The low-slung white building at 815 Forward Drive on Madison’s west side doesn’t exactly look like an oasis. But step inside and there’s no mistaking it that this is a place that celebrates and supports people of color.
Much larger than it looks from the outside, every room of the 17,000 square-foot features portraits of Black and brown people — especially women and children — and artwork in African, Latin American or Asian styles.
This is the main office of Anesis Family Therapy, which in just six years has grown from a one-woman practice to a 40-person operation with a handful of county contracts and more than 800 current patients. To date, the business has served upwards of 2,300 clients through private insurance, out-of-pocket payment, and public programs for justice-involved youth, foster kids, people in crisis and people charged with their first criminal offense.
“I didn't know it was gonna grow into this,” founder Myra McNair said. “I just wanted to be creative … and give it a shot.”
McNair, a marriage and family therapist, launched the business in 2016 as a part-time endeavor while also working for Journey Mental Health Center, the county’s largest mental health clinic. She named it Anesis, an ancient Greek term for remission or relief of symptoms. Her goal: provide mental health services in a more culturally competent way than other local providers did.
Within months, she was getting so many requests — both from prospective clients and from other therapists who wanted to join her practice — that she decided to make the business her full-time job.
By the end of 2019, the staff had grown to around 20, including child and family advocates, care coordinators and therapists offering everything from family sessions and couples counseling to treatment for eating disorders and substance abuse.
It was then that McNair sat down at her computer and sent an email to her staff. She listed their collective accomplishments and then she set some new goals. In 2020, she wrote, they’d make a podcast, run a mental health conference and buy a building.
Two and a half years later, McNair laughs as she thinks about it. “I'm sure people were like, ‘She's just crazy.’ I have like no capital. I don’t know what possessed me to say that.”
The pandemic delayed those plans, but in 2021, McNair came through on that bold promise, buying the building on Forward Drive with help from the city of Madison. Through the city’s Commercial Ownership Assistance program, launched in 2020, McNair received a $250,000 forgivable loan to put toward the more than $900,000 purchase and $250,000 in renovations.
In January, Anesis moved into its new home, complete with more than 30 offices where providers meet with clients. Renovations finished in May. The clinic also has a 20-office suite on the northside, located at 2701 International Lane.
Diverse staff, diverse clientele
When the pandemic hit, McNair tried to keep the clinic’s offices open for as long as possible. But when Gov. Tony Evers issued a stay-at-home order, McNair and her staff began conducting sessions by phone and video conference, despite the fact that the state of Wisconsin had not yet said that its Medicaid program would cover telehealth.
“I just (took the risk) that we may not get any money back from this, but we need to continue to see our clients,” McNair said. A few weeks later, the state approved telehealth and said it would reimburse providers for services they’d already provided. With many other clinics still closed, new clients turned to Anesis for help they couldn’t get elsewhere.
The demand was overwhelming. COVID’s disproportionate death toll in Black and brown communities meant lots of people were dealing with tragedy. Add to that the trauma caused by the headline-making, protest-sparking deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“That was another huge increase: a lot of Black and brown people realizing how much that collective trauma was really weighing their spirits and really affecting their mental health,” McNair said. “Health disparities, police brutality — none of those things were new, but (we were) just more aware because we were all sitting still for COVID.”
Soon the clinic was getting eight to 10 referrals every week. For the first time, they started a waitlist, with clients sometimes waiting up to four months for an appointment. To meet the demand, the clinic doubled its staff and teamed up with two local churches to offer free drop-in therapy sessions, with no insurance required, available to those who were waiting for care.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Anesis staff visit Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where they mostly see African American clients. On Fridays, bilingual staff visit Lighthouse Church, offering sessions in English and Spanish for a primarily-Latino clientele. Though churches host the events, the services are open to everyone.
McNair thinks her staff, nearly all of whom are people of color, are uniquely suited to serve Madison’s diverse population. Anesis’ website features photos and bios of all its staff, and every stock image shows clients or providers of color. McNair points to studies showing that clients tend to look up a new doctor or therapist before their first visit, searching for “something familiar.”
“It's really helped clients who were like, ‘Nope, I'm not going to go,’ and then they looked at the website and they saw the people that work there and they're like, ‘Oh, I can go there.’”
Sometimes clients will ask to meet McNair, just to thank her personally for creating a place where they can see a clinician of color.
Those places are still a rarity, as many clinics have struggled to hire therapists of color. According to the American Psychological Association, 86% of the psychology workforce is white, and just 4% is Black. “The narrative was that there just aren’t any … But I also think that, if you make space, there are people. It just takes more work.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Community. I think we're serving people in two different ways. We're serving our clientele, providing therapeutic and mental health services for our community, but (we’re also serving) our community of staff, their self care and their well being. There's a lot of trauma that Black and brown professionals face. They too have also been in environments that have not been healthy or inspiring or highlighted them as leaders. (Second,) I’d say (we value) the mental health wellness of Black and brown communities.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
When you have healthy individuals and healthy families, you have healthy communities. So I think that's how we're contributing.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
When you see a gap or a need, something that someone else isn't doing, that's your chance. Do it. Also, just make sure you have a really good foundation and you’re building your business right. Surround yourself with really sound wisdom, whether it's the right accountant or getting advice from lawyers. And then just making sure that you have the right people with you on your team supporting you and your mission.
Are you hiring?
Yes. We're looking for two service facilitators, a bilingual care coordinator and one to two more psychotherapists.