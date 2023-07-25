Ketamine is promising but pricey for Madisonians

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
Alan Ferguson believes ketamine saved him from taking his own life. A former police officer for Monticello and Brooklyn police departments, he was suffering from severe depression and had tried a slew of antidepressants and treatments that didn’t work.
Just as he had run out of options and was ready to give up hope, he got a ketamine infusion at a private clinic in Milwaukee. Finally, he felt relief.
“I wasn't optimistic at all, but literally within hours, all of a sudden I had a life that I had never known,” Ferguson said. “The thoughts of ‘I need to be dead’ weren't there. I had never known what it was like to live without those thoughts.”
As the Cap Times recently reported, the treatment Ferguson received is becoming increasingly popular, repurposing a drug that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration more than 50 years ago to anesthetize patients for surgery or numb the grievously wounded.
For over a decade, a small group of doctors have administered intravenous ketamine off label to treat chronic depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder in patients who have not responded to other medications.
In many cases, the results are dramatic, but so is the price tag. In the Madison area, an initial course of intravenous ketamine typically costs around $2,500, and some patients pay upwards of $400 each month for maintenance doses. Ketamine lozenges, a dissolvable medication placed under the tongue, can be cheaper (around $75 to $100 per dose) but less effective, as the body can access only a fraction of the drug in that form.
There are hundreds of clinics across the nation offering ketamine treatment, according to the New York Times. In the Madison area, the number exploded in the last two years, jumping from two to at least 10. But with insurance typically covering little to none of the cost, this treatment — which provides immediate, long-awaited relief to some patients — remains out of reach for many.
That’s a problem, said UW-Madison assistant professor Dr. Christopher Nicholas, who researches how psychedelics and other psychoactive compounds can be used to treat addiction, trauma, chronic pain and depression. “Trauma doesn't discriminate … and those who are suffering often don't have the resources to pay for ketamine,” Nicholas said.
“This is life changing, but I don't pretend that it's cheap,” said a former sex and relationship therapist in Madison who asked to remain anonymous. She began paying for ketamine infusions in 2021 to treat chronic pain from fibromyalgia and Hashimoto’s disease, two autoimmune disorders that debilitate her. She has also been receiving routine lidocaine infusions for the past two years.
Lidocaine masks her pain, she said, but ketamine gives her the energy to live a more normal life. Once a clinic opened in Mount Horeb in 2022, offering high-dose ketamine for chronic pain at $1,000 per session, she signed up to be the first pain patient.
Today, she visits the clinic for three consecutive days every three months to receive a dose three times as strong as those administered for mental health.
The effect is profound, lasting until her next appointment. Though she still experiences about 20% of the pain she used to have, she now finds herself having so much energy that she has to be careful not to take her body too far. She can hear the difference in her own voice: She talks excitedly, not slowly and lethargically like before. She can finally drive to appointments, make herself breakfast and meet up with friends.
“I have energy to walk and move, which is so important because my body just aches,” she said. “I walked two miles, and that's amazing for me. On the best days (without ketamine), I could walk maybe half a mile.”
Given her success with ketamine, the former therapist said she is willing to pay the hefty cost — around $12,000 a year — which is not covered by her BadgerCare insurance. If her husband hadn’t sold his software company last year, she said there’d be no way they could afford it.
“This is a sad reality,” the patient said. “I feel like it’s for rich people — because I don't know how anybody can afford it. Who has that money except rich people?”
Insurance issues
The cost of ketamine treatment is typically borne by the patient alone. Most local ketamine clinics won’t bill health insurance at all, citing paltry reimbursements, burdensome paperwork and outright denials, despite the fact that insurers regularly cover off-label uses of some other medications.
Dr. Louis Scrattish, co-owner of Capital Ketamine in Monona, has attempted to take insurance for a few patients since opening his infusion clinic in June 2022.
“As a small business, it has been completely impossible,” he said, explaining that one insurance company sent a 64-page application for a single patient.
Psychiatrist Dr. Sobia Kirmani-Moe, owner of Collaborative Solutions in Psychiatry on Madison’s west side, said she doesn’t have an arrangement with insurers to bill for ketamine treatment, as her contract covers only certain medical codes.
“I don't even have it set up in my electronic health records as to how to bill for that. I don’t even know what all the codings mean,” she said, explaining that she worries about inadvertently committing insurance fraud.
Private insurance coverage varies by insurer, and, despite Ferguson’s lobbying, Wisconsin’s Medicaid program does not cover IV ketamine as a treatment for mental health conditions or chronic pain.
“We continue to monitor emerging evidence related to use of IV ketamine to discern evidence-based best practices and standards of care,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokesperson Jennifer Miller told the Cap Times in June. Miller did not respond to further questions from the Cap Times.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services allow states to cover IV ketamine as a treatment for major depressive disorder, but it can’t mandate it, a spokesperson for the federal agency said in an email, explaining that CMS doesn’t have the authority to mandate coverage of off-label uses. At least one state, Colorado, offers Medicaid coverage for IV ketamine.
Ferguson belongs to the minority of ketamine patients who’ve gotten much of their treatment covered by insurance. That’s because he’s a patient at UW Health’s ketamine program, which bills insurance for his $1,140 infusions. According to a bill he shared with the Cap Times, his insurer has negotiated a rate of just $212 per infusion, of which Ferguson pays $38.
The fact that UW Health has found a way to bill insurance for ketamine infusions leaves other local providers in awe. One referred to it as a “miraculous” accomplishment.
Dr. Steven Garlow, who runs UW Health’s ketamine program, told the Cap Times he doesn’t know what code UW Health uses to bill insurers for ketamine infusions.
Garlow previously worked at a clinic that billed ketamine infusions using a code for narcosynthesis, a process in which a patient receives therapy while under the influence of a narcotic. The code was originally used by psychiatrists who interviewed patients on amobarbital, once thought of as a “truth serum,” but the code has been revived by some ketamine providers. Garlow said UW Health does not use that code. Ferguson’s bill shows codes for “pharmacy,” “pharmacy-IV solutions,” “IV therapy” and “recovery room.”
A UW Health spokesperson did not immediately provide answers to the Cap Times’ questions.
Ferguson believes that UW Health may have simply chosen to eat the cost. But spots at that clinic are few: Garlow told the Cap Times that the facility can accommodate only 10 patients per week, that its waitlist is “extremely long” and that if all current patients chose to continue treatment, there would be no room for new patients.
Until insurers change their policies, Ferguson doesn’t expect other ketamine clinics to take insurance.
“UW Health is huge. They're big enough that if they have a treatment or a patient that they don't make money on, they're big enough that they can absorb that loss, whereas a small private clinic doesn't have that reserve to draw from.
“The problem is it is not reimbursed at a level that allows clinics to even break even, much less make $1 or two and they can't lose money on every patient that comes in,” Ferguson said.
That’s why he spent years trying to convince policymakers to make ketamine infusions a covered treatment for Medicaid and Medicare patients. He said the effort left him feeling “like Don Quixote tilting at windmills.”
In 2019, the FDA approved Spravato, a nasal spray made from one component of the drug used in ketamine infusions. It’s more expensive than IV ketamine, and studies suggest it may be less effective — but the state’s Medicaid program covers it.
“That Wisconsin Medicaid will pay the huge cost of Spravato but not ketamine is maddening,” Ferguson said.
After a friend died by suicide, Ferguson dedicated himself instead to raising awareness and funds for the treatment he credits with saving his life. In March 2022, he launched the Treatment Assistance Fund Inc., a nonprofit that offers $150 per infusion for the initial course of ketamine to Wisconsin residents whose income is 200% or less of the federal poverty guideline, or around $28,000 for single person. To date, the organization has received more requests for financial assistance than it can fulfill, but has provided funds to nine patients.
The organization also helps patients through the bureaucratic process of petitioning their insurers for coverage. Ferguson hopes one day that more local clinics will begin billing Medicaid and that his organization can “relieve them of the administrative burden” of filing the claims.
Providers divided on solutions
“There's a huge demand for this treatment. It's just that the accessibility of it is, unfortunately, pretty low because of the insurance issue,” said nurse practitioner Brian Czapko, who opened Forward Ketamine with business partner Matt Vasey in downtown Madison in March.
This month, the clinic plans to begin offering Spravato and billing insurance for it. “It’s a good product, but it doesn't provide the same potency or duration of benefits (as IV ketamine),” Vasey said.
If insurers would cover ketamine infusions too, Czapko thinks that would make the more potent treatment more accessible.
“The healing potential of ketamine is enormous, and so the community would sense a collective healing,” he said. “I think we'd have a lot less prevalence of depression and anxiety, and we could offer more trauma therapy to those who really, really need it: those who struggle with PTSD like veterans and victims of abuse.”
But providers like Kirmani-Moe aren’t so sure, even though she thinks she might get more ketamine patients if insurance covered the treatment.
She’s had patients who’ve borrowed money from a family member to pay for ketamine infusions, but she’s not convinced they’d be better off if their insurance covered it. After all, some patients who receive covered psychiatric services at the clinic still opt to pay out of pocket due to deductibles that are sometimes as high as $10,000. A former social worker, she worries most about the patients on Medicare or Medicaid who are dealing with disabling depression.
If insurers do start to cover ketamine infusions, Kirmani-Moe anticipates that they’ll place restrictions on the patients and conditions that qualify, leaving clinics like hers to do several time-consuming steps to prove that a patient’s care should be covered.
“Each insurance company will come up with their own set of rules. … It just becomes this battleground,” she said. “And then you still have to pay your deductible and your coinsurance.”
Meanwhile, some ketamine clinics are taking their own steps to increase access. At Forward Ketamine, that means deliberately setting prices lower than many other clinics, at $250 per session.
“We decided to make a sacrifice and lower that barrier to entry quite a bit so that more people can access this healing treatment,” Vasey said. “We like to say that we could possibly be the cheapest ketamine clinic in the country.”
Collaborative Solutions in Psychiatry plans to begin accepting CareCredit, a health care credit card that doesn’t charge interest if the loan is paid in full within the designated period.
And at Capital Ketamine, there’s a $100 discount for first responders and veterans. Scrattish said the clinic provided about $25,000 in pro bono treatment last year, though wonders if that’s sustainable.
“We're always stuck trying to figure out, if we advertise that too much, are we going to go broke?” Scrattish said. “At the same time, there are patients that need it so much. We've had multiple patients where all three of us owners were in tears by the end of the consult.”
Scrattish, an emergency medicine physician who still works shifts in local emergency rooms, thinks insurers should rethink their policies. Not only are ketamine infusions cheaper than Spravato, he said, but they’re cheaper than emergency hospitalization for a mental health crisis.
“A psychiatric emergency room visit, that's thousands and thousands of dollars,” Scrattish said. “That’s probably more than our entire treatment.”