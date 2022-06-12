Touring the Cambridge Inn on Main, a soon-to-open boutique hotel in downtown Cambridge, about 20 miles east of Madison, it’s hard to imagine that less than two years ago, the roof was caved in, with rain pouring into the second floor for years.
“This is what we bought,” Mandi Buonincontro said, laughing as she showed a photo of the wreckage of the 1890s building at 117 W. Main St. on the eastern edge of Dane County.
“You could just look out at blue sky,” said Mandi’s husband Tony Buonincontro, gesturing at the now-finished ceiling. “And there were ferns growing on the floor right here.”
It wasn’t the couple’s first massive renovation project. In 2004, the Buonincontros bought a dilapidated 210-year-old farmhouse in nearby Fort Atkinson and completely restored it. “It’s gorgeous now, but people told us you should rip it down,” Tony said. “It was a well-built house, it just was abused.” Years later, they rehabbed their barn and turned it into a wedding venue, Villa Buonincontro.
“We like old stuff,” Tony said.
“This is what we do. We just take on these projects,” Mandi said.
A real fixer upper
By 2020, the two were ready for a new project. After visiting Hotel de Ville, an eclectic, French-inspired boutique hotel in vacation destination Alma, Wisconsin, they started dreaming of opening their own hotel in downtown Cambridge, where Mandi’s family has lived for several generations. They planned to market the place to tourists who visit Cambridge for its popular bike trails, shops and nearby Lake Ripley, and to the many guests attending weddings at their venue and others.
Like Hotel de Ville, it would function less like a traditional hotel and more like an Airbnb. Guests would be sent a code in advance to open the front door and get keys to their rooms, each of which would pay homage to a different part of Cambridge’s history.
Tony set his sights on the ramshackle two-unit building downtown. Most recently, the downstairs was a retail store called Sienna River Gallery, but the power had been off for seven years. Originally, it was the Oscar Hanson General Store, according to “Cambridge Then and Now,” a history compiled by Russel Amacher. The upstairs once housed a law office, a beauty shop and a meeting place for the local Masonic lodge.
Just two weeks after the Buonincontros bought the building last December, they replaced the roof, certain that if they didn’t, the snowfall would fully destroy the upper level. But renovating the rest of the place would take another year and a half. Mandi quit her job as an elementary school teacher for a year to work on the project, while Tony kept his full-time job with engineered wood giant LP Structural Solutions.
They did much of the work themselves, from carpentry to scouting antique furniture. Other projects required experts, like installing the huge fire escape stairway on the back of the building, replacing all the plumbing and electricity and tearing up part of Highway 12 to run the water lines for the fire sprinkler system required by current building codes.
To help fund the renovations, they applied for a Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “We were scrambling to get grants because we’re not independently wealthy,” Tony said.
Their application was approved in May, providing $73,000. In a press release, WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes said the project “could be a game-changer” for the village.
History, preserved
Now, nearly two years after they first began discussing their wild idea, the Buonincontros are preparing to officially open the doors, perhaps as early as this weekend. One upstairs room is still awaiting renovation, but the rest are awaiting only small touch-ups or further decoration. They already have a website, with the first reservations on the books for weddings later this summer.
Eventually, they plan to an entertainment room and sauna in the basement that guests can rent for an additional fee, as well as a cobblestone patio looking out on the nearby parks.
As planned, each of the hotel’s six rooms is named for a different aspect of local culture. The upstairs space that once served as the Munson Law Office is the largest, a suite called the Munson Law Room. The two offices have been converted to bedrooms, the waiting area has been transformed into a sitting room, and one door still bears Munson’s name.
Downstairs, the Founders’ Room will feature farm implements and photos honoring the town’s first farm families. Each room’s bathroom is fully tiled for a “glitzy” feel.
“The whole hotel is supposed to take you to the 1920s,” Tony said. “This should be a prelude to going to the museum. It'll tell its own story.”
Meanwhile, they’ve managed to preserve a piece of their own history in the building too: one of those ferns that popped up after the roof fell in, which now lives in a pot at the couple’s house.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Tony: Number one is preservation.
Mandi: To preserve the past for the future.
Tony: The other thing is, we're participating in a whole town that's trying to revive itself. There are a lot of women entrepreneurs that have stuck their neck out to try and get Cambridge back to what it was. We’re participating in support of that, which is why we won't take a liquor license. We're not going to sell anything here. Everybody will have adequate space to come enjoy Cambridge (with) products that are bought down the street, not here.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Tony: Coming to Cambridge needs to be an experience you can't just (get) anywhere else, which means the businesses have to be differentiated enough that people are like, “Oh, did you hear about this?” And you can't go to Verona to do that. You can’t go to Stoughton to do that.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Mandi: Be patient. Go for it, but have realistic goals and be patient or persistent.
Tony: Conservative planning with real robust passion. Don't base your plans on, “It could be this big.” You need to base your plans on, “It could be this small, so if it is this small, I'm still going to make it.”
Are you hiring?
Tony: (The business) is designed to have less labor involved, so no one works the front desk. We’ll probably employ some help, but we have people that work at our venue that will probably be the first ones.