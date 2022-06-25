Julia McConahay was sure her career as a hairdresser was over.
She was just two years out of beauty school, and two years into her first job at a hair salon, and the skin on her left hand was falling off. And then there were the times her throat would close as she stood behind a client in the salon chair. She’d catch their eye in the mirror and silently hold up a finger, letting them know she needed a moment.
“I would walk out the back door of the salon and basically cough my lungs out until my throat would be open again,” McConahay said.
More than 10 years later, she still remembers what happened when she walked into the dermatologist’s office and presented the hand that had for years held up chunks of freshly dyed or styled hair, coated in all manner of hair products.
“They didn't even talk to me. They put masks on and stuff,” McConahay said. “I'm like, ‘Do you think I have flesh-eating bacteria?’ They were like, ‘We’re going to need to figure this out immediately.’”
Right away, the dermatologist cut out a piece of her finger to biopsy it. Suspecting it was an allergic reaction, the doctors applied an array of possible allergens to McConahay’s back.
The culprits, McConahay learned, were fragrances and a specific type of adhesive. Doctors ordered her to quit hairdressing for at least two months. “They said, ‘You cannot touch scissors. You cannot touch shampoo. You cannot touch anything,’” McConahay recalled.
Unable to negotiate an alternative arrangement with her bosses, she left the salon, began teaching and playing music full time, and then took a job at The Froth House, a now-shuttered coffee shop on the west side.
For about three years, she largely left hairdressing behind. But she stayed in touch with some of her old clients, and they’d regularly ask her if she’d thought about cutting hair again. Some said they’d come to her even if she couldn’t use any hair products at all. She started taking appointments here and there, sometimes cutting hair for a family and then joining them for dinner.
Still, she figured that if she wasn’t doing lucrative dye jobs or selling hundreds of bottles of hair products, she wouldn’t be able to make a living. But when a friend encouraged her to sit down and run the numbers, she discovered she was wrong. “I was like, just to cover rent somewhere, that's not that many haircuts. I could probably do that,” she said.
Hair salon reinvented
In 2013, McConahay opened Chrysalis Hair & Body at 111 S. First St., with just enough room for her hair station. To avoid touching hair products that could aggravate her allergies, she skipped styling their hair altogether. Instead, she’d interview clients about their hair care routines so she could give cuts they could style on their own.
Instead of shampoo, she kept a bottle of Dr. Bronner’s peppermint soap. But mostly she’d cut her clients’ hair dry. “You do the math on that one. That had to be a pretty good haircut,” McConahay said.
Some clients with their own allergies or chemical sensitivities sought her out because they too wanted to avoid standard hair products. Over time, McConahay found a few lines of products that she didn’t react to, including Schwarzkopf’s Essensity line of hair dyes.
In 2018, McConahay moved the business to 255 N. Sherman Ave., at the corner of Sherman and Fordem Ave. At 775 square feet, the new spot felt huge, and McConahay wondered what she’d do with all the space.
Then, on a trip to Nashville, she visited a favorite resale shop, Avalon Exchange, where she spotted a rack of vintage leather jackets, all on sale. She started picturing her clients in each one. On an impulse, she bought two in each size and hung them in her salon for clients to browse at their appointments. They were delighted.
Soon McConahay was expanding the retail part of the shop, buying clothes and accessories from local makers, one-person businesses, out-of-town resale shops and charitable organizations. When the pandemic hit, she took the shop outside, setting up a vintage camper in the parking lot each weekend and inviting other vendors to set up shop too. In May, her efforts earned her an award from the local office of the Small Business Administration.
Chrysalis in action
Today, McConahay describes Chrysalis as an airplane ready to take off. The “Chrysalis Closet” is bigger than ever, with vintage jewelry from Circa Room, apparel sewn from vintage fabrics by Peg Sews Vintage, a collection of mugs and drink koozies designed by McConahay herself, and much more. With three additional employees running the shop, customers can stop in to browse seven days a week, no matter where they cut their hair.
Recently, McConahay teamed up with one of those employees — Erin Locke, founder of body product line Empress Roots — to design an in-house line of irritant-free hair and body products. There’s a salt spray called “Beach, Please,” a moisture spray called “Dewed, Seriously,” and a pomade-like hair balm made with organic bananas called “That’s Bananas” (also available in a banana-free version called “Yes! We Have No Bananas”).
All are designed for people of all genders. “Gender is on its way out,” McConahay said. “I like to think of ways any human being could use this stuff.” It’s a motto for McConahay, who takes pride in creating a welcoming sanctuary, including for clients who are going through a gender transition, have social anxiety or are insecure about their appearance.
She thinks of how she, her career and her business have transformed over the years. It all fits with the name she chose back in 2013, she said, describing with awe the science of the chrysalis process in which a fragile caterpillar builds a protective shell, dissolves itself into goo, and then rearranges its cells to form a butterfly.
“I've always told people, you can use what you already have. You just need to figure out how to optimize it,” McConahay said, adding that she thinks of the shop as its own sort of chrysalis.
“People don't need to prepare. They can just come in here with what they got, and we'll help rearrange it somehow to push them a little forward in their evolution.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Unconditional treatment of each other. I would like to think any human that walks in the door would be welcomed, possibly fed, allowed to use the bathroom, and maybe included. It's more than the haircut — it’s how they feel when they're here. We unconditionally appreciate humanity. And sustainability, in its entire, holistic nature.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Having it be a place where no one feels like they don't fit. We allow people to be who they are. One of my most recent new clients contacted me with this page-and-a-half email about how they were born with a physical deformity on a prominent part of them. They're like, “Can I even come in there?” And I was like, Oh my gosh, please!
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
You can capitalize on anything that you love doing. There's always a way. But if you wouldn't do it for free then you shouldn't do it for money.
Are you hiring?
That's a tricky question. There's a restaurant going in across the hallway from me (slated for spring 2023), and I'm really excited about it. So when that happens, I will have the store open until like 9 or 10 p.m. on the weekends, and we’ll have Chrysalis after-dark parties and all of that. I’m excited to be hiring more and I’ll keep everyone posted.