansas native, Evans came north each summer during college to do maintenance work at Isle Royale, a remote island in Lake Superior near the Canadian border. There, she learned to use maps to navigate — and soon found she couldn’t put them down.
Later, in an environmental history class at the University of Kansas-Lawrence, the textile design student became fascinated with the ways people and land shape each other through mining, agriculture and development.
So she started sewing about it.
“I’m trying to create a conversation about our legacy and our impact on the environment,” said Evans, who moved to Madison 20 years ago and has been making geography-inspired quilts ever since.
Sometimes, it’s aerial views of the big things: islands constructed from desert sand, or rivers bent to human wills. Other times, it’s smaller stuff, as in her series of mini landscapes featuring power lines and water towers, inspired by childhood memories of “seeing the world through a car window.”
Evans’ quilts have appeared at juried art fairs near and far, from Madison’s Art Fair on the Square and Art Fair off the Square and Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Art to the annual Smithsonian Craft Show in Washington, D.C., where she’s shown her work seven times. For three years, one of her quilts hung for a year in the hangs in the U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda, as part of the Art in Embassies program, designed to build cross-cultural connections through visual art.
Though all of Evans’ work is stitched on her grandmother’s old Kenmore home sewing machine, they’re probably nothing like your grandmother’s patchwork quilts. Evans draws her maps onto fabric freehand, then uses a technique called reverse applique, which involves sewing each piece of fabric with the machine, trimming the edges by hand, and then sewing down the edge by hand too.
Her sewing machine isn’t computerized. There are no patterns. She calls the process “very inefficient,” but that's exactly how she wants it.
“Every piece is one of a kind,” Evans said, explaining that one quilt often leads her to the next. “A piece can take me months, and often I'll finish a piece and not be happy with it and spend a day taking it apart.”
Now, hoping to reduce the environmental impact of her work, she’s slowing down even further. She’s started using second-hand material whenever possible and making tiny “crumb” quilts that give new life to fabric that would otherwise go to waste. That means spending hours sorting through other quilters’ scraps, disassembling clothes from St. Vincent de Paul’s Dig & Save outlet, and stitching together bits that are sometimes smaller than a postage stamp.
“There's a lot of the making of the piece that is like painting, layering, mixing colors,” Evans said, explaining that many people who would pay thousands of dollars for a painting balk when they see her prices, even though a quilting can take longer.
But other quilters know what happens behind the scenes.
“I bet people don't understand,” they whisper to her.
“No,” she responds, “some people don’t.”
Sew some knowledge
Though Evans also sells her work online and posts photos on Instagram, in-person shows are still her primary and preferred platform.
“I just love that community of artists, independent artists selling their work to the public, but to me, it’s more than that,” Evans said. “I'm also educating the public and inspiring and encouraging people to do something creative, too.”
She’ll get another chance to do that this Thursday through Saturday at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show at the Alliant Energy Center, where she’ll show her work and give two talks (1 p.m. Friday and Saturday) on quilters inspired by science.
This winter, at Blue Bar Quilts in Middleton, she’ll teach fellow quilters to make gifts from tiny crumb quilts, and to make mini quilts of landscape scenes. When a new community textile arts center opens on Madison’s north side, possibly as early as fall, she plans to teach there too.
Meanwhile, at her Atwood home studio, she has more map quilts in the works. She’s also started sewing plum-sized crumb quilt patches onto baseball caps, and she’s collaborating with UW-Madison’s Geology Museum who are studying some of the world’s oldest rocks, called “acasta gneiss,” to document their process in textile form.
And, just for fun, she and a friend are making a rhinestone-studded apron as a surprise gift for a well-known Americana singer they know, in the style of the bedazzled suits tailor Nudie Cohn made for legends like Hank Williams and Elvis Presley.
That studio, where for years she’s worked among bins of scrounged scraps, colorful thread and “fat quarters” of fabric, has started to feel a bit tight. One day, she’d like to rent a studio or even a store, a work space that her two kids wouldn’t have to walk through to get to their bedrooms upstairs. She’d also like to travel to give workshops elsewhere.
“But right now, (I’m) just doing workshops, creating new workshops, showing work in person and trying to juggle it all.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Sustainability is a big one. I really enjoy repurposing materials and encouraging other people to do the same. There's just so much almost-free material that ends up in landfills. It involves more work and energy for me to work that way, but it fits the themes that I'm talking about: land use and water use and not wanting to contribute to that more than necessary. (Another of my values is) trying to make layered and meaningful work, despite how long it takes.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I've started doing workshops, and I’d like to do some free workshops with teenagers, teaching them the basics. I want to do more of that, hopefully, through the Textile Arts Center. And, at shows, just being a free resource for students to come and talk to me about my work and ask for advice. I think it’s really important these days for people to be able to talk to someone who's made something, because so much of what we live with is made so far away or so automated.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
With every job that you work, learn as much as you can, no matter what you're doing. For me, it was working for the Park Service cleaning bathrooms, and working as a barista. Also, for somebody in visual arts, maybe take some classes on business and photography.
Are you hiring?
No, I’m a one-woman sweatshop.