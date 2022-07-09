Growing up in the Chicago suburbs and attending college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Katie Lorenz has spent much of her life in sweater weather.
The only problem: She hated sweaters.
“I think they're itchy. I run really warm. They're heavy. They don't feel good,” Lorenz said.
But when she spent a month in Peru in 2014, a couple years after graduation, a friend insisted she try on one of the county’s signature crafts: an alpaca sweater. “That’s what you do as a tourist: You have these rainbow-colored alpaca sweaters with llamas walking across them and geometric shapes,” Lorenz said.
Sheared from the long-necked, llama-like livestock, the hypoallergenic alpaca fleece is warmer and softer than sheep’s wool, sometimes compared to cashmere. Peru, the world’s leading producer of the material, is home to about 4 million alpaca.
Reluctantly, Lorenz slipped on the sweater. “I was like, oh, this actually isn't bad,” she said, recalling the surprisingly breathable sweater. “I don't feel like I'm immediately going to overheat and die.”
By the time she finished climbing Machu Picchu in her new sweater, she’d become an alpaca fleece convert. She had to buy an extra travel bag just to fit all the alpaca fleece gifts she’d bought for family and friends back in the U.S.
A devoted Badger fan, she decided she needed an alpaca sweater that would rep her team. She grabbed a notebook and sketched the design she wanted — a red and white sweater with “Wisconsin” across the chest — and showed it to one of the artisans knitting at the market. In her bare bones Spanish, she asked if the woman could make it.
“I don't think she actually expected me to come back, and I totally did not expect her to actually have made the sweater, but she did.” Soon Lorenz’ Wisconsin friends were admiring it, commenting that it was nothing like the college gear they saw back at home.
Campo Alpaca is born
Two years later, Lorenz found herself thinking back on that sweater. She was feeling discouraged about her work as a consultant for large department store brands in Chile, wondering whether her work was doing any good for the world.
Looking through her old journals, she came upon that sketch of a sweater. She thought about the massive workforce of knitters and weavers in Peru who were barely scraping by on the goods they sold to tourists at local markets. She wondered if she could hire some of them to produce sweaters with higher quality material (more alpaca fleece, less acrylic), yielding a higher retail price and a higher return for the makers.
But recruiting artisans wasn’t easy. “The folks that we wanted to work with don't exactly have websites,” Lorenz said. Sometimes she’d contact established organizations and collectives like Chaska, a group of working moms in Arequipa, Peru. Sometimes she’d just walk up to strangers in the towns she visited, hoping she had enough Spanish to explain what she was looking for.
That wasn’t simple either. The knitters knew their craft, but what was Wisconsin, and why did this young American want such a long word on so many sweaters?
“How you feel about your soccer/football team is like how we feel about our university,” Lorenz would tell them, and that seemed to do the trick. Sometimes she’d pull out photos of Memorial Union Terrace or a snowfall so deep it buried her car. Sometimes she’d show them Bucky Badger, clarifying again and again that he’s not, in fact, a skunk.
Soon some of them were saying they’d like to visit Wisconsin one day. Just not in the winter.
Lorenz named the company Campo Alpaca. “Campo” means field or countryside in Spanish, but Lorenz uses it as a portmanteau for the phrase “cambio positivo,” or positive change. She describes the company as a “social impact business” focused on “empowering through employment.” She hasn’t yet applied for certification as a fair trade business or B corporation, noting that both processes are lengthy and expensive, but she said she’s following the basic principles so that she’ll be ready if she one day applies.
Lorenz wasn’t immediately able to provide details on how the amount Campo Alpaca pays artisans compares with what they’d make knitting for other buyers, but she said the company aims to ensure that artisans make at least the local minimum wage.
She’s spent years listening to local leaders, trying to understand what it means to pay a fair wage, and how to do so without disrupting the local economy. “If you walk in and start paying knitters more than doctors … then you're essentially creating a big problem in their community,” Lorenz said.
Room to grow
Today, the company sells a variety of goods, including sweaters made in Lima; woven scarves and fluffy alpaca toys made in and around Cusco; hats, headbands and mittens made in Arequipa; and socks, which are now made in North Carolina after the factory relocated from Peru.
As an official licensee of UW-Madison, the company can sell branded Wisconsin gear, but they’ve also expanded their unbranded offerings. “We were getting people through the door with the Wisconsin stuff, but then they're like, ‘Oh, I want something I can wear all the time’ — not saying you can't wear a Badger sweater all the time,” Lorenz said.
Shipments arrive by plane from Peru a few times a year, and Lorenz meets them at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. When she first started, the full load would fit in her dad’s RAV-4, but now, at upwards of 20 boxes each, they call for their own trailer. She still keeps them in the company’s “very reputable distribution center,” her parent’s basement in Roselle, Illinois.
Stateside, the Campo Alpaca team consists primarily of Lorenz and her parents, along with a rotating cast of UW interns. She splits her time between Chicago, Madison and Peru, while working a day job at information technology and consulting company Accenture.
She’s still mulling options for expanding the business. She’s thought about one day switching from buying yarn from one of Peru’s biggest alpaca fleece companies to buying from alpaca farmers who spin their own, allowing those farmers to turn more profit. She’s also considered trying to get licensed to produce college gear for other schools, as she regularly hears requests from University of Illinois and Michigan fans.
One thing she’s sure of: There’s room to grow. “We are not at capacity yet for the current artisan groups that we work with, and there are many, many more that want to work with us.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
One, creating high-quality products that are built to last. When I was getting the company going, I questioned if we should even be making clothes because there's already so much product and waste out there. But once I dove deeper, I realized we could create a product that was going to last a lifetime, so they're adding to people's wardrobes and not to landfills.
The other value is our people. With our interns, we want to make sure that they're getting the most experience out of Campo. And for our folks down in Peru, (we want to find) ways that we can help them grow their own companies and get organized so they can create flexible income.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Just the transparency that we choose to run the company. We see the folks that are actually creating the product, and I'm bringing (Wisconsin) culture down to Peru. I feel like by telling the story of Campo, we're bringing people a little bit closer together and hopefully creating a little bit more mutual understanding. That's something that we could all use a lot more nowadays.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
One, start now. Start talking about your idea and sharing it with people. As a fellow perfectionist, it's very easy to get caught up in wanting it to be perfect before you even talk to people about it. But that's not the right way to go. It’s gonna grow and change.
Second, never stop networking, especially within the small business community. I have a personal goal that I make two new connections every single week — that could be small business owners, investors, PR folks. That’s a huge part of growing the business, growing your clientele and telling your story.
Are you hiring?
Yes, we're currently looking for contractors to join us on the marketing content side, helping us with Facebook advertising and with videos in the fall or winter. We’re also hiring folks in fall and winter to be employees at our pop-up shops around Wisconsin, including in fairs in Baraboo, holiday markets in the Dells, and markets in Madison and Milwaukee.