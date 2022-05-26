After receiving rezoning approval Tuesday from the city of Fitchburg, the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce is preparing to buy and renovate a building more than seven times bigger than its current home.
The 15,000-square-foot facility, located at 5262 Verona Road in Fitchburg, will include classrooms for the Chamber’s various training programs, a commercial kitchen for training and food preparation, a retail space modeled on the city of Madison’s pop-up shops on State Street and a variety of other features inspired by surveys of local entrepreneurs.
It’ll be a big change from the 2,000-square-foot office space the Chamber has rented since 2017. “We love where we're at right now, but we've outgrown the space,” said Chamber president Jessica Cavazos, noting that her organization’s membership nearly doubled during the pandemic.
The organization, founded in 2003 to help Latinos start and grow their businesses, now has seven staff and around 640 members. It also provides services to non-members.
While about 60% of the Chamber’s entrepreneurs live in Dane County, the organization formerly known as the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County announced in late 2020 that it was expanding its mission to serve entrepreneurs across the state. Today, as the Latino population in rural Wisconsin grows, entrepreneurs from as far north as Marathon County contact the Chamber for support, Cavazos said.
Throughout the pandemic, the Chamber has offered classes, including its “Tu Empresa” business incubator program, virtually. Staff hoped to resume in-person classes in January 2023, necessitating a larger space. Still, Cavazos said, they wanted to stay in Fitchburg, as the city has been “a very good partner” and has a population that is about 16% Latino.
When the Chamber began considering the Verona Road site early this year, staff initially wondered if they should choose a smaller location instead. Buying the new build will cost $1.5 million. Renovation costs were initially estimated at $2.9 million, but fully furnishing the building, including the kitchen and technology center, could bring the total cost as high as $10 million, Cavazos said.
“It was a dream of mine since the beginning, but could we afford it?” Cavazos said. She and her staff decided that there was enough demand to make it rational, and enough support from funders to make it possible. “We decided to go for it,” Cavazos said.
The Chamber will launch a capital campaign to fund the project, with an initial goal of raising $5 million next year. The Meijer Family Foundation has already committed $58,000, Cavazos said.
In March, Gov. Tony Evers awarded the Latino Chamber $3.4 million in federal pandemic relief dollars, part of an $86 million investment in organizations across the state that support entrepreneurs of color.
Designing “The Gateway”
The facility, dubbed The Gateway, is designed by architecture firm Shive-Hattery. It will be the new home for the services the Chamber is known for, like one-on-one technical assistance and its Tu Empresa business incubator program. The retail area will provide a space for entrepreneurs to learn the ins and outs of online sales, and Cavazos hopes to recruit a technology company to sponsor a state-of-the-art technology center where entrepreneurs can build their computer skills. The lobby will pay tribute to the ways Latinos have contributed to Wisconsin’s economy.
“It's going to be the gateway to employability, the gateway to creating new jobs and also helping our business owners scale,” Cavazos said.
The commercial kitchen, called Tu Cocina Food Hub, will serve as both a food preparation classroom and a resource for food businesses that don’t yet have their own kitchens, allowing them to safely and legally prepare food for sale.
The Chamber took inspiration from Madison’s own FEED Kitchens on the north side, which has birthed many local food businesses, along with Latino-focused shared kitchens in San Antonio and Miami. “We just want to create a space that is dual-language and culturally captures the essence of Latino business owners,” Cavazos said.
It will be just down the street from the commercial kitchen of Little John’s, a nonprofit started by chef Dave Heide — of the recently-closed Liliana’s in Fitchburg — to turn food that would otherwise go to waste into healthy meals for locals who don’t have enough to eat.
In response to feedback received on surveys, The Gateway will also offer space where entrepreneurs can, for a “nominal fee” store equipment they might not be able to safely store at home. That includes offering a handful of spaces for parking food trucks when not in use, freeing apartment dwellers and others from tickets and fines for parking where they’re not allowed. There will also be an indoor space, with 24-hour access controlled by keypad, where cleaners, landscapers and the like can store everything from vacuums to weed-eaters without having to lug them to their garages or basements each day.
Moving forward with the plan required approval from the city of Fitchburg to rezone the property from “highway business” to “general business.” The request, which received support from the local neighborhood group and the Fitchburg Plan Commission, was unanimously approved by the Common Council on Tuesday.
The sale of the Verona Road building is expected to close on June 10, and the Chamber’s lease ends at the end of the month. Renovations will start around September, with the building scheduled to open fully to the public in spring 2023. During construction, Chamber staff may work from their new offices or borrow space in another organization’s offices.