As a child in Sun Prairie, Kaitlin Walsh loved art and anatomy in roughly equal measure. At the dinner table, her grandfather, a dentist, would rattle off facts about the human body and give the kids a nickel for each one they remembered.
“The sphenoid holds the sella turcica, which means Turkish saddle, which holds the pituitary,” Walsh recited decades later. “I think I have a lot of warm fuzzies from that.”
But when she began taking medical school prerequisites in college, she missed art. So she was thrilled to discover a career that combined her two passions: medical illustration. She headed to a graduate program at the University of Illinois-Chicago, one of just a handful in the country designed to prepare students to create medical drawings for textbooks and websites, and got a job as a programmer in San Francisco.
It wasn’t until her first son, Henry, was born 10 weeks early that Walsh picked up the paintbrush again. For three months, with her husband working 80 hours a week in a medical residency two hours away, she waited anxiously for news of the tiny baby in intensive care.
When she learned that his underperforming kidneys were working better, she painted “Henry’s Loop of Henle,” a graphic representation of the U-shaped tube that filters water and salt from the urine.
It was a terrible painting, Walsh said with a laugh, recalling the disco ball she included to represent that the “bouncer” was finally letting water through. She painted again when his eyes started working, and again when she got word that the hole in his heart had closed.
“I just had more ideas every time we got good news,” Walsh said. “That's when I realized I could paint anatomy in a way that celebrates it and makes it shine, rather than focusing on accuracy,” Walsh said.
Anatomy, she discovered, could be a fine art.
Then, her husband, an oral surgeon, suggested she try her hand at teeth. “I think I would actually hang this,” he told her when she finished.
For a couple years, she kept her day job and painted on the side. But when her second child was born, she quit that job. Within weeks, she’d started posting her paintings on Etsy. She named her studio Lyon Road Art, for the San Francisco street she lived on when Henry was born.
“They just started selling,” Walsh said, starting with that abstract rendition of teeth. “I was like, ‘I want to chase this high forever.’”
Soon Buzzfeed was writing about her work. She still remembers being able to buy a new dishwasher with the sales sparked by that publicity.
Today, she’s got a staff of four and two fancy photo printers that crank out prints of her watercolors. There’s also studio “swag,” like mugs, coasters and T-shirts. The company has shipped to customers in every U.S. state and many other countries.
While prints are the “bread and butter” of the business, Walsh also takes custom orders for original art. Physicians, physical therapists and therapists commission paintings of the bones or organs they specialize in. She’s currently painting the before and after images of a major head trauma surgery for the surgeon who performed it.
The list of commissions is “never-ending,” said Walsh, who typically has at least 15 requests pending.
“People send me images all the time,” Walsh said. “You wouldn't believe how obscure it can be. OK, you want a pregnant dog uterus? Sure. That's fine,” Walsh said, describing a T-shaped organ with 10 growing puppies. “It's the craziest thing I've ever seen, but somebody wanted it for their vet office,” she said.
But about half of Walsh’s custom orders come from people whose interest is personal, not professional. These are people who’ve been on the receiving end of a traumatic injury, a life-changing surgery or an enduring medical condition.
“Anatomy is so varied that I never lack for inspiration,” Walsh said.
From Lyon Road to Main Street Waunakee
The business traveled with Walsh when she left California for various stops in the Midwest, as the military relocated her husband. When he left the service last year, they moved to Waunakee, down the street from Walsh’s sister.
Now, Walsh is preparing to open a studio, art school and shipping center in downtown Waunakee. Just last week, she got the keys to her suite in the 1879 cream brick building 101 E. Main Street
It’s a work in progress. Walsh and her family just ripped up the carpet, and she’s trying to figure out an art-friendly alternative to the fluorescent lights. The studio’s door still says “Duren Law Offices,” and people still wander in looking for the lawyers who moved next door.
But come June 8, the studio will welcome its first students. She’s currently registering children, teens and adults. After teaching in nursing homes and paint-and-sips, it’ll be her first time running her own teaching space.
Waunakee is experiencing a “renaissance,” she said, and she’s excited to provide a place where locals of all ages can discover a passion for art. Though she’s built a reputation nationally and internationally in the medical illustration community, she knows it’ll take some time to get the word out among her neighbors.
“I just feel so happy that we ended up coming here,” Walsh said. “This is where we plan on putting down roots.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Integrity. It's easy to cut corners, especially as we get bigger in our business, but it’s not about making as much money as possible. It's about creating quality art and creating a product that we are proud of and to make a customer feel good about their purchase in every way, even if that means we pay more for shipping or for the best paper.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I want to live in a community that values art of all kinds and makes art accessible to people of all ages. I painted so much as a little kid, and it was such a big part of my life. I want to do that for other kids. And on the other end of the spectrum, I've talked to so many successful artists that didn't start it until they were in their 60s. So even if somebody is retired and just looking to explore a new hobby, I want art to be accessible for them. That’s a big reason I wanted to have a brick-and-mortar place.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Before you do your entrepreneurial dream job, learn as much as you can from any job that you have. Suck the marrow out of it to get every ounce of learning you can, because you don't know what skills that will provide you in the future. And then once you’re ready to do your dream job, commit wholeheartedly.
Are you hiring?
Not right now. Probably in the near future.